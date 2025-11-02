All that glitters

Gold's a wonderful investment -- transportable, inflation proof, small and yet valuable, untracked and liquid. Well, solid but liquid in that economic sense of easy to buy and or sell. As this newspaper points out, there's definitely a place for it in a well balanced portfolio.

At the far end of the “I need something that always has value if everything else goes bad” portfolio, true, but a place all the same. It also makes our loved ones happy when we buy some for them, which is good too.

All of that is entirely different from what government policy should be. Which is to make the desire for gold -- other than as a way to make the wife happy -- to pretty much disappear.

One side of this is that the act of investing in gold is not productive. Yes, it makes gold miners and gold retailers happy but that's not quite the point of an economy.

We would like peoples' savings to be invested in doing something useful. Building a factory, financing a trade, making a return by making society itself richer. Gold doesn't do that, it's dead capital.

We prefer, that is, to be capitalists than hoarders. Savings should be out there, doing something. This is in fact true whether we're capitalists or not -- socialists and communists would grasp the point.

Just the way that lifecycles work means that there are periods of life when we earn more than we consume, others when we consume more than we earn. Other than mothers' smiles, babies are not producing much -- filled nappies are not thought of as a positive part of life.

Savings happen -- so savings should be put to good use. The major difference between capitalism and socialism on this point is who decides and who owns that allocation of those savings -- the individual or the state.

Gold doesn't do this, gold just sits there. So, we'd prefer that people not invest in gold. As a societal matter that is, we'd prefer those savings doing something. But how do we do that?

After all, gold pays no interest, it's the capital value that changes and that can go both ways. So, why do people do so? It's easy to transport in times of trouble, it's a protection against inflation -- all the reasons given for why people might or should invest in gold in the first place.

So we end up in this interesting logical space. We'd prefer people did not buy gold so as to increase the investment in the productive capacity of society. How do we dissuade people from investing in gold?

One obvious method is to make it illegal but that just drives the activity underground. This is called “financial repression” and never, in the long term, works anywhere.

The other way is to make people not want to invest in gold. By not having inflation that people want to protect themselves against, by making property secure so that people will invest in it, by keeping wealth taxation below the levels at which people hide their wealth and so on.

We can't stop people desiring economic security, nor can we stop people acting so as to ensure a modest amount of it.

We can make the economy itself safe enough so that people don't hoard their wealth in gold and thereby make us all richer over time -- what would have been hoarded in gold is now in factories and buildings and companies and employment and well, you grasp the point.

People should be free to buy gold as an investment because everyone should be free to do as they wish. But the aim of economic management -- or, perhaps, an aim -- should be to make people not want to hoard gold.

We can run this the other way around of course -- always a fun thing to do, to invert the logic. When we have an economy where people do not hoard gold bars in a safe but use it only for that purpose of pleasing loved ones, then we've got much of the rest of the economy -- the rule of law, rights of property, inflation -- about right. So, perhaps we should strive for that?

Tim Worstall is a senior fellow at the Adam Smith Institute in London.