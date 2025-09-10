Wednesday, September 10, 2025

iPhone Air launch puts Bangladeshi-origin Abidur Chowdhury centre stage

He has been with Apple since 2019, was born and raised in London and is currently based in San Francisco

Abidur Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 06:11 PM

Abidur Chowdhury, a Bangladeshi-origin industrial designer at Apple, took the spotlight at the company’s latest launch event in Cupertino, unveiling the all-new iPhone Air.

Apple, usually known for launches led by CEO Tim Cook and senior executives, broke tradition this year by letting Chowdhury introduce the device, according to Moneycontrol. Calm and confident on stage, he described the phone as “a paradox you have to hold to believe.”

The iPhone Air is Apple’s slimmest smartphone to date, encased in titanium and priced at Tk1.56 lakh for the 256GB model, NDTV reported. It is one-third thinner than its predecessors, featuring a redesigned camera system, AI-enhanced photography, and all-day battery life despite a smaller battery.

Chowdhury, who has been with Apple since 2019, was born and raised in London and is currently based in San Francisco. He studied Product Design and Technology at Loughborough University, winning awards including the James Dyson Foundation Bursary and a Red Dot Design Award.

Before joining Apple, he worked at UK-based firms Layer, Cambridge Consultants, and Curventa, and also ran his own consultancy, Abidur Chowdhury Design.

Reflecting on his design philosophy, Chowdhury describes himself as someone who “loves to develop innovative products and joyful experiences,” reports Moneycontrol.

Apple also unveiled the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, featuring upgraded cameras, the new Apple A19 Pro chip, and larger displays.

x