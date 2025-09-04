Democracy: It’s not the destination but the journey

As a Norwegian living in Bangladesh, I find myself immersed in conversations of democracy and election these days. This is hardly surprising, as Bangladesh prepares for elections in February 2026, Norway, too, is in the middle of its own electoral process, with parliamentary elections taking place onSeptember 8.

This concurrence has offered me the opportunity to reflect on the nature of democracy, not as a platonic ideal, but as a living, evolving system. Norway’s democratic institutions have been ranked among the world’s most robust, but this did not happen overnight. Our system has been shaped by centuries of reform, negotiation, and perhaps most importantly, trust.

The Norwegian constitution was written in 1814, making it one of the oldest still in use. It builds on the principles of separation of power and the sovereignty of the people. Universal male suffrage was introduced in 1898, and women gained the right to vote in 1913.

Since then, our democracy has continued to evolve. We moved from a first-past-the-post system to proportional representation in 1921 and transitioned from a bicameral to a unicameral parliament in 2009. Today, Norwegians elect 169 members of parliament from 19 multi-seat constituencies.

Campaigns -- for the people, by the people

Norwegian elections are held every two years, on the second Monday of September, alternating between local and parliamentary elections. Advance voting begins about a month before election day, and political parties typically finalize their candidate lists six to nine months in advance. Many parties follow internal rules to ensure gender balance on their lists.

Electoral campaigns are lively but largely civil, though discussions intensify the closer to elections we get. Members of political parties often campaign side by side in public spaces and compete to convince voters that their approaches to issues like tax, social welfare, health, climate, and international relations will serve voters best.

Debates between party leaders are broadcast on national television and are widely watched. Youth wings of parties organize school debates and elections, and the results of these are reported ahead of elections. Transparency in campaign financing is the norm, and violence or intimidation is virtually unheard of.

Coalitions, compromise, and continuity

After elections, the vote count is conducted jointly by representatives of political parties and election officials. Results are rarely contested. The allocation of seats is designed to reflect the popular vote as closely as possible, with additional “equalization mandates” to correct any imbalances.

After the election, forming a government is usually straightforward as parties make their alliances and intentions clear during the campaign. If an alliance of parties has a majority of representatives in Parliament, they can form a majority government. Many governments, however, are minority coalitions that rely on negotiated support from other parties in parliament. This fosters a culture of compromise and continuity.

There is a wide spectrum of political parties in Norway. Their priorities and approaches differ on many areas, but at the same time there is a broad agreement on certain longer-term issues like foreign affairs. There is also a tradition for negotiating solutions with opposition parties for larger issues that are likely to transcend one government’s tenure. This ensures some level of continuity even when power changes hands.

In Norway, governments are expected to serve their full term, even when internal disagreements arise. Unlike some parliamentary systems, Norway does not allow for the dissolution of Parliament before the end of its four-year term. As a result, if a governing coalition loses support during its tenure, it may adjust by reshuffling the cabinet or renegotiating its alliances, rather than stepping down. It is rare for the opposition to take over mid-term.

This structural stability encourages political actors to resolve differences through dialogue and compromise, reinforcing the continuity and predictability of governance.

The software of democracy

If institutions are the hardware of democracy, political culture is its software. In Norway, representatives of political parties with very different views are often friends. Disagreements on political solutions do not stand in the way of civility, and mutual respect is deeply embedded in our political life. Politicians are expected to serve the public, and the electorate often reacts strongly to rumours or reports of any misconduct. Corruption is rare, and transparency is a shared value.

This culture did not emerge by decree. It was built over time, through education, civic engagement, and a shared commitment to democratic norms.

A shared aspiration

As Bangladesh prepares for its upcoming elections, we follow developments with great interest and hope. Free, fair, and inclusive elections are the cornerstone of any democracy. Whether a country uses proportional representation or first-past-the-post, what matters most is that the process is peaceful, credible, and trusted by the people.

Democracy is not a destination; it is a journey. Norway’s experience shows that the road can be long but also rewarding. We offer our reflections not as a model to be copied, but as a partner in a shared global aspiration: To build societies where every voice counts, and where power is exercised with responsibility and restraint.

As Thomas Jefferson once said, “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” May the coming months in Bangladesh be marked by participation, dialogue, and a renewed commitment to democratic values.

Hakon Arald Gulbrandsen is the Norwegian ambassador to Bangladesh.