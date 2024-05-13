Who are the new film censor board members?

The government has formed a new Bangladesh Film Censor Board committee to oversee and issue certificates for the release of domestic films.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the names of the committee members through a notification on Sunday. The committee is chaired by the information secretary and includes 14 other members.

Two renowned faces have newly secured positions on the censor board: actors Azizul Hakim and actress Dilara Hanif Purnima. Other actors include Aruna Biswas, Rokeya Prachy, and Sujata Azim.

As for filmmakers, Kazi Hayat and Jahangir Alam have found places on the board, and producer Khorshed Alam Khosru has become a member for the fifth time.

As usual, the committee also includes Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) Managing Director Nuzhat Yasmin. Additionally, there are six representatives from various ministries included as members.

Purnima has largely stepped away from the film industry, now focusing on her family life, although she occasionally appears at various showbiz events. She has completed work on the films “Gangchil” and “Jam,” though no clear release information has been available for a long time.

Purnima was last seen in the film “Ahare Jibon,” released during the last Eid-ul-Fitr.