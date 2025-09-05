The silent fracture

The mist on Chandranath hill in Sitakunda has witnessed millennia of pilgrimage. But on a tense August morning, it bore witness to a different ritual: The grim theatre of modern identity politics. The air was charged with the anxiety of Hindu devotees and the defensive resolve of Muslim locals, all circling a patch of earth where a stack of bricks had become a proxy for a national crisis. This was not merely a land dispute but a rupture where Bangladesh’s two competing souls -- its deep-seated spiritual pluralism and its increasingly strident majoritarian impulse -- collided.

To understand this rupture, we must turn to an unlikely pair of guides: A German philosopher and an American historian. Jürgen Habermas’s concept of the public sphere -- a realm for free discourse to form public opinion -- feels like a distant dream. What unfolded was its grotesque inversion. The viral Facebook post that ignited the tension was not a rational-critical debate; it was a performative act of aggression designed to mobilize and exclude.

The digital space has become a funeral pyre for nuanced dialogue, amplifying algorithmic rage. Our public sphere is not a forum for reason; it is a battleground where the loudest, most absolute claim wins.

This degradation did not happen in a vacuum. Richard M Eaton’s work on the longue durée of Bengal dismantles the simplistic “religion of the sword” narrative. He reveals a complex process of cultural synthesis, driven by the slow work of Sufi pirs, agrarian expansion, and the incorporation of local deities into a broader Islamic cosmology. Bengal’s Islam was remarkably porous. The village fair, the shared veneration of a local pir-- these were the organic institutions of a shared world, a pre-modern public sphere of cultural negotiation.

The tragedy is that we are actively unmaking this world. The dispute at Chandranath is not a continuation of Eaton’s synthesis; it is its violent negation. It represents a shift from a culture that could absorb to a politics that must purify. The claim to build a mosque as a political statement on land sacred to another community is a complete rejection of the syncretic ethos that defined this land. It is a chilling echo of the assassination of a banyan tree -- a symbolic murder of memory and a shared, non-transactional commons. The bricks at Sitakunda are tools for clearing not just land, but history.

Managing the symptom but ignoring the disease

The state is not a neutral arbiter but an anxious manager of crises, trapped in a debilitating double game. Its founding ideology is secular nationalism, yet its political survival depends on appeasing majoritarian sentiments. This is a Habermasian nightmare: The state is unable to protect the public sphere from being colonized by partisan interests because it is, itself, a primary coloniser.

In response to the Chandranath crisis, the interim government took limited administrative actions. Advisors ordered “immediate action” against “provocative activities” and instructed law enforcement to remain vigilant. One advisor rightly stated: “Those who attack the religious sites of other faiths cannot be pious in any way. It is a crime.” The government also initiated renovations of the temple’s damaged stairs.

These measures, however, are superficial. They follow a Pavlovian pattern: Deploy security, issue statements urging calm, and initiate minor reforms. This is a security response that treats the symptom -- the potential for violence -- while ignoring the disease: The systematic erosion of a common civic identity. The state’s enduring inaction on land grabbing under the Vested Property Act and its ambivalence towards rhetoric that narrows the definition of Bangladeshi-ness have created a vacuum. Into this vacuum rush the demons of extremism.

The broader fracture

This failure has tangible consequences. It is measured in the quiet exodus of minority communities, the slow death of ancient festivals, and the self-censorship of artists. It is measured in the coarsening of the majority soul, taught to see its faith not as a personal spiritual path but as a political identity to be defended against imagined threats. We are collectively poorer, smaller, and more afraid.

To find a way out, we must look beyond politics to the warmth of our own stories. We must rediscover the cultural resources that once allowed for a more complex identity. The novels of Syed Mustafa Siraj, particularly Aleek Manush (Mythical Man), offer a glimpse into this vanishing world.

His rural Bengal is a place where identities are fluid, where the lines between Hindu and Muslim, sacred and profane, are beautifully blurred. It is the antithesis of the absolutist, purified identities demanded by the politics of the brick and the Facebook post.

The mist on Chandranath hill will eventually lift. The police will withdraw, and the headlines will move on. But the fracture will remain. The path to healing does not lie in another committee. It lies in the harder work of cultural reconstruction. It requires a politics that champions the pluralism etched into our land and our history.

We must resurrect the spirit of Eaton’s syncretic frontier and nurture a Habermasian space where reason can temper passion. We must learn again to see ourselves not as defenders of fortresses, but as dwellers in a vast, sheltering banyan tree of shared belonging. The alternative is the final, silent unmaking of the very idea that made Bengal.

Zakir Kibria is a Bangladeshi writer, policy analyst and entrepreneur based in Kathmandu. He can be reached at [email protected]