Thursday, May 08, 2025

Bollywood and Pakistani stars react to Indian strikes

India launched missile strikes in Pakistan late on Tuesday night. 

Update : 07 May 2025, 11:57 PM

On April 22, 26 people were killed in a gun attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries have been rising since then. India launched missile strikes on six places in Pakistan late on Tuesday night. New Delhi has named the attack 'Operation Sindoor'. At least 26 people were killed in these attacks, a Pakistani military spokesman told AFP. Bollywood has joined in the praise after the attack and Pakistani stars called it 'cowardice'.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda shared a photo of Operatin Sindoor on his instagram story, captioning "Jai Hind". Vivek Agnihotri, the director of the controversial Indian film 'The Kashmir Files', wrote 'Jai Hind' in support of the success of 'Operation Sindoor'. Joining the director, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher also expressed his pride in supporting it by writing 'Operation Sindoor' in support of the film.

Indian actor Riteish Deshmukh and Indian director Madhur Bhandarkar have also praised India's attack. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, 'Salute to the Indian Army for Operation Sindoor. Respect to our brave soldiers.' Madhur Bhandarkar wrote in the post, 'The Army is our pride. Operation Sindoor proves that India is ready to respond to any threat. Victory of Mother India.' Actor Paresh Rawal posted a post expressing support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, popular Pakistani actresses Mahira Khan and Hania Amir have labeled India's attack as 'cowardice'. Mahira re-shared a tweet posted by writer Fatima Bhutto criticizing India's military action, writing in a heartwarming message on Instagram Story, 'Coward!!! May Allah protect our country, may our conscience be awakened. Amen.'

Actress Hania Amir reacted on her Instagram Story. She labeled the attack as 'cowardice'. The actress expressed her anger saying that such attacks on sleeping people are not desirable in any way.

PakistanBollywoodActressIndia-Pakistan Conflict
