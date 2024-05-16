Cannes 2024: Furiosa gets 7-minute standing ovation

The film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," starring Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy, premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and received a seven-minute standing ovation.

The fifth installment in the action franchise premiered at the Grand Lumiere Theatre in the presence of Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and director George Miller, according to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter.

After the premiere, the three of them stood up, smiling and embracing each other. Baz Luhrmann, the director of "Elvis" who was also in the audience, hugged George Miller.

In "Furiosa," Anya Taylor-Joy assumes the role originally portrayed by Charlize Theron in 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road." Chris Hemsworth plays a demented warlord in this action-packed spectacle, which is set ten years before the events of the 2015 release.

At Cannes, "Furiosa" was a full-circle moment for 28-year-old Taylor-Joy. Her first visit to the festival was in 2017 when she received a Chopard trophy as an emerging actor. The award was presented by Charlize Theron, the original Furiosa and star of "Fury Road".

Anya looked stunning for the occasion in a champagne-colored Dior ball gown. She paired it with a platinum necklace featuring over 68 carats of diamonds. Her look was complemented by 18-karat white gold diamond earrings and two platinum diamond rings from Tiffany & Co.

Meanwhile, Chris opted for black trousers paired with a white blazer and shirt, despite this breaching the dress code at Cannes.