Ballots, blackouts, and the truth we need

Rumours and manufactured narratives in Bangladesh are no longer a “social media problem.” They put people in harm’s way, corrode election confidence, and wear down the well-being of a generation raised online. With more polls and periodic unrest ahead, preparedness -- not panic -- must define how we respond.

Information disorder is now a predictable hazard, as seasonal as the monsoon and just as capable of cascading damage. The numbers are not anecdotal. In July 2025 alone, the Centre for Governance Studies verified 296 false or misleading items circulating in Bangladesh, with politics the dominant theme and social platforms the main carrier.

Two conclusions follow: The supply of toxic content is steady, and our defenses remain porous. We would never “hope” a flood recedes instead of building embankments; yet that is still how we treat information surges.

Part of this vulnerability is historical. Bangladesh’s most broadly accepted elections came under caretaker arrangements; the system was abolished in 2011. Since then we have wrestled with boycotts, crackdowns, and contested processes: A boycott in 2014; high-speed mobile internet cut on the eve of the 2018 vote in the name of stopping falsehoods; and another boycott around the January 7, 2024 polls. When institutional trust thins, rumour becomes the default explanation for everything -- from ballot counts to police action -- priming the public sphere for rapid escalation.

We have also seen, in real time, how online lies spill into the streets. During the student-led protests of July 2024, authorities repeatedly restricted mobile internet as violence surged. National and international outlets documented rolling shutdowns and the toll on life and livelihoods as the country went offline. The outages did not calm the crisis so much as complicate it -- disconnecting citizens from verified updates and pushing rumour into offline networks where it spread even faster. An information blackout is a blunt instrument; it resembles turning off the weather forecast during a cyclone rather than building a shelter before the storm.

Elections are where the damage cuts deepest. Democracies run on confidence in procedures: Who votes, where, how ballots are counted, how disputes are resolved. Research from comparative contexts shows that false claims about these basics confuse voters, intimidate officials, and pre-emptively delegitimize results.

The mechanisms are universal, even if institutional details differ: A forged “notice” about polling times, a viral post claiming the commission has “already decided the result,” or an AI-manipulated clip purporting to show tampering can suppress turnout, trigger reprisals at polling centres, and poison the atmosphere before a single legal challenge is filed. Our real choice is not complacency versus clampdown; it is advanced clarity versus reactive chaos.

Young people sit at the centre of both exposure and impact. They are the largest online cohort, fluent in fast loops of reels, stories, and encrypted groups -- and the most likely to be mobilized by them.

A Unicef poll in February 2025 found that two in three children and young people in Bangladesh identified “too much fake news and misinformation” as their top source of social-media stress. That is not merely a wellness headline; it is a governance alarm. When the generation that must carry our democracy learns to distrust everything, cynicism displaces citizenship and performative outrage crowds out deliberation. Yet the same networks that can ignite fear can also carry calm -- if we equip youth to become first responders to falsehoods.

So are we prepared for the next information shock? Not yet. But readiness is attainable without an iron fist. Five areas matter most.

First, pre-bunk before ballots. Weeks ahead of any general or local election, the Election Commission, independent media, and civil society should co-brand simple voter education in Bangla and regional dialects: Who can vote and where; what valid ballots look like; how results are tabulated; how to file complaints; what a typical hoax looks like. Done early and often, this narrows the space for fabricated “notices,” forged audio, and AI-manipulated clips to do damage. Being clear before rumours fill the void is the cheapest resilience we can buy.

Second, verify fast at district level. Treat “time-to-clarification” the way disaster managers treat response time. Every division and district should maintain a small on-call desk linking the local administration, election officials, police public relations, independent newsrooms, and trained youth volunteers. Its job is to confirm or debunk hot claims within minutes and push updates through the same channels where rumours travel. This turns latent institutional knowledge into real-time public confidence and offers a credible alternative to blanket shutdowns that punish everyone to reach a few bad actors.

Third, demand platform transparency that actually works in Bangla. Political persuasion should not hide in the fog of inconsistent labels and inaccessible archives. Bangladesh needs a searchable repository of political ads, clearly enforced disclaimer rules, and responsive Bangla-language appeals -- especially during campaigns. Without resourcing for Bangla moderation, enforcement will be both under -- and over-inclusive, feeding conspiracy thinking from all sides. If platforms will not invest, regulators and watchdogs should at least track compliance and publish scorecards so the public can see who is meeting basic standards.

Fourth, fund the civic backbone that keeps truth standing between crises. Fact-checking collaboratives and public-interest outlets cannot run on last-minute grants once rumours have already gone viral. They need predictable support for staff, legal defense against vexatious suits, and data-sharing arrangements that enable rapid access to archives. Youth creators, campus clubs, and community radio can translate dry debunks into short, shareable explainers that travel where falsehoods already live -- reels, shorts, and neighbourhood groups. This is how we turn young people from targets of manipulation into agents of resilience.

Fifth, protect people while protecting rights. When rumours target minorities, women, journalists, or local officials, the state’s job is timely protection and impartial accountability for instigators -- not sweeping shutdowns or broad arrests that chill legitimate expression and civic monitoring. July 2024 showed how digital blackouts isolate citizens, disrupt livelihoods, and paradoxically supercharge rumour by pushing it into unverifiable channels. Proportionate, rights-respecting measures -- paired with visible, rapid information -- save both lives and legitimacy.

Keep the long view in focus. Our election timeline -- from the caretaker era to boycotts and blunt attempts at control -- explains why rebuilding trust is the central task. Panic measures are most tempting in an election year and most damaging as well. A confident, rights-respecting state does something harder than flipping an off switch: It explains before rumours fill the vacuum; it corrects, in public, when mistakes occur; and it shares the burden of truth-telling with society, including its youngest citizens.

Preparedness is democratic muscle memory. Bangladesh has already proven -- through cyclone shelters and early-warning systems -- that we can plan for recurrent, high-impact risks and dramatically reduce casualties. Treat information disorder the same way: A foreseeable risk best managed by routine rather than ad-hoc reaction.

The pieces are on the table: Month-by-month threat tracking, youth polling that keeps focus where it belongs, platform standards that close enforcement gaps, and a clear record that shutdowns backfire. If we weave these into normal practice -- pre-bunking before campaigns, verification desks during flashpoints, Bangla-first platform transparency, a funded fact-checking ecosystem, and proportionate security -- the next surge of disinformation need not metastasize into unrest or violence. It will still rain but it need not flood.

SM Shaikat is the Executive Director of SERAC-Bangladesh and a Fellow of the Inclusive Democracy Accelerator. Email: [email protected]