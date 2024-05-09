Shakib Khan’s ‘Toofan’ teaser released

The teaser of “Toofan” gives an inside glimpse on this year’s most talked about movie. ‘Toofan’ is said to break all sorts of records in bangla cinema history. Superstar Shakib Khan is seen in a completely different look. And with the addition of Chanchal Chowdhury just added another dimension to the movie.

The teaser was released on the afternoon of May 7 on the official social media pages of Alpha Eye, Chorki and SVF. Ever since the announcement of the movie, the fans have erupted with joy and excitement.

About the teaser, director Raihan Rafi said, “Toofan is a film that will make Bengali cinema known in a new way in the world. Many movies change the industry. Toofan is going to be such a movie. It will raise the scale of Bengali cinema a lot. It can be said that Toofan is a dream project of my life. It is also a blessing to have Shakib Bhai with this movie.”

The production companies are quite sure that “Toofan” will be the most commercially successful movie of this year. In this regard, the comments of the three production companies are almost the same. Mahendra Soni, Director & Co-Founder of SVF, Shahriar Shakil, Managing Director of Alpha-I Studios Ltd. and Redoan Rony, CEO of Chorki are very happy with the movie's teaser and work.

According to them, Shakib Khan will come to rock theaters on the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. Along with Chanchal Chowdhury, Mimi Chakraborty, Nabila and many others will be there.