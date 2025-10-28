The silent siege

The phone vibrates on the table. A farmer in Rajshahi sees a forwarded WhatsApp audio clip, his brother’s voice, frantic: “The market price for rice has collapsed! Sell everything now!” The voice is a perfect replica, an AI-generated ghost. In Chittagong, a viral video surfaces of a political leader confessing to a crime he never committed, his lips moving in flawless, fabricated shame. In Dhaka, a coordinated network of bots and trolls floods social media, twisting a local protest into a narrative of state failure for an international audience.

This is not science fiction. This is the new frontier of national security, a silent siege where borders are not crossed with tanks, but with algorithms.

For Bangladesh, a nation proud of its hard-won sovereignty and digital aspirations, the greatest threats no longer mass at the physical border. They flow through the undersea cables that connect us to the world. We are at a profound disadvantage, participants in a game where we do not own the board, the pieces, or the rules.

The illusion of the neutral platform

We log onto Facebook, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter) daily, treating them as neutral public utilities. This is a dangerous illusion. These are privately owned, for-profit empires that have become de facto extensions of Western foreign policy and geopolitical strategies. Their very architecture is a form of power.

Consider the algorithm -- the invisible hand that decides what billions of people see, think, and feel. These algorithms are not designed in Dhaka or Delhi; they are engineered in California, optimized for engagement. A 2021 leak from Facebook’s own internal research revealed that its algorithms prioritized inflammatory content because it kept users hooked. For a country like Bangladesh, with a complex socio-political fabric, this external amplification of our most divisive voices is a recipe for perpetual unrest.

When the European Union’s Digital Services Act forces content moderation, or when US political pressure leads to the removal of certain narratives, these decisions are applied globally. Our national discourse is being shaped by a regulatory framework we had no hand in creating. We are, in effect, digital rule-takers, not rule-makers.

The mercenaries of perception

The weaponization of these platforms is not always subtle. It is often outsourced to a shadowy industry of private intelligence and strategic communication firms -- the mercenaries of the perception war. The Cambridge Analytica scandal provided a mere glimpse of the global blueprint.

The model is simple and devastating: Harvest vast amounts of data from unsuspecting users -- often from the Global South, where data protection laws are weak -- build psychographic profiles, and then micro-target citizens with tailor-made propaganda.

For Bangladesh, the implication is stark. During a sensitive election period or a geopolitical crisis, a well-funded adversary, whether a foreign state or a domestic actor with international backing, could hire these digital mercenaries to sow chaos. They could clone the voices of our military officials to spread panic, as the BGB chief recently warned. They could use AI to generate videos of fabricated violence to trigger communal tension. The tools are for sale, and the battlefield is our smartphone screens.

The asymmetric battlefield

Why is this an asymmetric war? Because we are fighting with one hand tied behind our back, with tens of millions of dollars used to shape global narratives that, while often framed as promoting “democracy,” effectively advance a Western-centric view of geopolitics.

When this immense apparatus is combined with the takedown powers of the platforms themselves, it creates an overwhelming force. We saw this during the Palestine-Israel conflict, where Meta’s content moderation was widely accused of systematically suppressing Palestinian voices. This is not a conspiracy theory; it is a documented outcome of pressure, lobbying, and algorithmic bias.

Bangladesh has nothing to counter the narrative; we are left in a reactive position, pleading with companies thousands of miles away to fairly adjudicate our most critical political conversations. Our fact-checkers, brave and under-resourced, are up against AI systems that can generate thousands of unique disinformation pieces per minute. This is not a fair fight.

Forging our digital sovereignty

The defense of our nation now requires a new doctrine of digital sovereignty. This is not about building a digital wall, but about building digital muscles. We must invest in three core areas.

Technological literacy and indigenous AI: Our national curriculum must incorporate advanced digital literacy, teaching citizens from all walks of life to identify deepfakes and manipulative campaigns. Simultaneously, we must aggressively invest in our own AI research and development. Initiatives like the a2i program were a start, but we need a Manhattan Project-level focus on creating AI tools for public good -- AI that understands Bangla nuances, that can detect synthetic media, and that serves our national interests. Robust legal and regulatory frameworks: The Digital Security Act (DSA) was a blunt instrument, criticized for its potential to stifle dissent. What we need now is a sophisticated, updated framework focused on transparency. We must mandate that digital platforms operating in Bangladesh disclose their algorithmic processes for content takedowns and amplification in a way that is auditable by national authorities. We must enact a powerful data protection law that prevents the exploitation of our citizens’ data for psychological profiling by foreign entities. Diplomatic coalition building: Bangladesh cannot fight this alone. We must lead the charge within the Global South -- in forums like the UN, SCO, BRICS -- to establish international digital governance norms. We must build a coalition to challenge the current hegemony and demand a seat at the table where the rules of the digital world are written.

The vibrancy of our democracy and the integrity of our upcoming political milestones depend on this. The siege is silent, but it is real.

Zakir Kibria is a Bangladeshi writer, policy analyst and entrepreneur based in Kathmandu, Nepal. He can be reached at [email protected].