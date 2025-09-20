What was the message of the Jucsu election?

In the wake of its triumph in the Ducsu elections, Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir continued their track of victory in the Jucsu elections as well. After much drama and a long wait, the results finally announced that they have achieved almost exclusive success here too.

There will always be wins and losses in an election, however, everyone is naturally curious about who won and how. How did an organization that had been unofficially banned at JU for about 35 years, starting in the late 1980s, emerge as the dominant force in this election?

July made Chhatra League null, but why couldn't Chhatra Dal fill the void? Over the years, leftist student organizations played a major role in student politics in Jahangirnagar. Why couldn't they also use this change brought by July to their advantage, while they all fought shoulder-to-shoulder in the movement for the expulsion of the Awami League/Chhatra League.

Is it then the story of the hare and the tortoise? Perhaps. However, the main reason seems to lie elsewhere. To understand this, we must keep before us the hopes and aspirations which brought the youth of this country to the field to end the long fascist regime and inspired them to stand bravely in the face of bullets.

Just as students have wanted a safe campus, they have also wanted an end to corruption and irregularities. Eating for free, collecting toll from shops, and charging commissions on government purchases and construction works -- these became a major feature of student politics in the country. The students didn't want to see again in the leadership someone who might resume the same activities. They wanted to see in the leadership people who would work to solve the everyday problems of students, speak up for their rights, cooperate with the administration to ensure an environment for education and research at the university, and apply pressure on the administration as needed.

In addition, another factor may have been a major determinant in this election. The common people and students of the country want radical reforms of state machineries and the permanent abolition of the Indian hegemony. They have carefully observed the role played by each party in this regard over the past year since the July uprise. The student community of the country is not interested in seeing any such force in power again as they may want to maintain the old system in the country or adopt a flexible approach to the issue of Indian supremacy.

Broadly speaking, these issues might have served as important factors for students when it came to choosing their leaders in the election. Added to this was the reluctance and opposition of some organizations to hold student union elections in the universities. Various attempts to manipulate and rig in the lead-up to and during the election have left a deep mark on the minds of students.

An important twist in the election results was the defeat of the Shibir-backed candidate for the VP position. Why did Shibir lose the most important position, where they have bagged almost all other positions?

Considering the desire for safe campuses, honest leadership, an uncompromising role in achieving students' rights, the spirit of July to reform the country and permanently abolish Indian hegemony -- who can be their right leaders at this moment? Which platform can play an effective role in realizing their hopes and aspirations?

Others have already been tested more or less; so, this time Shibir can be given a chance to be tested -- did this consideration also act as an important regulator? The results of the Ducsu election have also certainly played a significant role here.

An important twist in the election results was the defeat of the Shibir-backed candidate for the VP position. Why did Shibir lose the most important position, where they have bagged almost all other positions? Was this a failure to select the right candidate? Or was it a consequence of the eye-catching role of the rival candidate in the July movement that the Shibir-backed candidate failed to make up? It is clear from the election results that there was a kind of tripartite competition, which helped the independent -- but brilliant in his own right -- candidate Abdur Rashid Jitu to take the lead.

All in all, the students have placed their trust in Chhatra Shibir in Jucsu elections this time around. Will they be able to give due respect to this important responsibility entrusted to them? The rival forces -- those who lost this electoral battle -- will always keep them under close watch.

Dr Mohammad Didare Alam Muhsin, Professor & Ex-Chair, Department of Pharmacy, Jahangirnagar University.