HSC results ring alarm bells

The results of the 2025 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have sparked widespread concern across Bangladesh. This year, only 58.83% of students passed, marking one of the lowest success rates in recent history.

The figure represents a sharp decline of nearly 19 percentage points from last year’s 77.78%. Among more than 12.5 lakh candidates under the country’s eleven education boards, only 39,097 students achieved the coveted GPA-5.

The numbers are not merely statistics; they represent an educational crisis that demands urgent national attention. The results reveal deep-rooted weaknesses within the country’s learning ecosystem, ranging from poor conceptual understanding to psychological and institutional fatigue.

A reality check for an inflated system

For several years, relaxed grading policies introduced during and after the pandemic had given students and institutions a false sense of achievement. This year, the return to stricter evaluation has stripped away that illusion, confronting educators and learners with an uncomfortable truth.

The drastic fall in pass rates indicates that the nation’s education system has become heavily dependent on rote memorization rather than comprehension and analysis.

When faced with competency-based or conceptual questions, many students found themselves ill-prepared. The result is a painful yet necessary reminder that superficial learning cannot withstand academic rigor.

The roots of the decline

Education specialists attribute the poor performance to a combination of factors that have been building up for years, gradually weakening the foundation of secondary education in Bangladesh.

Pandemic-era learning loss remains one of the primary reasons. Most of this year’s examinees began their college journey during a period of prolonged academic disruption. Online classes, irregular teaching schedules, and unequal access to technology left many students with fragile academic foundations.

Curriculum overload has also played a major role. Students are often compelled to memorize vast portions of their syllabi instead of developing a clear understanding of key concepts. When the 2025 examination shifted toward problem-solving and application-based questions, the limitations of this traditional approach became painfully visible.

Mental exhaustion and socioeconomic stress have further eroded performance levels. Many examinees were burdened with financial hardship, family responsibilities, and personal anxiety that hindered their ability to focus and perform under pressure.

Another serious contributor is institutional inequality. Rural and semi-urban colleges often lack trained and motivated teachers, adequate infrastructure, and proper academic monitoring. In contrast, urban institutions enjoy better facilities and guidance, widening the gap between privileged and underprivileged learners.

Adding to these issues, the absence of qualified and well-trained teachers has become a long-standing problem. Many instructors remain underprepared to adapt to modern pedagogical methods or competency-based curricula. Without continuous professional training, teaching quality has declined, directly affecting student outcomes.

At the same time, parents’ illiteracy and limited educational awareness prevent them from providing effective academic support at home. Many parents are unable to guide or motivate their children in matters of study, mental discipline, or time management, which leaves students dependent on coaching centres or peers rather than family guidance.

Compounding these challenges, mobile phone addiction and excessive screen time have emerged as modern barriers to learning. Students increasingly spend hours scrolling through social media or gaming rather than focusing on studies.

This digital distraction has not only reduced concentration and memory retention but has also fueled procrastination and poor sleep habits.

Adding to the overall distress, approximately 27,000 registered students did not appear for the examination at all, an alarming sign of growing dropout rates, psychological fatigue, and declining motivation among youth.

The crisis of purpose

The HSC result of 2025 is not just about numbers; it reflects a deeper crisis of purpose within Bangladesh’s education system. A culture obsessed with grades and coaching has undermined the essence of learning.

True education should empower students to think critically, solve problems creatively, and adapt to real-world challenges. If the nation hopes to compete globally, it must rebuild the foundations of its academic culture, focusing on curiosity, creativity, and cognitive depth.

A moment for reform

Instead of viewing the low pass rate as a national failure, policymakers should treat it as a moment of reckoning. The results reveal where the system has faltered and where reform must begin.

Priority must be given to competency-based assessment, teacher training, and mental health support within educational institutions. A curriculum that balances theoretical knowledge with practical application is essential.

Teachers should be equipped to engage students in analytical and participatory learning methods rather than repetitive lectures.

Digital literacy also needs to be embedded in the education structure, ensuring students are prepared for a technology-driven future. Equal emphasis must be placed on reducing the urban-rural education divide so that no student is left behind because of location or socioeconomic background.

A chance to rebuild with honesty and vision

The 2025 HSC results may appear discouraging, but they also offer a rare opportunity to rebuild the nation’s education system with honesty and foresight. The crisis has made one fact undeniable: Bangladesh must move away from the culture of grades and embrace a culture of growth.

Beneath the 58.83%, there is a message urging teachers, parents, policymakers, and students to work together to restore the dignity of education. This result is not the end of achievement; it is the beginning of transformation.

If Bangladesh listens to this message and acts decisively, the shock of 2025 may one day be remembered as the turning point that made the country’s education stronger.

Rashadul Islam Samrat is a freelance contributor.