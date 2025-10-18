A Tale of Two Cities begins with arguably the most famous opening line in Western literature: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

With one of the most famous opening sentences in history, A Tale of Two Cities ranks among Charles Dickens’s finest, anatomizing the conflict between democratic and aristocratic principles during the French revolution.

The entire first chapter of Book One, “The Period,” emphasizes two cities, Paris and London. Charles Dickens uses the two settings as a dichotomy, or direct comparison, to prove a point about the nature of the French Revolution. London symbolizes order, stability, and the status quo, while Paris represents chaos, revolution, and social upheaval.

Dickens's view of London is far more peaceful, though not perfect. While England as a country responds more effectively to the monetary costs associated with war than did France, the city of London struggles with high crime rates. Although centuries have passed since Dickens wrote this historical novel, London is still haunted for alleged concealing of the origin of corruptly-acquired wealth.

A number of research works corroborated what countless reports and exposés have shown in recent years: The role played by institutions and expertise in London’s financial heart in helping to conceal the origin of corruptly-acquired wealth from around the world -- a role the Financial Times (FT) dubbed the “London Laundromat.”

The recent FT documentary stated that London, in particular, emerged as a favoured destination as a lot of money allegedly stolen from Dhaka, Bangladesh has ended up in the UK. London is particularly attractive because of its huge financial sector and also a particularly attractive property market.

Moreover, the documentary also revealed that members of Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rahana’s families, including Tulip Siddiq, have been accused by Bangladeshi authorities of corruption probes of embezzling funds from infrastructure projects.

Another British newspaper, the Telegraph, recently published a report on the dual citizenship issue of Tulip Siddiq, MP for the north London constituency of Hampstead and Highgate. Its online edition published the report claims noting that the documents it had seen indicate that the former minister possesses both a Bangladeshi passport and NID, contradicting her prior claims.

Tulip Siddiq, however, insisted that these documents had been forged to portray her as corrupt. A spokesperson for the MP told The Telegraph that Bangladeshi authorities had been conducting a politically motivated smear campaign against her for nearly a year. They refused to engage with her legal team and provided no evidence to substantiate their claims.

According to the newspaper reports published from London and Dhaka, United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer declined a meeting request from Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, who visited London some months ago to rally international backing in his efforts to recover billions of dollars siphoned off by the previous government. Muhammad Yunus refused to meet Labour MP Tulip Siddiq to discuss corruption allegations against her during his visit to London. Yunus told the BBC the allegations were a "court matter" and said he had confidence in Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), which is investigating Siddiq.

Frustration of South Asian youths towards corrupt activities by regimes not only manifested in the popular uprising in Dhaka last year but in the protests that occurred in Nepal. Youths of Nepal repeatedly accused the previous government of stifling free speech while failing to address deep-seated corruption -- often using social media to make their point. The “nepo kid” trend emerged earlier this year as Nepali social media users highlighted the unfair gap in resources available to the “elites.”

Countless posts across X, Reddit, Instagram and other platforms also highlighted the lavish lives of politicians and their families to underscore their point. The slogans became symbolic of a deeper frustration with inequality, as protesters compare the lives of the elite with those of everyday citizens.

Oli Md Abdullah Chowdhury is a human rights worker.