From paddies to pastures

The agriculture sector, consisting of livestock, crops, and fisheries and aquaculture subsectors, is the source of more than 50% of the total methane generated from different sectors in Bangladesh. Livestock is considered the dominant subsector, producing 52% of the total agri-generated methane, followed by irrigated rice (41%).

The fishery and aquaculture subsector is gaining importance due to its increasing cultivation trend and contributes nearly 7% to methane emissions from agriculture, particularly from aquaculture.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) launched an initiative on “Reducing Agricultural Methane Program” (RAMP) with support from the Global Methane Hub in 2023. Right now, RAMP is working with 17 countries, including Bangladesh, to help them include ways to cut down methane emissions in their climate plans while testing practical solutions for small farmers.

Thus, Bangladesh could seize this opportunity in the near future by implementing the following strategies:





Reducing methane from livestock

Methane-inhibiting feed additives: Feed additives such as 3-NOP (Bovaer) and red seaweed can reduce methane emissions by 30-90% during livestock digestion; however, they are not available in Bangladesh due to their high cost. In contrast, red seaweed, which has methane-reducing properties in ruminants, grows naturally on St Martin’s Island in Bangladesh. RAMP could support research on 3-NOP (Bovaer) to make it available to smallholder farmers. Breeding and vaccines for low-methane livestock: Studies conducted in developed countries demonstrate that selective breeding can produce naturally low-methane-emitting cattle. However, Bangladesh is far away from this kind of study. The Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) is working on how to reduce emissions through quality feed management practices. In a few developed countries, research is in progress to develop vaccines to reduce methane from livestock. Since most farmers rear traditional breeds, RAMP could pilot breeding strategies combining productivity with low emissions while maintaining local resilience. Smarter manure management for smallholder farmers: In Bangladesh, manure is typically stored or dumped in wet and open conditions, which drives methane emissions. It can be used for compost preparation with crop residues and can serve as an easy solution. Alternatively, it can be stored dry in a small tin shed structure that allows for free air circulation. Another way to utilize it is for producing small-scale biogas plants. RAMP and the Global Methane Hub, supported by IFAD, can assist farmers in adopting these practices to reduce methane emissions and gain economic value from fertiliser and bioenergy.

Reducing methane from rice cultivation

In Bangladesh, irrigated lowland rice fields are the largest methane source after livestock. Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) can cut emissions by 30–50% while saving water and costs. However, socio-economic and agronomic barriers have restricted the adoption of this technology.

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA), and Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) have done a lot of research on AWD. BADC and DAE are making progress to scale up the technology to farmers' fields through the PARTNER project. However, significant efforts are required to surmount obstacles and implement the technology in farmers' fields.

In addition to AWD, the other options include short-duration and HYV rice varieties, as well as the introduction of upland crops in a rice-rice cropping pattern to reduce methane from rice fields. Bangladesh might seek assistance from RAMP to implement these strategies.

Reducing methane from aquaculture

Aquaculture generates methane through the decomposition of organic matter under anaerobic conditions. Improving feed management, judicial stocking, periodic aeration, and efficient recycling of waste management through an integrated farming approach can reduce methane emissions.

The sustainable feeding practice, improved pond management, and the practice of water change before going for releasing fingerlings might help in reducing methane emission while maintaining productivity.

We have a negative impression that our agriculture is prone to produce more methane. That is not true. Agriculture contributes a significant amount of methane, but this amount is still relatively low compared to the global average. Still, we have to be cautious and take necessary steps to reduce methane so that it could be a benefit to the world carbon credit market.

Methane reduction is a climate imperative phenomenon, requiring targeted interventions across all agricultural subsectors. IFAD’s RAMP initiative seeks to mainstream agricultural methane mitigation in Bangladesh, bridging local realities with global innovations. Through this approach, Bangladesh empowers smallholder farmers to enhance food security while contributing to the achievement of global climate goals.

Jiban Krishna Biswas is Senior Technical Consultant, Reducing Agricultural Methane Program, Asia and the Pacific Division, International Fund for Agricultural Development.