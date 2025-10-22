Why gold remains a smart asset in Bangladesh

With inflation rising and the Taka continuing to weaken, many Bangladeshis are turning to gold — not just as jewelry, but as a dependable financial asset.

Gold has long been seen as a symbol of wealth and security in South Asian households, but in today’s volatile economy, it’s also proving to be a strategic hedge.

Why gold still glitters as an investment

Protection against inflation

When prices of essentials rise, gold often gains value. Over the past few years, gold prices in Bangladesh have climbed to record highs, providing investors a safe haven when the taka loses purchasing power. Strong resale value

Unlike many other investments, gold can be sold or exchanged easily. Local jewelers across Bangladesh — especially in Dhaka’s Bashundhara, Gulshan, or Chattogram’s Agrabad — ensure liquidity for those who may need quick cash. A cultural and emotional investment

Gold isn’t just an asset; it’s a tradition. For weddings, festivals, or savings gifts, Bangladeshi families see gold as both adornment and security. That dual purpose gives it a unique edge over other investment forms. Low maintenance and high portability

Unlike land or property, gold doesn’t require upkeep, paperwork, or government approvals. It’s easy to store and can be transported discreetly — a practical feature in uncertain times. Diversification benefits

For middle-class and affluent investors looking beyond bank deposits, gold balances portfolios that might otherwise depend too heavily on volatile sectors or limited local equities.

Caution for buyers

However, experts warn against buying from unverified sources.

Always check for hallmark certification and insist on receipts with karat and weight clearly mentioned.

Bajus-certified jewelers remain the most reliable option.

As global markets fluctuate and local inflation bites, gold continues to hold its shine as Bangladesh’s most trusted asset.

Whether in the form of bars, coins, or traditional jewelry, it offers both emotional comfort and financial resilience — a timeless safeguard for uncertain times.