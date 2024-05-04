Saturday, May 04, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Iran summons crew of Cannes competition film

Rasoulof, who won the Golden Bear, the Berlin Film Festival's top prize, in 2020 with his anti-capital punishment film 'There Is No Evil', had himself been detained in July 2022.

The official poster of Cannes Film Festival features a scene from ‘Rhapsody in August’ by Akira Kurosawa COURTES
Update : 04 May 2024, 06:23 PM

Iran's authorities summoned for questioning crew members and actors of an Iranian film due to be shown in the main competition at next month's Cannes Film Festival, their lawyer said on Tuesday.

The people working on "The Seed of the Sacred Fig", by acclaimed director Mohammad Rasoulof, were pressured to have it withdrawn from the festival while the actors were banned from leaving the country, lawyer Babak Paknia posted on social media site X.

Rasoulof, who won the Golden Bear, the Berlin Film Festival's top prize, in 2020 with his anti-capital punishment film "There Is No Evil", had himself been detained in July 2022.

He was released in late 2023 after anti-government protests that began in September 2022 subsided.

Paknia wrote on X that some crew members had been "interrogated" this week and last week while actors on the film had also been questioned and barred from leaving the country.

"After several hours of interrogation, they were asked to tell the director to remove the film from the Cannes Festival," he said.

He added it was not clear if Rasoulof would be allowed to leave Iran to attend the festival.

The subject matter of the film and its cast remain under wraps, according to film industry media. It was not immediately clear how many people working on it were interrogated.

Appearances at the Cannes Festival have in recent years been increasingly contentious for Iranian directors and actors.

Prominent director Saeed Roustaee was sentenced to six months in prison for the screening of his film "Leila's Brothers" at the 2022 festival.

Iranian authorities claimed it had been shown without authorisation.

The film's star Taraneh Alidoosti was released in early 2023 after almost three weeks in jail over her support for the protest movement sparked by the death in September 2022 of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested for allegedly flouting Iran's strict Islamic dress code for women.

Topics:

IranCannes Film Festival
Read More

Meryl Streep to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes

Adnan Al Rajeev and Tanveer Hossain produced short film to premier at Cannes Film Festival

Lea Seydoux comedy to open Cannes festival

Prominent Iranian director Dariush Mehrjui stabbed to death

'Anatomy of a Fall' wins top prize as women dominate Cannes

Bangladesh delegation visa rejected, BFDC Cannes stall abandoned

Latest News

Quader: BNP considers democratic rules, regulations as pitfall

Now gold price hikes after reduction for eight times in a row

Gazipur train collision: Rail communication restored after 32hrs

GM Quader: Rail fare hike illogical, inhumane

How far has the Sundarban fire spread?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x