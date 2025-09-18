A better Bangladesh is inclusive

Over the past year or so, talks of creating a “better” Bangladesh have been most pronounced. Ever since the events of the Monsoon Revolution, the intent has been to not repeat the mistakes of the past, and instead build on the momentum of last year to create a better nation.

With that said, any talks of a better Bangladesh cannot happen if we continue to marginalize certain groups and people within the country. To that end, we welcome the statements made by British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke reaffirming the United Kingdom’s commitment to promoting inclusive development in Bangladesh and supporting the rights of indigenous communities and minority groups.

It is safe to say that when it comes to development initiatives, Bangladesh has not always included those in hard-to-reach areas or from more marginalized communities. This results in the centralization we have noticed in the capital city of Dhaka, while our rural areas continue to be left behind.

If we are serious about building a better nation, then the prioritization must be on creating one that is more equitable. As things stand, inequality continues to rise and more and more people are deprived of basic amenities such as education and healthcare.

There is thus the need for a concerted effort to recognize this shortcoming, and for our nation to steer our policies and initiatives towards bridging a gap that, unfortunately, has continued to increase in recent years.

A nation’s development should not be measured by the wealth of its richest classes but rather by how it provides for its most destitute members. This is what will create a better Bangladesh.