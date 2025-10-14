Why Bangladesh must embrace career education now

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) released its Labour Force Survey 2024 on September 10, and the findings paint a sobering picture for the nation’s youth. Dhaka division tops the list with the highest number of unemployed individuals -- nearly 687,000 -- followed by Chittagong and Rajshahi.

Overall, Bangladesh currently has over 2.6 million unemployed people. What's even more alarming is that nearly 10 million more are underemployed working in jobs that do not match their skills, qualifications, or aspirations.

The paradox of graduate unemployment

Perhaps the most striking finding is that unemployment is highest among those with higher education. According to the survey, 16.5% of the unemployed are graduates -- while only 1.25% of those with no formal education are without work.

Among young people aged 15 to 29, the country’s most productive age group, nearly two million are unemployed, and an 8% unemployment rate. Alarmingly, 29% of these jobless youth hold a university degree.

In simple terms, at least one in every three graduates in Bangladesh remains unemployed.

Why graduates are struggling

Economists typically categorize unemployment into four types: Cyclical (linked to recessions), frictional (temporary, between jobs), seasonal (work tied to certain times of year), and structural (caused by a skills mismatch). The crisis Bangladesh faces today is largely structural unemployment -- a deep gap between what universities teach and what employers actually need.

Graduates often lack the practical, technical, and soft skills required to thrive in a competitive job market. The lack of emotional intelligence, adaptability, and problem-solving abilities are frequently cited by employers.

Add to this a surplus of graduates, outdated curricula, limited job creation, and hiring practices affected by favouritism or corruption -- and the result is a generation of educated but frustrated job seekers.

The missing link

To tackle this crisis, Bangladesh must rethink how it prepares students for life beyond the classroom. Career education is no longer optional -- it is a necessity.

Career education goes beyond just finding a job; it teaches students how to plan their careers strategically, develop relevant skills, and adapt to changing economic realities. It helps them make informed choices, align academic learning with industry needs, and gain confidence in navigating an uncertain job market.

Universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) must urgently embed career education into their curricula. This means partnering with industry, updating programs to reflect global best practices, and offering students practical exposure through internships, mentorships, and career guidance.

If implemented well, career education will not only make graduates more employable but also create a workforce that drives innovation and economic growth.

The way forward

Bangladesh stands at a crossroads. Failing to address graduate unemployment risks wasting the potential of its youth. Introducing structured career education across universities can bridge the skills gap, reduce frustration, and turn graduates into job creators rather than job seekers.

The time to act is now -- before today’s educated but unemployed youth turn into tomorrow’s disillusioned workforce.

Md Hasan Saimum Wahab, PhD is a deputy director, Industry Relations, Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).