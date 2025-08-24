Pakistan keen increasing trade with Bangladesh

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, now on a visit to Bangladesh, considers the volume of bilateral trade between Bangladesh and his country far below its true potential. In 2024-25, the two South Asian neighbours traded between them goods worth $865 million only. The figure could easily be taken to $1 billion, he thinks.

Currently, Bangladesh visit of Ishaq Dar, who also holds the portfolio of the foreign ministry, is the first by a Pakistani foreign minister since 2012.

In an exclusive interview with Dhaka Tribune on the sidelines of his busy schedule on Sunday, Ishaq Dar speaks of his country’s readiness for a partnership with Bangladesh in all areas of mutual interest, especially trade, culture, and people-to-people contacts. He said after the recent revival of the direct shipping links between Karachi and Chittagong, the two countries are going to establish direct air links very soon.

In response to a question on what steps the two governments could take to unleash the untapped potential of bilateral trade and investment, Ishaq Dar replied: “For Pakistan, trade remains a priority area in bilateral relations. As business-to-business exposure is the first step towards boosting bilateral trade, I am pleased to share that this year, 16 trade delegations from Pakistan have visited Bangladesh.”

“A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on establishing a Joint Business Council was also signed in January 2025 by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries and its Bangladeshi counterpart. Under a government-to-government arrangement, we supplied 50,000 tonnes of white rice to Bangladesh a few months ago. Direct shipping links between Karachi and Chittagong have also been revived. So, the stage is set for enhancing economic and commercial exchanges. We would be glad to receive trade delegations from Bangladesh on bilateral visits and for participation in trade fairs.”



Ishaq Dar, who previously served as Pakistan finance minister and was proponent of a set of economic policies, now known as Daronomics, thanked Bangladesh for the latter’s recent approval to two private Pakistani airlines – Fly Jinnah and Air Sial – to operate flights between the two countries. “We are encouraging them to complete the procedural formalities as early as possible so that the flight operations could be started. We are confident that very soon there will be good news for the people of both the countries.”

Asked to shed lights on some of the high points of his meetings with Bangladesh counterpart, Ishaq Dar, said: “Pakistan-Bangladesh relations have witnessed a number of positive developments in the last one year, especially in the areas of high level exchanges, trade, travel and culture. The main purpose of my visit was to build on this momentum. During my interactions with Bangladesh’s leadership, I explored the possibilities to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.”



“I am delighted to share that during my visit, Pakistan and Bangladesh signed important agreements and MoUs, including Agreement on Visa Abolition for Diplomats and Officials, MoU between Foreign Service Academies of the two countries, MoU between Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, MoU between Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies, Joint Working Group of Trade and a Cultural Exchange Programme (2025-2028).”

He hoped that these undertakings would help increase engagement and interaction between both sides.

The Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister said: “My visit, which is taking place after a hiatus of more than a decade, provided an opportunity to reinforce our historical, religious, and cultural ties. I am looking forward to further expansion of bilateral cooperation. I sincerely wish that the relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are underpinned by mutual respect and complete understanding.”



When asked what took it so long for such high-level engagements between two South Asian regional neighbours, Ishaq Dar said: “Yes, my visit is taking place after a gap of 13 long years. However, I have already met my esteemed counterpart, Adviser for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, H E Touhid Hossain, in Samoa, Jeddah, Istanbul, and New York, on the sidelines of various multilateral events. The prime minister of Pakistan has also held two meetings with the Chief Adviser, H E Professor Muhammad Yunus, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session in New York and the D-8 Summit in Cairo. So, the contacts at the leadership level have resumed.”

There were many reasons for “our detachment” in the past few years, said the Pakistan foreign minister, adding that “I don’t want to go into their details.”

“Instead of remaining fixated on the past, we need to adopt a forward-looking approach in the bilateral relations. It is in this backdrop that I see my visit as an opportunity for turning a new page in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations and a chance to develop a more regular and constructive pattern of engagement.”



When his attention was drawn to Pakistan’s response to Bangladesh’s demands regarding the historical issues, (ie a formal apology for 1971 genocide, $4.5 billion reparation etc) raised during Foreign Secretary-level Consultations (FSLC) held in April this year, Ishaq Dar replied rather diplomatically, by saying: “I am confident that, in the future, both sides will be able to address each other’s concerns through sustained engagement and by promoting a conducive bilateral environment.”

He further added: “The resumption of the FSLC after a gap of 15 years marks a significant milestone in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations. Pakistan believes that our bilateral ties should be guided by a forward-looking approach, in line with the understanding reached under the Tripartite Agreement of 1974. Today, the younger generations in both countries aspire to stronger bonds of friendship and cooperation. We must therefore move ahead in a spirit of goodwill and mutual respect, working for the benefit of our two peoples. The evolution of our relationship should be anchored in mutual trust and a vision that transcends the past.”



On the issue of making Saarc a functioning, vibrant regional body, Ishaq Dar said: “Fortunately, Pakistan and Bangladesh enjoy commonality of views on the need to revitalize Saarc. Both sides agree that reactivation of Saarc has the potential to turn around the lives of nearly two billion people of South Asia. On a related but separate note, Pakistan appreciates the vision of the erstwhile leadership of Bangladesh to create a platform for regional cooperation. We also believe that the Saarc processes should remain insulated from bilateral political considerations.”



Reflecting his thoughts on genocide and the inhuman situation in Gaza, the Pakistani foreign minister said: “Undoubtedly, the plight of our Palestinian brothers and sisters is not only a humanitarian tragedy but also a moral test for the entire international community.”



He said: “Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) represents the collective will of the Muslim Ummah. Pakistan has been actively engaging with the OIC member states for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access. Pakistan has also dispatched many tranches of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and we stand ready to work with like-minded countries – within the OIC and beyond – to press for an end to the violence and a just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian question.”