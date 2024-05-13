Monday, May 13, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Who are the new film censor board members?

  • Dilara Hanif Purnima one of the new members
  • Six representatives from various ministries included as members
The combination image of Kazi Hayat, Dilara Hanif Purnima and Azizul Hakim. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 May 2024, 04:52 PM

The government has formed a new Bangladesh Film Censor Board committee to oversee and issue certificates for the release of domestic films.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the names of the committee members through a notification on Sunday. The committee is chaired by the information secretary and includes 14 other members.

Two renowned faces have newly secured positions on the censor board: actors Azizul Hakim and actress Dilara Hanif Purnima. Other actors include Aruna Biswas, Rokeya Prachy, and Sujata Azim. 

As for filmmakers, Kazi Hayat and Jahangir Alam have found places on the board, and producer Khorshed Alam Khosru has become a member for the fifth time.

As usual, the committee also includes Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) Managing Director Nuzhat Yasmin. Additionally, there are six representatives from various ministries included as members.

Purnima has largely stepped away from the film industry, now focusing on her family life, although she occasionally appears at various showbiz events. She has completed work on the films “Gangchil” and “Jam,” though no clear release information has been available for a long time.

Purnima was last seen in the film “Ahare Jibon,” released during the last Eid-ul-Fitr.

Topics:

PurnimaBangladesh Film Censor Board
Read More

Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ releases tonight in Bangladesh, making history

‘Pathaan’ finally releasing in Bangladesh on May 12

Why 'Pathaan' is not releasing in Bangladesh on May 5

Govt allows import of foreign films on five conditions

Saturday Afternoon gets clearance for release

‘Saturday Afternoon’ should be released before India’s ‘Faraaz’: Farooki

Latest News

Prime Bank secures 3 awards at Asset Triple A Awards 2023

How year of ethnic violence changed Manipur

Veteran politician Haider Akbar Khan Rono laid to rest at Banani Graveyard

East West University organizes a two-day agro biz expo

Rice prices sharply declining in Dhaka market

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x