AI sparks cutting-edge med-tech revolution

In recent years, artificial intelligence has brought a major breakthrough in how we solve complex challenges in various workplaces. Generally, in healthcare, where these complex tasks and challenges are most visible, AI is expected to revolutionize patient diagnostics and medical care and disease research.

The extraordinary impact of AI on accurate diagnostic services can significantly improve the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of healthcare systems worldwide. Effective healthcare depends on accurate diagnosis, rapid identification of complex diseases, making the right treatment decisions in patient care, increasing the likelihood of a positive patient outcome, and managing its consequences with the right and effective medicines.

Doctors naturally use their clinical skills, various laboratory tests, and radio imaging techniques to accurately diagnose a disease. However, there are many limitations.

Human error, variation in clinical interpretation, and lack of reliable facilities can hinder rapid diagnosis. This is where the use of AI for diagnosis can be a paradigm shift. We know that machine learning algorithms can evaluate vast amounts of data and find tiny patterns, which provide unparalleled opportunities for improvement in the medical field.

For example, convolutional neural networks (CNNs) are used to understand images from X-ray, MRI, and histopathology slides.

These algorithms are considered to be more effective than radiologists and pathologists in detecting various anomalies, classifying patient diseases, and predicting patient survival. In addition to radiology imaging, AI diagnostic technologies can analyze large genomic databases in detail to predict genetic predisposition and disease risks.

AI is playing a leading role in diagnosing diseases beyond radiology imaging by processing huge genetic data. Typically, analytical methods require the help of billions of pairs of human genomes.

This AI technique, especially this genetic analysis, is very adept at finding patterns and interconnections in this huge data set. The diagnostic accuracy of this AI is essential for genetic analysis, cancer diagnosis, and proper treatment. AI has been used to evaluate tumour genomic profiles, precision therapy, and targeted mutations to provide the right treatment.

Artificial intelligence can combine data from different countries, different ethnicities, and different groups to find a connection between new diseases and other diseases, which can improve diagnostic criteria and accelerate treatment.

By combining genetic data, clinical findings, and real-world evidence, medical researchers can gain new insights that enable customized therapies.

Using this artificial intelligence technology, world-class healthcare can be provided in remote areas of any country in the world, including Bangladesh, where healthcare is very inadequate.

Especially in rural areas where it is very difficult to reach health services, thousands of cancer patients can be saved from certain death if this artificial intelligence technology can diagnose and treat deadly diseases like cervical and breast cancer in a very short time.

By accurately verifying the patient's various symptoms, past medical history, eating habits, family history of diseases, and all other information, this artificial intelligence technology is believed to be able to quickly diagnose and treat prostate cancer, stomach cancer, rectal cancer, brain tumours, diabetes, heart disease, and other complex diseases, and save millions of lives.

The use of this AI technology provides diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and customization that will improve clinical procedures, simplify treatment planning, and improve diagnostic accuracy, marking a significant advance in medical research and patient care.

This technology has the potential to completely transform the healthcare industry. However, there are also some difficulties in incorporating AI into therapeutic practice.

To ensure equitable healthcare outcomes, ethical considerations such as algorithmic bias and the opacity of AI technology decision-making present dangers that must be adequately controlled.

Despite these difficulties, AI-powered technology offers significant advantages in the field of diagnostics that can improve patient outcomes, like reducing physician fatigue and advancing precision medicine.

To fully realize these benefits, policymakers, clinicians, and technologists must collaborate to overcome the ethical, legal, and practical issues associated with AI technology in healthcare.

By promoting openness, responsibility, and diversity in the creation and use of AI-powered technologies, it can be said that these cutting-edge tools are being fully utilized, improving healthcare, and ushering in a new era of patient-centred care.

Dr Kawsher Rahman is In-charge and resident medical officer , Beanibazar Cancer and General Hospital, Sylhet, Bangladesh.