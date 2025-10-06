Holy wars: Why and how do some Bangladeshi youth find their way to militancy?

It often begins quietly -- an unassuming young man, perhaps from a small town or a crowded suburb of Dhaka, slips out of his ordinary life. To his neighbours, he is another face in the crowd; to his family, he is away for studies, work, or pilgrimage.

Then, months later, his name surfaces in a news report from Waziristan or Balochistan, attached not to a scholarship or a job but to a militant graveyard. Suddenly, Bangladesh is reminded that its sons are still being drawn into someone else’s war.

In the last six months, at least two Bangladeshis have died fighting alongside the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while two more have been arrested at home for their alleged links to the group.

The fact that this network remains active -- albeit more discreet than in its past -- raises pressing questions about why the lure of militant movements abroad still resonates with some Bangladeshi youth.

At first glance, the story seems improbable. The TTP, born in 2007 as an umbrella of radical groups led by Baitullah Mehsud, is a movement rooted in the tribal madrasa culture of Pakistan’s Pashtun belt. Its grievances are local, its battlegrounds concentrated in Waziristan, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Its violent campaigns -- bombings of mosques, schools, and military posts -- have been squarely targeted at the Pakistani state. Why then would a Bangladeshi youth, living a world away, with no tribal connection or stake in Pakistan’s domestic conflicts, choose to risk everything, even life itself, to join this fight?

The answer lies in the persistent, if largely underestimated, undercurrent of transnational jihadism that has long run through Bangladesh. Since the Afghan war of the 1980s, militant recruiters have sought out willing men from South Asia, binding them together with a universalist call to “defend Islam” wherever it is supposedly under siege.

What was once a loosely connected network of “mujahid recruitment” in Dhaka -- sometimes brazenly advertised with banners near Baitul Mukarram -- has not vanished. It has adapted, gone underground, shifted routes, and reinvented itself through new intermediaries.

Police reports and interrogations paint a disturbingly familiar picture: Young men radicalized at home, persuaded to abandon ordinary life, and then shuttled via Saudi Arabia or Dubai into Pakistan and Afghanistan. During the heyday of al-Qaeda, similar routes were exploited, often under the guise of religious pilgrimage or work migration. Today, the networks appear to have reconstituted themselves around the TTP, with Bangladesh once again providing a trickle of recruits for someone else’s war.

What makes this phenomenon especially alarming is not its novelty but its persistence. Successive governments and law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh have, to their credit, significantly curbed militant activity at home.

The major networks of the early 2000s -- Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) -- have been splintered, many leaders executed or imprisoned. Yet, as human rights activist Nur Khan Liton warns, the machinery of militancy has never been fully dismantled. It has merely mutated.

For many young recruits, the journey into militancy is not purely about ideology. It is also about identity, dislocation, and the search for meaning. Bangladesh’s youth, millions strong, face chronic unemployment, limited social mobility, and a growing sense of political disillusionment.

In this vacuum, radical groups offer not only a cause but also a community -- a brotherhood that promises dignity, adventure, and a sense of purpose. The promise of an “Islamic Caliphate,” however abstract or far-fetched, fills the void left by the failures of the state and the disappointments of everyday life.

That is why the arrest of two suspects in Savar and Narayanganj this July should not be dismissed as minor successes of counterterrorism. They are warnings. According to case documents, these men travelled to Saudi Arabia ostensibly for Umrah but then slipped into Pakistan, eventually making contact with TTP operatives across the Afghan border.

Their journeys, pieced together from interrogation notes, reveal an organized process: Selection, indoctrination, logistical facilitation, and finally, deployment. This is not the work of random wanderers but of a structured recruitment pipeline. Equally troubling is the international dimension of the problem. Pakistani intelligence, it appears, has been sharing information with Bangladeshi authorities, alerting them to the presence of TTP-linked operatives within our borders.

That two men could be arrested in July directly on the basis of such intelligence points to the depth of the network. It also underscores a sobering reality: Bangladesh is not only a target but unfortunately also a contributor to a wider ecosystem of militancy that stretches across South Asia.

The critical question then becomes: Why has this continued? Why, despite repeated crackdowns, public awareness campaigns, and the near-destruction of domestic militant outfits, do Bangladeshi youths still find themselves drawn into someone else’s holy war?

Part of the answer lies in the resilience of extremist ideology itself. While organizations can be banned, leaders jailed, and cells dismantled, the narratives they propagate -- of persecution, glory, and divine duty -- live on in private conversations, encrypted chatrooms, and whispered sermons.

In an age of digital communication, recruitment need not be public. A banner at Baitul Mukarram is no longer necessary; a Telegram group will suffice. But another part of the answer lies in the failures of the state. Too often, counterterrorism in Bangladesh has focused narrowly on arrests, raids, and “neutralizations,” with little attention paid to the deeper social and psychological drivers of radicalization.

The detention of young men is reported as a victory, their deaths abroad as unfortunate but isolated aberrations. Rarely is there a sustained attempt to understand why these youths, often educated and from ordinary families, abandon their lives in Dhaka, Narayanganj, or Madaripur to die in a faraway desert.

If we are to break this cycle, Bangladesh must reimagine its fight against extremism as more than a police matter. It is a battle for hearts and minds, for the very imagination of its youth. Job creation, political participation, and community engagement are as crucial to this fight as surveillance and arrests.

Without addressing the frustrations that make young men susceptible to radical promises, we risk treating symptoms while the disease festers.

Equally important is transparency. For too long, information about militant recruitment has circulated in fragmented whispers -- an arrest here, a police report there. Only when a Bangladeshi dies in Pakistan does the story briefly make headlines.

By then, it is too late. The state owes its citizens a clearer account of the risks, the routes, and the recruiters at work. Silence, whether out of embarrassment or political expediency, serves no one except the extremists.

History teaches us that militancy rarely vanishes; it adapts. Yesterday it was Afghanistan, today Pakistan, tomorrow perhaps another frontier. What remains constant is the vulnerability of disillusioned youth, searching for meaning in a world that has failed to offer them dignity and hope.

Unless Bangladesh confronts this reality -- by addressing both the ideological and material roots of extremism -- we may yet see more young men from Madaripur, Narayanganj, or Dhaka disappear into the mountains of Waziristan, never to return.

HM Nazmul Alam is an academic, journalist, and political analyst based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Currently he is teaching at IUBAT. He can be reached at [email protected].