Our fishing sector is hamstrung in a regulatory chokehold

Bangladesh, nestled in the heart of South Asia, is a country shaped by rivers, wetlands, and the life-giving power of water. For generations, fishing has been a way of life for millions of its people.

Rivers provided sustenance and a sense of identity rooted in community and tradition. In recent years, Bangladesh has transformed this ancient relationship, earning international recognition as a formidable leader in fish production.

According to the Department of Fisheries (DoF), Bangladesh set a new national record during the 2023–24 fiscal year by producing an astonishing 5.018 million metric tons of fish.

This accomplishment is more than just a statistic -- it’s a testament to the resilience and hard work of fishing communities. Fishing communities are spread across the country, from the floating villages along the major rivers to the bustling coastal harbours of the Bay of Bengal.

This surge in production brings tangible benefits, ensuring that people across Bangladesh enjoy more secure and nutritionally diverse meals.

On average, every person in the nation now consumes about 67.8 grams of fish daily. For a country where poverty and malnutrition once haunted many families, this steady source of protein has become indispensable. Fish helps children grow healthier and adults lead more productive lives.

The fisheries sector doesn’t just nourish bodies -- it powers much of the national economy. Fisheries now account for 2.53% of Bangladesh’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and represent a staggering 22.26% of the agricultural GDP.

In rural areas, where opportunities can be scarce, fish farming and related activities offer vital pathways out of poverty.

Nearly 12% of the population is directly or indirectly dependent on fisheries for their livelihoods -- whether by casting nets into rivers at dawn, tending to managed ponds, or working in ice plants that preserve catches for the market.

Bangladesh’s water resources are as varied as its people, largely split between inland fisheries -- such as rivers, floodplains, ponds, and shrimp farms. The sector ranges from small artisanal operations to industrial-scale trawlers. In the past year, inland fisheries dominated production, providing 87.47% of the total national output.

Of this, open waters contributed 1.41 million metric tons, while pond-based aquaculture and related systems yielded an impressive 2.98 million metric tons. Marine fisheries made up 12.53%, or roughly 628,623 metric tons. However, environmental stresses and management hurdles have caused a slight dip in marine catches recently.

The iconic hilsa, long celebrated in Bengali culture and cuisine, remains the sector's most important single species, although its catch declined by 7.33% this year.

Other major contributors include traditional carps, pangas, tilapia, and shrimp or prawn -- all staples at dinner tables and markets from Chittagong to Rajshahi. Pond aquaculture, in particular, has emerged as a powerhouse, now accounting for close to half of the nation’s total fish production.

Export earnings further highlight the sector’s economic might. Fish and fish products generated TK4,532 crore last year, with around 77,000 metric tons exported worldwide.

This accounted for nearly 1% of the nation’s total export revenue -- an impressive figure that underlines the sector’s global reach and importance.

The secret behind this booming growth story lies in innovation and adaptive management. Improvements in farmer practices, the adoption of advanced aquaculture systems, and robust extension services have all played a critical role.

Private enterprise has flourished through investment in hatcheries and seed production. However, this rapid development has introduced new challenges, such as maintaining quality and genetic diversity among stocks. In response, government-led initiatives have established brood banks and specific pathogen-free (SPF) hatcheries, ensuring ongoing resilience and sustainability.

Sustainability, indeed, is at the heart of current fisheries management. Measures like biological controls, the establishment of fish sanctuaries (especially for hilsa), and stricter regulations on fishing activity have all contributed to healthier fish stocks and ecosystems.

In marine environments -- such as the vital coastal zones near St Martin’s Island and the Sundarbans -- regulatory efforts have worked. In addition, with improved fleet management, the perils of overfishing and environmental degradation can be staved off.

Bangladesh’s commitment to sustainable fisheries aligns closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 14, which seeks the conservation and responsible use of marine resources.

National policies increasingly highlight the need for conservation, social inclusion, and poverty reduction, while regular data collection and monitoring help drive accountability and informed decision-making.

Yet, as the sector grows, it faces new climate challenges. Recent research has drawn attention to the fisheries sector’s contribution to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Studies estimate that fisheries currently emit around 3.68million tons of CO₂ equivalents each year -- comprising 1.87% of national emissions and nearly 5% of agriculture-related emissions.

Most of this is attributable to booming aquaculture practices, particularly methane released from ponds and the intensive use of feed, fertilizers, and energy. If unchecked, emissions are estimated to rise to as much as 4.66m tons annually by the end of 2025.

With global climate change already impacting Bangladesh’s low-lying geography through higher sea levels and increasingly erratic weather, these emissions pose additional risks.

Experts recommend solutions such as modernizing fishing vessels for better fuel efficiency, optimizing feed production, and adopting climate-smart technologies like biofloc and aquaponics.

Investing in solar-powered boats and building greener hatcheries are good alternatives. Integrating these approaches into national policy will be crucial for balancing growth with environmental responsibility.

However, the fight for accurate data continues. Much of the current understanding of fisheries-related GHG emissions is based on limited data using some default values rather than real-time, comprehensive data.

As Bangladesh moves forward, more research -- especially in key zones like the southern saline belt -- is urgently needed (Professor Muhammad Mahfuzul Haque from BAU and his research team).

Accurate GHG assessments will pave the way for inclusion of the fisheries sector in the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), opening the door to targeted mitigation, international support, and potential carbon trading.

At this historical moment, Bangladesh’s fisheries sector stands at a crossroads. Its remarkable progress must now be matched with a relentless commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and innovation. By doing so, the nation can sustain its leadership on the world stage-- securing both the food security and environmental well-being of generations to come.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is actively engaged in reducing agricultural methane emissions globally through initiatives such as the Reducing Agricultural Methane Emission Program (RAMP), which supports policy integration, funds mitigation projects, and promotes knowledge sharing.

In Bangladesh, IFAD prioritizes climate resilience, rural livelihoods, and sustainable agriculture, with substantial support to the fisheries and aquaculture sectors. Its efforts have improved productivity, empowered women, strengthened community ownership, and expanded access to finance and markets -- thereby enhancing food security, reducing poverty, and supporting the long-term sustainability of rural communities.

IFAD is currently planning initiatives to reduce methane emissions in the agriculture sector, particularly in rice cultivation and livestock, and may also consider expanding RAMP activities to address methane emissions in aquaculture and fisheries.

Jiban Krishna Biswas is a senior technical consultant at Reducing Agricultural Methane Programme (RAMP) Asia and the Pacific Division and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).