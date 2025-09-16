Buses in Dhaka: Can a top-down order untangle the chaos?

Every morning, Dhaka declares war on itself. The battlefield is its arteries, clogged with a metallic thrombosis of vehicles. In the midst of this standstill, a different battle rages: A frantic, lawless scramble for passengers as buses swerve and duel at curbsides, their helpers hanging from doors, voices hoarse from shouting routes.

This is not a transportation system; it is a daily purgatory for millions and a drag on the national economy to the tune of billions annually in lost productivity, as estimated by the World Bank. It is a profound urban failure.

Against this backdrop of chronic chaos, the recent directive from the highest office of the government to bring all of Dhaka’s buses under a unified system arrives not just as policy, but as a potential salvation.

The vision is seductive and, from an urban planner’s perspective, utterly correct. The theory is sound: Replace the anarchic, predatory competition between over 100 private companies with a single, coordinated network.

Implement centralized scheduling, rationalized routes, and a modern revenue collection system that severs the lethal link between a driver’s commission and his recklessness. This is the model that successful cities from London to Bogotá have used to tame their traffic and reclaim their streets for people.

The government’s order is, therefore, a monumental and welcome step. It acknowledges the scale of the crisis and proposes its most comprehensive solution yet.

A decree from above, no matter how well-intentioned, is merely the opening scene of a much longer, more complex story. The haunting question for Dhaka’s citizens and for the policymakers tasked with execution is this: Is a governance model often characterized by short-termism, reactive planning, and top-down fait accompli decisions equipped to implement a mission of such staggering ambition and complexity?

The ambition cannot be overstated. We are not merely changing bus schedules; we are attempting to dismantle an entire political-economic ecosystem. The current “permit system” is not just inefficient; it is a well-oiled machine of rent-seeking.

It benefits bus owners, their political patrons, and even elements within enforcement who profit from the very chaos they are meant to police.

This entrenched network of vested interests will not relinquish its privileges without a formidable fight. A reactive policy approach, one that announces a solution without a visible, detailed, and transparent roadmap for dismantling this opposition, is doomed to be diluted, delayed, or captured by the very forces it seeks to replace.

This leads to the second, even more profound question: Isn’t functional democracy a prerequisite for such an endeavour? This is not about partisan politics. It is about the very mechanisms required to build lasting public goods.

A unified bus system is not a luxury infrastructure project; it is a core public utility, as vital as water or electricity. Its success depends utterly on two democratic pillars: Transparency and authentic public buy-in.

The planning process cannot be confined to air-conditioned rooms in the DTCA or the BRTA. The citizens of Dhaka -- the daily passengers who endure this misery -- are not obstacles to be managed but repositories of essential data and partners in co-creation. Which routes are most needed? Where should bus stops be located for maximum access and minimum disruption? How should fares be structured to be both fair and sustainable?

Their input, gathered through town halls, public consultations, and digital platforms, is not a delay; it is an investment in the system’s legitimacy and long-term resilience. A top-down model that ignores this step risks designing a system for the people but not with them, ensuring passive resistance or outright rejection.

Furthermore, democracy provides the essential accountability feedback loop. When a project is conceived and executed through opaque processes, there is no one to hold accountable for failures, cost overruns, or compromises. A transparent process, with contracts and performance indicators publicly available, allows citizens and civil society to be watchdogs. It ensures that the unified system remains a public service, not a new monopoly masquerading as a reform, answerable to its citizens rather than to shadowy syndicates.

The physical integration with other mass transit projects like the Metro Rail and BRT is a perfect example. This is the golden thread that can weave together a truly transformative transit-oriented city. But it requires non-siloed coordination between different government agencies -- a task that has historically bedevilled Bangladeshi governance.

Only a sustained, transparent, and long-term commitment, insulated from the whims of electoral cycles and political point-scoring, can achieve this seamless connectivity. Short-termism builds isolated projects; long-term, democratic planning builds cohesive, liveable cities.

This is not to argue that the directive is flawed. On the contrary, it is perhaps the most important urban policy announcement in a generation. But its potential will only be realized if we recognize that the greatest barriers are not technological or even financial -- they are governance barriers.

The implementation must be phased and data-driven. Launch a pilot corridor from, say, Gabtoli to Motijheel. Equip every bus with GPS. Publicly share the real-time data on travel time, reliability, and passenger numbers. Let the success sell itself.

Use this pilot to refine the performance-based contracts for private operators, tying their profits to metrics like punctuality and safety, not political connections.

The move to unify Dhaka’s buses is a testament to a necessary ambition. But to cross the vast chasm between ambition and reality, we need more than a decree.

We need a new culture of governance: One that embraces long-term planning, welcomes public scrutiny, and is ruthless in its focus on execution.

We must choose between building a system that serves the powerful few who profit from the current chaos or the millions who dream of a functioning city. The order has been given. The real test of our democracy is how we choose to carry it out.

Zakir Kibria is a Bangladeshi writer, policy analyst, and entrepreneur based in Kathmandu. He can be reached at [email protected].