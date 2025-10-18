The Green Passport paradox

The rain drums a funeral march against the café window as Tasneem traces the embossed rejection stamp -- her fifth Schengen denial. "Insufficient ties to Bangladesh," the letter declares, its ink bleeding like a fresh wound. Three tables away, Mr Rahman's gold pen glides through Maltese residency papers, the €500,000 transaction complete before his cardamom coffee cools. Both hold Bangladesh's jade-green passport. One tastes freedom; the other swallows rust.

This duality sharpened when America's navy-blue passport -- the global benchmark -- faltered. In October 2025, it tumbled to 12th place on the Henley Passport Index, its visa-free access now standing at 180 destinations -- 13 fewer than Singapore's top-ranked document. For Dhaka's youth watching the news, it wasn't schadenfreude but a thunderclap of recognition: No passport is sacred.

This reality hit closer to home as Sri Lanka, a once-accessible neighbour, closed its visa-on-arrival counter for Bangladeshis, mandating an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) from October 15, 2025. This move is part of a wider curtain falling across Southeast Asia and the Middle East, where countries from Vietnam to the UAE have suspended or severely tightened tourist visas for holders of the green booklet, citing overstay risks and undocumented migration.

If the mighty stumble, what hope for the green booklet that is the seventh weakest passport globally, now facing a concerted push toward fortified borders and digital vetting?

The quiet exodus

A wealth advisor's confession: "It's geopolitical insurance." While tech billionaires' Caribbean passports make headlines, Bangladesh's elite composed their quiet fugue. The European Commission reports golden visa investments from Bangladeshis reached €280 million in 2024 alone, even as the EU cracked down on these programs.

Cyprus and Malta -- once golden passport havens -- faced infringement procedures for turning citizenship into a commodity. Yet loopholes remained: Malta's residency scheme still welcomed Mr Rahman's half-million while ordinary Bangladeshis faced visa rejection rates soaring to 54.9%.

In Gulshan drawing rooms, wealth managers whisper: “When the next hartal or flood hits, their jets point to Lisbon, not London.” The green passport becomes a discardable snakeskin, shed for European residency permits printed on cream-coloured bond. Outside, rickshaw pullers pawn wedding rings for boat passages to Malaysia -- their own version of mobility, priced in desperation rather than euros.

Digital nomads

Arif Hassan dreams in code. From his Chittagong apartment, he sees Portugal's digital nomad ads -- "work from Algarve cliffs!" -- but the requirements demand €3,040 monthly, triple Bangladesh's average wage. When he applies as "Arif," Upwork freezes his account for "suspicious patterns." When he logs in as "Hans Müller" via Berlin VPN, clients praise his "German efficiency."

This digital bias mirrors findings from the Brookings Institute: Sharing economy algorithms often embed racial and gender discrimination, with platforms like Airbnb and Uber struggling to combat systemic bias. “I bill $15/hour as Hans,” Arif confesses, fingers dancing over keys like Chopin’s Raindrop Prelude. “My real worth? Forty-five.” The promise of borderless work rings hollow -- a sonata performed for an audience holding the right passports.

Diplomatic quicksand (The visa tango)

Bureaucratic violins screeching rejection. Bangladesh dances the visa tango -- one step forward, two stamps back. Thailand cites “overstay risks” while pocketing $1.3 billion in Bangladeshi remittances. Rwanda demands visas despite Dhaka flooding its markets with textiles. Even climate leadership -- ranking 7th globally in resilience -- fails to sway Brussels, where Nigerian applicants face 45.9% rejection rates and Bangladeshis confront similar barriers.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's lower-ranked passport waltzes into 44 more nations. The difference? Strategic muscle, not supplication. As Dr Ahmed Kabir of Dhaka University notes: “Power isn’t gifted at embassy counters. It’s seized like Ghana did -- threatening cocoa tariffs until the EU waived visas for diplomats.”

The brain drain lament

A one-way ticket's mournful whistle. 93% of Bangladeshi STEM graduates never return -- a haemorrhage documented in IOM snapshots. The state funds scholarships for exportable skills -- nursing, engineering, coding -- while its best minds exit through emigration airlocks. Dr Anika Rahman, now leading Munich's AI lab, recalls the trap: "My passport was a life sentence of paperwork. Germany offered a pardon."

Remittances -- $24 billion annually -- drown out uncomfortable truths. Each wired dollar whispers: Why stay when dignity departs? The green passport’s pages fill with exit stamps but few returns.

When Ahona Mehzabin's Kenyan visa was denied, she didn’t weep -- she composed satire. Her viral TikTok shows an applicant offering “great-grandfather’s land deeds” to prove he’ll return. Hashtags like #PassportPrivilege and #DigitalUntouchables now trend with each rejection.

“We’re weaponizing absurdity,” says the law student, her protest sign reading: "A passport shouldn’t cost a kidney." Her #GreenPassportStories campaign collects testimonies -- a farmer’s son barred from a Nairobi climate summit, a coder locked out of Berlin’s tech hub. Each story is a grenade lobbed at the fortress of immigration inequality.

Rewriting the score

Mobilization begins where resignation ends. Consider the CJEU’s landmark 2025 ruling against Malta’s golden passports, declaring EU citizenship “incompatible with commercialization.” Or Ghana’s cocoa diplomacy that forced visa concessions. Bangladesh’s $42 billion garment industry holds similar leverage -- threads of influence waiting to be pulled.

The diaspora wields untapped power. Italy’s 500,000 Bangladeshis could emulate Indian-Americans who reshaped nuclear deals. Digital justice advances too: When Jordanian freelancers sued platforms for algorithmic bias, policies changed.

Imagine a Dhaka Accord -- Global South nations tearing down visa hierarchies as Europe’s golden passport schemes crumble. Imagine Tasneem presenting her fintech startup in Vienna, her green passport unaccompanied by “proof of return” affidavits. Imagine Mr Rahman investing his €500,000 in flood-resilient Dhaka hospitals, not Valletta condos.

The green passport’s next verse awaits. As America’s stumble proves: Mobility isn’t static. It’s composed daily through courage, cunning, and the collective will to demand immobility justice.

Ahona’s protest sign catches the monsoon light: “A passport’s value shouldn’t hinge on poverty.” Somewhere, a stamp lifts from a page. A door opens.

Zakir Kibria is a Bangladeshi writer, policy analyst and entrepreneur based in Kathmandu. He can be reached at [email protected]