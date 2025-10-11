Dengue: Getting serious with prevention

Bangladesh's recent and ongoing struggle with dengue is a stark and painful reminder of the devastation that follows the neglect of vector-borne disease prevention. As someone who has witnessed the darkness brought by diseases like kala-azar (Visceral Leishmaniasis) and the profound impact a single infected bite - from a sandfly or mosquito - can have, it's clear that these threats are a constant, insidious menace to health, livelihood, and happiness.

While diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and malaria pose a daily risk, the seriousness of collective preventive measures is often dismissed until infection strikes a loved one, at which point prevention is tragically too late. Until this critical, upstream action is prioritized by the community and authorities, the cycle of tragedy will inevitably repeat.

The dengue outbreak in Bangladesh in 2024 was a severe public health crisis, characterized by significant numbers and some reporting variations. Early reports indicated that by November 2024, there were over 69,922 cases and 342 deaths. As the year progressed, the grim toll continued to mount, with the Dhaka Tribune initially reporting 93,685 cases and over 500 deaths by early December. The same source later noted that by the end of December 2024, the total had reached 99,295 dengue cases and 551 deaths since January 1, leading some reports to label it the "second deadliest dengue outbreak on record."

The final, updated figures cited by the Dhaka Tribune in January 2025 revised the total for 2024 to 101,214 cases with 575 fatalities and 100,040 recoveries, highlighting the challenge of real-time data collection and subsequent revisions. A particularly disturbing element of the 2024 outbreak was its impact on women: Nearly 300 of the 575 dengue fatalities were women, with a high concentration in the 26–40 age bracket. This disproportionate loss underscores how factors such as gender, socioeconomic constraints, delays in accessing healthcare, and existing comorbid vulnerabilities intersected to amplify the dengue tragedy.

In 2025, the numbers have remained high; Bangladesh has recorded 224 dengue deaths and over 53,000 cases as of October 10. The outbreak is stretching health system capacities, especially in Dhaka, where hospital wards are overflowing with children suffering severe symptoms.

To accurately gauge the severity of the dengue crisis, one must analyze the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) -- the proportion of confirmed cases resulting in death. Bangladesh’s deadliest outbreak on record occurred in 2023, with 321,179 confirmed dengue hospitalizations and 1,705 deaths, translating to a CFR of approximately 0.53% (a figure consistently cited in spatial analysis articles).

While some broader analyses place the country's average recent dengue CFR around 0.4%, and retrospective work (2000–2022) identified localized mortality rates in cities like Dhaka and Chittagong reaching as high as 0.70% during peak transmission, a CFR of 0.5%–0.6% remains significant, translating to many avoidable deaths when tens of thousands are infected.

However, caution is warranted, as published works often underestimate the true mortality burden because numerous mild or subclinical cases go undiagnosed or unreported. Furthermore, one modeling study, “Data-Driven Modeling of Seasonal Dengue Dynamics in Bangladesh,” frames transmission as a seasonal, stochastic phenomenon influenced by factors like rainfall, temperature, population density, and vector control lapses, warning that increasing climate variability will escalate the size and unpredictability of future outbreaks.

Why we fail at prevention -- and what we must learn

The consistent failure in dengue prevention stems from a confluence of systemic, ecological, and behavioral gaps that are clearly echoed in the narratives of recent outbreaks. The tropical climate of Bangladesh, characterized by heavy monsoons, high humidity, and warm temperatures, provides an ideal breeding environment for Aedes mosquitoes, a problem intensified by climate change's erratic rainfall.

This natural advantage is compounded by poor urban ecology -- rapid urbanization, inadequate drainage, improper waste disposal, and stagnant water in construction sites and household containers -- creating countless micro-breeding sites, especially in congested areas like Dhaka.

Systemically, the response is weakened by delayed detection and weak surveillance, where many cases are missed or misdiagnosed due to a lack of institutionalized local monitoring, which in turn delays timely outbreak response.

During peak waves, the health system is severely strained, with hospitals facing overcrowding, a shortage of beds, and a deficit in resources like diagnostic labs, trained clinicians, and supportive care. Crucially, this technical failure is underpinned by poor community engagement and complacency: Prevention is undervalued, leading to inconsistent use of protective measures and the failure to eliminate breeding sources, with vector control often being a reactive measure (like fogging) rather than a sustained, proactive effort.

Finally, efforts are hampered by fragmented coordination among government bodies, health departments, and communities, and a significant lag in innovation; modern, proven strategies like the release of Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes (which showed a 57% decline in overall dengue incidence in a Singapore study) remain largely underutilized in Bangladesh.

To successfully break the recurring cycle of dengue tragedy, Bangladesh must adopt a comprehensive, prevention-led strategy focused on community resilience and health system readiness. This begins with sustained, community-led environmental vector control, necessitating regular "clean-up" drives to remove standing water, alongside ensuring proper drainage, waste removal, and urban planning; this requires engaging local leaders, schools, and religious centres to promote and monitor vector elimination.

Concurrently, implementing year-round vector surveillance and early warning is critical, which involves using entomological surveillance in hotspots, integrating climate and rainfall modeling to forecast outbreaks, and leveraging media/local reporting as an adjunct to official data.

Strengthening the healthcare response means bolstering primary care and early diagnosis by training frontline clinicians to recognize dengue warning signs, expanding access to rapid diagnostics (NS1 antigen, PCR) in peripheral facilities, and educating communities on the urgency of seeking prompt care when symptoms worsen.

Furthermore, the country must scale up innovative vector control by piloting and expanding advanced tools like Wolbachia-based mosquito release and exploring integrated management that combines chemical, biological, environmental, and social strategies. Health system readiness must be ensured by preparing dengue surge protocols before monsoon seasons, allocating extra resources, strengthening referral networks, and utilizing real-time dashboards (like the existing DGHS dengue dashboard) for monitoring.

These efforts must be sustained by public awareness, behaviour change, and social mobilization, using persistent IEC campaigns (door-to-door, social media) to instill protective habits, tailoring messaging for vulnerable groups like women and slum dwellers, and incentivizing neighbourhood cleanliness. We also need the formation of a cross-sector dengue task force (combining health, municipal, environment, and planning agencies), allocating a dedicated, ring-fenced budget for vector control, and maintaining rigorous monitoring and evaluation.

The justifiable fear born from witnessing the cruel toll of vector-borne illness -- where a single, invisible bite can shatter a family’s future -- must transition into a collective pledge for action. Bangladesh's escalating dengue outbreaks and rising mortality rates serve as a clear, painful demonstration of the consequences of allowing prevention to remain reactive, fragmented, and under-prioritized.

We must proactively flip this script. Let the tragedy of lives lost spur us all -- scientists, health workers, citizens, and government -- to commit to declaring war on mosquito breeding sites in every ward, street, and household before the next rainy season. Prevention must become our strongest, first-line weapon, not a tragic afterthought, ensuring fewer families have to pay the heartbreaking price of a bite.

Sumit Banik is a Public Health Activist & Trainer. Email: [email protected].