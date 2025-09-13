Attendance matters

For a long time, students have demanded the elimination of attendance requirements as a criterion for grading or eligibility for examinations. However, most educational institutions in Bangladesh have not shown any interest in changing the existing model, where a minimum level of attendance remains mandatory to sit for examinations.

The debate over compulsory class attendance has been initiated and is currently gaining renewed attention. While students often criticize attendance policies as restrictive and view them as a threat to academic freedom, administrators continue to defend the policy as an important component of graduation requirements.

As a former student of education, I believe the topic warrants a careful academic discussion.

Education itself is a broad concept and a big field of study. It is not confined to classrooms; rather, students learning from cultural, political, and social experiences are also considered as education. Experts often categorize education into three types: Formal, non-formal, and informal. Informal education occurs naturally through interactions and experiences, while non-formal education is introduced through flexible programs according to learners’ convenience.

In Bangladesh, graduation programs primarily follow the formal education model, which requires a proper structure. Formal education aims not only to impart content knowledge but also to cultivate qualities such as consistency, responsibility, and discipline. A student who has completed a four-year bachelor’s degree demonstrates not only academic knowledge but also reflects the collective qualities of consistency and academic commitment. A degree, therefore, represents more than expertise in content knowledge; it reflects a student’s overall development, assessed through multiple forms of evaluation across their entire academic journey.

Academic assessment is generally divided into formative and summative categories. Summative evaluation depends more on end-of-term exams for assessing general comprehension, whereas formative assessment uses class participation, assignments, and presentations to track continuous improvement.

Experts highlight a higher priority on the importance of formative assessment in reflecting ongoing learning, even though summative assessments frequently account for the majority of a student's final grade. Attendance is important for evaluating discipline because it involves more than just being physically present; it also involves actively participating in the learning rhythm.

Projects, fieldwork, assignments, presentations, and consistent classroom participation are all part of a course completion that goes beyond content knowledge. In this regard, attendance is a key indicator of regularity and overall academic dedication. Furthermore, attendance contributes only 5-10% to the total grade, or requires students to attend roughly 50–60% of classes to be eligible for the examination. Even if some students have other priorities that prevent them from attending every class, this percentage is still a considerable requirement and not an unfair one.

The critics of mandatory attendance often complain about boring lectures or conventional teaching methods. These issues are legitimate and need to be dealt with. Teachers in Bangladesh frequently give lectures ineffectively. The majority of faculty members, particularly those at public universities, are not held accountable by the administration.

Due to this, very few of them give full attention in the classroom, which has led to the students' dissatisfaction. Student representatives can advocate for reforms such as improved teacher recruiting procedures, teacher evaluations, and pedagogy-focused faculty development programs in the context of this major concern.

Unlike private universities, public universities in Bangladesh place less emphasis on the quality of classroom experiences. Considering this, innovations in teaching methods, integration of technology, and diverse learning opportunities should be encouraged. Ensuring accountability and supporting high-quality instruction are essential steps, but eliminating attendance requirements entirely is not a solution. Removing attendance could inadvertently reduce discipline, responsibility, and active participation, qualities essential not only for academic success but also for holistic development.

The purpose of the attendance debate is to preserve the integrity of higher education, not to limit the autonomy of students. Universities are places of learning where participation, communication, and involvement are important; they are more than mere examination places.

Attendance should continue to be an integral component of the academic framework in order to maintain the credibility and effectiveness of education, even when reforms that improve the quality of teaching are essential. Higher education may maintain a balance between student autonomy and formal structure by combining appropriate pedagogical interventions, encouraging policies, and equitable evaluation.

In the end, demonstrating commitment and participation guarantees that graduates are not just knowledgeable but also responsible, socially engaged, and well-rounded individuals. Thus, attendance is a vital aspect of holistic learning rather than simply an obligation.

ASM Kamrul Islam is a Lecturer at Green University of Bangladesh and a graduate of the Institute of Education and Research, University of Dhaka.