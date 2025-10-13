A matter of life and death

Bangladesh wakes to disaster not as a possibility, but as a recurring reality. On October 13, 2025, as the world observes the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction under the theme “Fund resilience, not disaster,”the question looms large: Are our policies truly saving lives, or are gaps in planning, funding, and implementation quietly pushing vulnerable populations closer to death?

With cyclones, floods, earthquakes, and urban hazards threatening millions annually, every delay in preparedness can mean a human tragedy.

The country’s geography -- low-lying deltaic plains, vast river networks, and vulnerable coastlines -- makes it one of the most disaster-prone nations in the world. According to UNDRR, climate change is intensifying many hazards. Beyond sudden events, disasters also produce hidden losses: Over the past three decades, more than 150,000 excess infant deaths occurred in flood-prone areas, showing how slow-onset and cumulative hazards erode health, livelihoods, and human development.

Historically, disasters have exacted a heavy toll. The 1970 Bhola cyclone killed hundreds of thousands, and the 1991 cyclone claimed about 138,000 lives. Since then, Bangladesh has significantly reduced cyclone fatalities through early warning systems, shelters, embankments, and community preparedness.

Yet floods continue to take lives. Between 1972 and 2013, floods killed more than 15,000 people. In 2022, floods claimed 141 lives, while 2024 flash floods in Feni and nearby districts killed at least 59 and displaced millions. Lightning strikes kill roughly 260 annually, and urban fires -- such as the 2024 Bailey Road tragedy in Dhaka that killed 46 -- demonstrate that technological hazards remain deadly.

The Disaster Management Act of 2012 introduced an all-hazard, all-sector framework, emphasizing coordination across administrative levels. The Standing Orders on Disaster, first issued in 1997, assign clear responsibilities from national to union levels. The National Plan for Disaster Management 2021–2025 builds on these instruments, promoting multi-hazard risk assessment, community resilience, climate adaptation, and inclusive governance. Disaster risk financing and social protection programs exist, but coverage and resources remain limited.

Bangladesh’s policies align with the Sendai Framework, UNFCCC, and SDGs, reinforcing objectives of reducing mortality, safeguarding livelihoods, and enhancing resilience. Disaster risk reduction intersects with SDG 11 on sustainable cities, SDG 13 on climate action, and SDG 1 on ending poverty, showing that DRM underpins national development and global obligations.

The country’s achievements are notable. Over 14,000 cyclone shelters and mobile alerts facilitate timely evacuation. Infrastructure improvements, such as raised roads and embankments, protect lives, and community-led programs have strengthened local resilience.

International support, including the World Bank’s $270 million package for flood resilience in 2025, has bolstered these efforts. Bangladesh’s model -- linking national strategy with local implementation -- has been cited globally as an example of effective vertical integration in DRM.

Yet vulnerabilities persist. The system remains heavily focused on cyclones, while floods, landslides, earthquakes, and urban disasters receive less attention. Earthquake preparedness is limited despite tectonic risks from the Shillong Plateau and surrounding faults. Flash floods in Sylhet (2022) and Feni (2024) exposed gaps in anticipatory planning, drainage, and evacuation. Urban hazards -- fires, building collapses, chemical accidents -- persist due to weak enforcement of safety regulations and unplanned urbanization. The 2013 Rana Plaza collapse, which killed over 1,100 people, remains a stark reminder of governance failures.

Financing also remains inadequate. While disaster risk financing frameworks exist, domestic resources for resilience are insufficient. Many projects rely on external, short-term funding, limiting sustainability. Marginalized groups -- including women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities -- remain disproportionately vulnerable, particularly in remote regions.

Complacency is a further risk. Success in reducing cyclone deaths can create the illusion of full preparedness. Yet a storm intensified by climate change could overwhelm systems if warnings fail or infrastructure deteriorates. Recent floods and storms demonstrate that even moderate hazards can inflict severe damage when preparedness falters. The next major earthquake or extreme flood could test the limits of current capacities.

Going forward, priorities must shift from reactive management to proactive resilience. Investing in resilience financing is central. Bangladesh must increase domestic funding for infrastructure, early warning systems, and local capacity building, rather than relying on post-disaster relief or external aid. Expanding focus beyond cyclones to earthquakes, urban fires, and landslides is essential for a balanced, multi-hazard approach.

Anticipatory action should become standard, using improved climate forecasting to trigger early evacuation, stockpiling, and coordination. Urban planning and land-use policies must integrate hazard maps to prevent settlement in flood-prone areas, and building codes must be enforced rigorously.

Local disaster committees need technical training and adequate resources. Equity must remain central: Resilience planning should prioritize the most vulnerable, ensuring that the poor and marginalized are not left behind. Continuous evaluation and learning from each event should guide policy and institutional reforms.

As Bangladesh observes the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2025, it must celebrate progress while confronting complacency. Cyclone preparedness has saved countless lives, yet persistent vulnerabilities, uneven funding, and governance gaps continue to claim lives silently. Embedding disaster risk reduction into all aspects of development and governance is critical. Only by consistently funding resilience, strengthening institutions, and empowering communities can Bangladesh ensure that the lives it saves today are not lost tomorrow.

Professor Dr Edris Alam, Chief Executive, Disaster and Development Organization (DADO), Chittagong, Bangladesh. E-mail: [email protected].