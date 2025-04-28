Duronto TV's 31st season begins

After 30 seasons, Duronto TV started its 31st season from April 27. There will be a new exciting cartoon series for children 'Coconut the Little Dragon', an exciting new cartoon series 'Grisu' and a new cartoon series for children 'Q Pootle 5', and Duronto TV's own drama 'Radhibari Khaidai - Season 2' is coming up. Other regular programs, cartoon series and movies will also be aired.

New cartoon series 'Coconut the Little Dragon'

A beautiful island. There live two little dragons, Coconut and Oscar. They are accompanied by their porcupine friend Matilda. The three friends do mischief and do various funny things all day long. Even when a problem arises on the island, the three friends solve it together. Duronto TV's new cartoon series 'Coconut the Little Dragon' tells the story of the daily adventures of Coconut and his friends.

Coconut, Oscar and Matilda are voiced by Mehedi Hasan, Carolina Maitri Sarkar Cyrus and Kashkia Nahrin Sinthi respectively.

The Bengali voice acting of the cartoon is directed by Sajjad Rajib and Md. Sharif Hasan Chowdhury Saud. 'Coconut the Little Dragon' is being aired on Duronto TV from April 27 at 8 am and 6 pm every day.

New cartoon series 'Grisu'

The cute little dragon Grisu. His dream is to become a firefighter when he grows up. But how can he become a firefighter where the dragon itself is the source of fire! His father and friends try to convince him that he cannot become a firefighter, but Grisu does not give up. Whenever he sees danger, he goes there. Duronto TV's new cartoon series 'Grisu' is about the various interesting stories of the dragon Grisu who wants to become a firefighter.

The characters of Grisu, Fume, and Stella are voiced by Badhan Sarkar, Sajjadul Islam Saju, and Hafiza Akhtar Jhuma, respectively.

The Bengali voice acting of the cartoon is directed by Shewanti Shahgufta and Shahriar Rana. The cartoon series 'Grisu' is being aired on Duronto TV from April 27 at 9 am and 7 pm every day.

New cartoon series Q 'Pootl 5'

Five friends - Putl, Upsi, Stella, Eddie, and Grubby. They all live on the planet Okidki. They all have a spaceship. They travel to different places in their spaceship. Grubby has a workshop. Stella loves to grow vegetables. She takes the help of her pet bird Ray in the vegetable garden. And Putl helps her friends in all their work. Duronto TV's new cartoon series 'Q Pootle 5' is about the daily activities of Pootle and his friends.

Samiul Alam Jibon, Riya Chowdhury and Tamanna Sarwar have voiced the characters of Q Putal 5, Upsi and Stella respectively.

The Bengali voice acting of the cartoon has been directed by Mahbub Alam and Raijul Islam Asad. 'Q Putal 5' is being aired on Duronto TV from April 27 at 1 pm and 8:30 pm daily.

Radhibari Khaidai - Season 2

Sukanya and Shuddha are two siblings. They have a fun family with their parents, grandmother and housekeeper Bijli Khala. They all happily cook together, play games and quizzes. Their father is a musician. Father composes funny songs with different foods and everyone sings those songs together. Their nutritionist mother describes the nutritional value of those foods in story after story, through which various necessary information about cooking and nutrition emerges. Duronto TV's drama series 'Radhibari Khaidai - Season 2' is about the daily funny incidents of Sukanya and Shuddha's family.

The drama is directed by Farida Lima. 'Radhibari Khaidai - Season 2' will be aired on Duronto TV from May 2 every Friday and Saturday at 9:30 am, 2:30 pm and 9 pm.

In addition, the new season of Duronto TV will feature a dance learning program 'Nacher Ishkul', a storytelling program ' Golpo Sheshe Ghumer Deshe, a taekwondo learning program 'Mojar Kando Taekwondo', a child health-related program 'Duronto Sastho Duronto Mon', 'Duronto Shomoy', 'The English Club', 'Balu Chobir Golpo', 'Golak Dhadha', a crafting program 'The Art Room', dramas 'B Te Bandhu', 'Guddubura', cartoon series 'Clue and Cookin', 'Heidi', 'Maya the Bee', 'The Smurfs', etc.