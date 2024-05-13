From stigma to support

“Too many students across the country who face mental health challenges find themselves dealing with an additional burden of unhelpful, or at times actively harmful, campus policies … My Student Mental Health Rights Act would help ensure that students struggling with mental health aren’t discouraged from seeking the help they need. This legislation will take care of students and help them succeed -- I’m going to keep pushing to get this done.” -- Congresswoman Porter, a longtime law professor.

This is the kind of dedication and responsibility politicians should have towards the student body. Policy changes need to come from a drive and belief that securing the bright futures of students should be a core foundation for any nation.

These days, we all use the term “mental health” often in our daily life. But do we actually know what we are dealing with? Or how to deal with it?

Suppose you are getting food from time to time. More and more foods. But you are not taking care of the nutrition facts. That will just keep you alive, but not fit and healthy. Mental health is a similar fact for each and every human being.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “Mental health is a state of mental well-being that enables people to cope with the stresses of life, realize their abilities, learn well and work well, and contribute to their community.”

Local and legal action

Let's look at what steps the Bangladeshi people are taking to address this reality.

Manoshik Shashtho Ain, 2018 (Mental Health Act, 2018) was passed replacing the 106 years old, controversial Lunacy Act 1912. It focuses on improving the lives of people with mental health conditions nationwide. This includes safeguarding their property rights, providing them with compassionate care, and helping them regain their skills and independence.

To protect patients, Section 23 of the Act harshly penalizes medical professionals who either deliberately issue false mental health certificates or provide careless or inadequate treatment. Penalties can include imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to Tk5 lakh, or both.

The Mental Health Act promises to protect patients' rights, but falls short. While Section 6 mentions rights like health, property, and education, specific rules haven't been enacted to enforce them. This lack of detail leaves key areas like confidentiality and accountability unclear.

In reality, Bangladesh faces a critical shortage of mental health professionals. With just 0.49 psychiatrists per 100,000 people, this limited workforce must shoulder the burden of diagnosing and treating all mental health cases.

Furthermore, mental health concerns are also often overlooked in developing countries like Bangladesh. Despite a significant portion of the population being affected -- children: 3.4-22.9%; adults: 6.5-31% -- according to the National Mental Health Survey, a staggering 92.3% don't seek professional help. This is largely due to the stigma surrounding mental illness, with some still viewing it as possession by evil spirits rather than a treatable condition. This stigma leads to a lack of proper medical treatment or significant delays, tragically contributing to a high number of suicides.

Student lives at stake

An 18-year-old student named Pew Karmakar committed suicide by jumping into the Padma river. In a social media post before her death, she expressed feelings of shame and frustration about not being able to fulfill her own dreams or her parents' expectations. She also mentioned loneliness and a lack of support. Her death highlights the tragic consequences of mental health struggles.

Research paints a worrying picture of mental health among Bangladeshi students. A 2021 study published in PLOS ONE found that over half (56.3%) of university students in Bangladesh showed signs of depression and anxiety. This is a significant jump compared to the global average for depression among university students, which is estimated to be around 30%.

According to Bangladesh Health and Injury Survey 2016, the rate of committing suicide was 14.7% for every 100,000 of young population, and more had thought of committing suicide at least once in their lifetime.

Equipping students with coping mechanisms and fostering open communication can create a more supportive learning environment

The Bangladeshi academic environment itself contributes to these struggles. Rigid expectations and immense pressure to succeed on high-stakes exams create anxiety and feelings of inadequacy. Cutthroat competition for limited university seats fosters isolation and envy.

Universities often lack dedicated mental health resources, and a culture of stigma discourages students from seeking help. Traditional teacher-student relationships limit open communication and support. Finally, the curriculum prioritizes academic achievement over well-being, neglecting to teach students healthy coping mechanisms and self-care practices.

Even in the Mental Health Law of the People's Republic of China, which was adopted by the National People's Congress on October 26, 2012, states in Chapter II, Article 16, “All schools shall teach students about topics related to mental health; schools shall employ or engage external teachers or school counselors to provide education about psychological well-being and may establish offices to provide guidance about psychological well-being.”

Taking inspiration from abroad

“Teachers shall study and learn relevant information about mental health, be concerned about the psychological wellbeing of students, and provide students with appropriate guidance and encouragement. Schools and administrative departments for education at all local levels of the People's Government shall emphasize the importance of the psychological well-being of teachers”

In Bristol, the largest city in the south-west of England, they found a number of cases about student suicides. Their government took serious steps and addressed that as "non-negotiable." They also advised universities' chancellors to provide critical support for students’ mental well-being.

“In the event that a university breaches the terms of its student contract, either by non delivery of services or failure to deliver to a satisfactory standard, then it risks a student complaint. If not resolved internally, a complaint could then be referred to the OIA. This is in addition to potential claims through the courts for breach of contract, misrepresentation or for a breach of the Consumer Rights Act 2015.”

“Under the Equality Act 2010, it is unlawful for universities to discriminate, harass or victimize applicants or students on the grounds of a characteristic protected by the Act. Universities are also obliged to anticipate and put in place reasonable adjustments to avoid students with protected characteristics being treated less favorably.”

Continuing to look abroad, we can see more successful initiatives tackling student mental health. Australia's "headspace" program offers free and accessible mental health services. Canada integrates mental health education into the school curriculum, normalizing seeking help. The United States has universities with dedicated counseling centres. Bhutan, prioritizes Gross National Happiness over GDP, and emphasizes mental and emotional well-being as a core societal value.

These examples offer a roadmap for Bangladesh. Targeted programs promoting a culture of well-being within educational institutions are crucial. Equipping students with coping mechanisms and fostering open communication can create a more supportive learning environment. By addressing these issues, Bangladesh can help its students not just succeed academically, but also thrive emotionally.

Sumya Tanjum Sinthia is a law student at World University of Bangladesh.