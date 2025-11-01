The perks and pitfalls of globalization

Lately, globalization has come under a lot of criticism. In its place, the term “deglobalization” has gained currency. Yet, globalization, even reglobalization, remains one of the defining processes of our age. Economists in general -- barring the critical economists have praised it for integrating markets, accelerating trade, and lifting millions out of poverty.

China has lifted 800 million people out of poverty in the last 40 years, for which part of the credit goes to China’s opening to the world economically, or China's engagement with globalization.

Sociologists and historians, however, have looked deeper at the flow of ideas, values, and meanings that accompany those material exchanges. When we speak of the different facets of globalization, we are referring to the ideals and assumptions that drive this process: Openness, connectivity, efficiency, competition, and progress.

When we speak of the globalization of values, we refer to the circulation and contestation of moral and cultural norms across borders: human rights, democracy, environmentalism, and gender equality.

The various facets of globalization

Globalization has been underpinned by certain core values that took shape in the post-World war II liberal order. Chief among them is economic openness -- the belief that free trade and the free flow of capital promote prosperity and peace.

The creation of institutions such as the World Bank, IMF, and GATT (later WTO) institutionalized these ideals. Behind the economic rhetoric, however, lay a moral claim: Integration and interdependence are inherently good, that isolation breeds poverty.

This connectedness carries its own moral weight: To be “global” is to be modern, informed, and open-minded. The very values that globalization celebrates can generate resistance and critique, especially when they threaten local traditions or social cohesion.

The globalization of values

Globalization also enables the global circulation of values once confined to particular societies. The diffusion of human rights, for instance, represents one of the most profound moral transformations of the 20th century.

From the Universal declaration of human rights in 1948 to the #MeToo movement, ideas about dignity, equality, and freedom have transcended national boundaries.

Similarly, environmental consciousness has gone global. Concepts such as sustainable development and climate justice emerged from Western environmental movements but have been reinterpreted through local struggles in the Global South.

This is not one-way traffic. Indigenous ecological movements, for instance, have also contributed to environmentalism.

Another example is gender equality. Feminist movements, once seen as culturally specific, have found resonance across the world, from women garment workers in Dhaka to activists in Tehran.

Yet, the globalization of gender values is not uniform or uncontested; it produces hybrid outcomes as global discourses interact with local moral orders.

Religious and moral values have also globalized, often through migration and media. Islam, Christianity, and Buddhism now have transnational networks that transcend territorial boundaries.

Global communication has made moral debate a planetary affair -- on issues ranging from sexual rights to artificial intelligence and genetic engineering.

Tensions and paradoxes

The interplay between the values of globalization and the globalization of values is not harmonious. The former often emphasizes economic rationality and individual success, while the latter emphasizes moral universals and universal justice.

Global capitalism, for example, celebrates innovation but generates and tolerates deep socioeconomic inequality. Meanwhile, the globalization of moral values challenges those very inequalities.

A striking paradox lies in the digital sphere. The internet has democratized access to information and expression, embodying the value of openness.

Yet, it has also become a site of polarization, misinformation, and surveillance capitalism. Global platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) promote freedom of speech while simultaneously undermining it through algorithmic manipulation.

Thus, the moral promise of global communication collides with the commercial imperatives of the digital economy.

Moreover, while globalization has amplified universal ideals such as democracy and human rights, it has also provoked cultural backlash. Populist movements across continents invoke nationalism and religious identity to resist what they see as moral homogenization. The globalization of values, in this sense, also globalizes counter-values.

If globalization is to be sustainable, it must reconcile its economic logic with its moral implications. A morally sound globalization process would place human welfare, environmental balance, and cultural pluralism at its core. It would require reimagining the different facets of globalization in more humane and inclusive terms.

The different facets of globalization have given us wealth and connectivity. The globalization of value systems offers us a chance for justice and shared humanity. The challenge is to ensure that the world we build together is not only integrated but also compassionate.

Habibul Haque Khondker is a sociologist and columnist.