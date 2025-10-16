Beyond politics in Bangladesh

Bangladesh currently counts 44 registered political parties. With a population of nearly 180 million, citizens at home and abroad are cautiously hoping for a smooth and fair election which remained alien in last couple of national polls.

The interim government, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, has announced that the election is scheduled for February 2026. After years of instability and uneven growth, the nation aspires to prioritize people-centred progress.

Political parties are facing increasing pressure from their voters’ expectations. Global economic instability, rising inflation, and regional conflicts have intensified challenges such as climate change, food insecurity, environmental degradation, and the overall well-being of the population.

While debates focus on who will form the next government, the more pressing question is how the country’s future leaders plan to tackle these urgent national and global issues.

Call it climate change or extreme weather, Bangladesh feels it firsthand. Ranked ninth worldwide on the World Risk Index 2024, the country faces relentless floods, cyclones, droughts, and heatwaves, costing $3 billion annually in lost livelihoods and damaged infrastructure.

Bangladesh may not have caused the crisis, but adaptation is urgent. Without swift action, both people and ecosystems will continue to suffer.

Agriculture and food security remain critical in Bangladesh. Farmers, who make up 35% of the population, are the nation’s backbone, yet middlemen and flawed markets continue to limit their impact.

Simply maintaining current production won’t feed a growing population: Fair pricing, equitable access, and affordability are equally vital to sustain food security. Without a science-based, forward-looking strategy that includes smart agriculture, resilient infrastructure, and modern innovations like agricultural biotechnology, these vulnerabilities will deepen.

Clean energy and environmental sustainability often take a backseat in political discussions. Ensuring a reliable and affordable electricity supply, protecting the environment, and addressing major threats such as air, plastic, and river pollution are critical for both productivity and ecosystems.

In 2023, Bangladesh's energy security score fell to 40.24, down from a peak of 43.61 in 2016, due to rising LNG and coal imports, which are also rapidly narrowing the country’s fiscal space. Delays in the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, with the first unit now expected to be operational by December 2026, further strain the energy sector.

Improving energy efficiency and preserving natural resources are no longer optional, they are essential for safeguarding national well-being.

Leaders of the country’s political parties should consider transforming these challenges into a clear, actionable agenda. Whether through policy or practice, our national leadership must prioritize applied agricultural innovations, invest in clean energy, and foster opportunities for youth.

Beyond election promises, voters deserve clarity on how the next government will address climate change, ensure food security, and strengthen environmental sustainability. Only those leaders who place public interest at the center of their planning can steer Bangladesh toward a resilient and prosperous future.

Md. Arif Hossain is the CEO and Executive Director of Farming Future Bangladesh and serves as the Regional Head for Asia at WePlanet International. He is a Global Fellow at Michigan State University and a former Fellow at Cornell University. E-mail: [email protected].