Political messaging: Why communication strategy matters

Political communication in Bangladesh is suffering from a crisis of clarity. The past year has exposed just how dangerous that vacuum has become. At a time when information travels faster than fact-checkers can keep up, the country’s major political parties lack the structure, discipline, and transparency needed to guide public discourse. Without clear, consistent communication from any party, fact and fiction blended seamlessly in the public imagination.

It is evident that the political communication in Bangladesh has always been fragmented by the tendency of parties to disown or downplay statements made by their leaders. This pattern reflects not only internal divisions but also a lack of an organized political communication infrastructure. In moments of crisis, when clarity is most essential, parties and government alike fall back on improvisation rather than strategy. Perhaps, the inability to stand by official messages or to coordinate them in the first place, to some extent, the absence of professional communication strategies has left citizens navigating a foggy sea of rumours, mistrust, misinformation, and political cynicism.

In the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina’s departure in August 2024, Bangladesh’s media houses found themselves in a communication crisis. Instead of receiving clear, authoritative updates, journalists were left to piece together contradictory signals from political leaders and government officials. Coverage of the government’s reform agenda, or party statements on mob violence and law-and-order breakdowns, became less like reporting and more like assembling a puzzle with missing pieces. One outlet emphasized military announcements, another focused on rumours of cross-border escapes, while others leaned on unverified audios or partisan interpretations. This lack of coherence left reporters chasing fragments rather than facts, eroding public trust in journalism itself. The problem is not simply disinformation on social media, but the absence of organized, transparent communication from political parties and the government during critical moments.

The former Awami League, despite its organizational depth, has long suffered from a diffuse communication approach. Messages often came from the top leaders rather than from a dedicated communication wing, which allows contradictory narratives. Its inability to manage the narrative during the student quota protests was a telling example, as senior leaders issued ad-hoc remarks instead of coordinated responses, allowing confusion, anger, and spiralling damage to the party’s credibility.

The BNP, which should be sharpening its role as a government-in-waiting, still suffers from the same communication weaknesses, no media-savvy spokespersons, no institutionalized press unit, and no clear narrative to counter its rivals. Jamaat, sidelined politically since its controversial position in 1971, is now trying to rewrite its narratives by capitalizing on the fluid political surface of 2024. It leans heavily on social media to push two-faced narratives while bypassing mainstream media transparency. Interestingly, the interim government added more muscle to the disorder rather than resolving it; its press wings frequently issue overlapping or needlessly contradictory statements, multiplying the very confusion they were tasked to clear. Instead of building trust, these fragmented and inconsistent approaches leave citizens listening to many voices but finding little clarity.

With no consistent political communication strategies from either major party, social media has stepped into the vacuum. Bangladesh’s political information ecosystem has been left to Facebook pages, YouTube streamers, and WhatsApp forwards. In the absence of official, fact-based updates, rumours spread faster than corrections. Anonymous accounts and partisan activists dominate the space, leaving ordinary citizens exposed to distortion. Grassroots communities, where digital literacy is low, are particularly vulnerable; for them, viral content often carries more weight than a press release.

Political narratives are now shaped less by the political parties. Platforms like Facebook and YouTube have become the main political news sources for millions of Bangladeshis. Mark Zuckerberg once admitted, “People will believe things that aren’t true if we don’t give them access to reliable information at the same speed.” That’s exactly the challenge in Bangladesh, where the ‘war of rumour’ often travels farther than facts. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reflected similarly: “We witnessed how misinformation can spread faster than the truth, and it can destabilize democracy itself.” These warnings, coming from the very architects of today’s digital public square, echo powerfully in Bangladesh’s political void.

The crisis has also weakened mass media and journalism. Deprived of formal or credible spokespersons, reporters are forced to rely on leaks and leaders’ partisan commentary. That sometimes blurs the line between fact and rumour, which already fragile public trust in the press. For a country where independent journalism faces political and commercial pressure, the absence of transparent political communication further undermines credibility.

As Bangladesh heads toward the 2026 general election, it is the citizens who stand to lose the most. Young voters, digitally savvy, who get their political cues from Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, will be decisive in shaping the outcome. If parties fail to craft clear communication strategies, they risk surrendering this generation to rumour-driven cynicism. Those who invest in professional press teams, credible spokespersons, and rapid responses to misinformation will have the advantage. The stakes are high; every erosion of trust in political parties pushes the country closer to deeper polarization.

Ironically, this failure reveals a missed opportunity. Globally, political communication is treated as a profession, and political parties invest in professional communicators, trained spokespersons, media advisors, and strategists who bridge the gap between politics and the people. In the United States, billions of dollars are poured into political communication campaigns every election cycle. More than $3.9 billion was spent on political advertising across digital and broadcast platforms in 2020. In India, parties collectively spend tens of thousands of crores of rupees (estimated over $7–8 billion in 2019) on communication strategies, social media outreach, and voter engagement. These investments reflect a simple truth that without professional communication, parties cannot build trust, win elections, or manage effectively.

In Bangladesh, however, this remains an untapped space. Parties still rely on ad-hoc statements, contradictory voices, and rumor-driven networks rather than structured communication teams. Until they recognize that effective political communication is not propaganda but an ecosystem to influence and motivate people.

With the 2026 election fast approaching, the question is whether its political parties will act now by investing in professional communication wings, credible spokespersons, and modern campaign strategies, or whether they will continue leaving the people to guess. If India and the United States are any indication, those who speak with one clear voice win not only elections but also legitimacy. For Bangladeshi political parties, it is time to act now, before it is too late.

