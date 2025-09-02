How should the media talk about suicide?

I am writing in light of the recent suicide of veteran journalist Bivuranjan Sarkar, whose entire suicide letter was published by bdnews24. I will not go into the details of his personal case, which are already widely known to the public. Rather, my concern is broader: What should be the guiding principles for reporting suicides in Bangladeshi media, and how can newspapers handle such sensitive material more responsibly?

At the international level, there are clear guidelines for reporting suicides. The World Health Organization (WHO) advises that media coverage should never describe the method of suicide or reproduce suicide notes verbatim.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) also cautions that publishing such notes may confuse readers and increase the risk of copycat suicides. Similarly, Samaritans (UK) warn that suicide notes can cause pain to family members, send damaging signals to society, and endanger vulnerable individuals struggling with their own mental health.

Academic research echoes these concerns. A well-known example is the “Werther effect,” first observed after the publication of Goethe’s novel The Sorrows of Young Werther. The vivid portrayal of the protagonist’s suicide triggered a wave of similar suicides among young Europeans.

Later studies confirmed that sensationalized reporting or dramatic headlines about suicide can influence psychologically fragile individuals to imitate what they read. In other words, suicide can spread by contagion when the media handles it irresponsibly.

In contrast, researchers have also identified the “Papageno effect,” named after a character in Mozart’s opera who contemplates suicide but is persuaded to live when others show him hope and alternatives.

When the media presents suicide stories in ways that emphasize coping mechanisms, mental health support, and avenues for recovery, they can inspire resilience and reduce despair. In this sense, responsible reporting is not merely about avoiding harm but can actively contribute to suicide prevention.

This brings me to my central question for bdnews24 and for Bangladeshi media more broadly. If a person in a distressed mental state leaves behind a note, should that note be published in full?

If the note expresses only abstract despair or disillusionment with life, perhaps a brief summary can be included.

If it names specific individuals in anger, jealousy, or blame, does publishing those words truly serve the public interest? In reality, such notes reflect the mental illness of the deceased, yet their reproduction unfairly stigmatizes others and amplifies the voice of distress rather than solutions. This is ethically questionable and potentially harmful.

If Bangladeshi newspapers were to align with international standards, suicide could still be reported, but suicide notes should not be published word-for-word.

Instead, journalists might summarize the broader themes, such as “the individual had been suffering from long-term depression” or “expressed disillusionment with society.”

Each report should also include information about mental health resources or helplines. Most importantly, media coverage should avoid sensationalism and instead highlight the structural problems of inadequate mental health services and the urgent need for better social support.

The purpose of reporting should be to raise awareness, not to inflict additional harm. Publishing personal suicide notes -- particularly those filled with accusations or resentment -- does not inform the public in a meaningful way; it damages both individuals and society.

By adopting clear ethical standards on this issue, Bangladeshi newspapers would not only help protect vulnerable readers but also elevate the standard of responsible journalism.

It is also worth noting that even the phrase “committed suicide” is now being questioned in modern practice. The word “committed” historically carried connotations of crime or sin, which can deepen stigma around mental illness. Many international media outlets and health organizations now recommend using alternatives such as “died by suicide” or “took their own life.”

In addition, responsible reporting often includes an alert to readers when an article contains suicide-related content. These seemingly small shifts in language matter because they reflect a commitment to treating the issue with sensitivity and reducing the layers of stigma that still surround mental health in our society.

Aparna Howlader is an Assistant Professor of Economics, Chatham University, Pittsburgh, USA.