Do fighter jets make sense for national security?

“Airpower isn’t about going to war. It’s about making sure no one wants to start one with you.”

Bangladesh, currently a country in turmoil and internal battles, was not long ago one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, shown as a model for development by the IMF and World Bank.

In fact, from 2015 to 2019, Bangladesh saw a rapid growth in GDP, increasing to as high as 8.2% (the highest in Bangladesh's history). At present, Bangladesh still holds a 6.5% GDP growth rate and is resilient as it works to reclaim its upward economic trajectory.

Turning the attention skywards should be the definitive next step for Bangladesh. With the aging fleet of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) nearing obsolescence, considering a landmark investment in modern multi-role fighter jets and integrated missile defense systems should be imminent.

Forces Goal 2030, which commenced in 2009 and was reintroduced in 2017, has yet to show any big achievements. It is the perfect time for this shift to military modernization, long anticipated under the umbrella of Forces Goal 2030, now moving closer to reality.

With steady development comes the need for protection, and air dominance stands to be at the crux of everything. Without air dominance, the trade routes, industrial zones, and the Bay of Bengal all remain unprotected and vulnerable.

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) currently uses Chinese F-7BGs and a limited number of MiG-29s. To clarify things further, the F-7BGI is a special variant of the Chengdu J-7 fighter jet specially modified for Bangladesh. To keep things in perspective, the J-7 was produced and used in the 1960s-70s. Meanwhile, the limited number of MiG-29s we have is far superior. The MiG-29 is a 4th-generation jet, while the J-7 is a modified 2nd/3rd-generation aircraft.

The current combat fleet of BAF is quite frankly outdated; the cost of maintenance is increasing while operational availability is decreasing. From an engineering standpoint, the fleet is not sustainable in a 5th-gen battlespace.

Top choices

From the viewpoint of an engineering student, there are two obvious choices (keeping in mind that we are still a developing country with a limited budget): The JAS 39 Gripen and the J-10C.

These two fighter jets are the perfect fit for Bangladesh as they are modern, comparatively cheaper than the other jets in contention, and most importantly, they will be much easier to integrate into existing logistics and training programs.

Current air domination doesn’t depend only on fighter jets; missile defense is very crucial. In this sector, Bangladesh has fallen far behind. We now have air defense focused on a short-range defense system, which is very effective in defending key areas. But as we have just seen in the Israel-Iran headlock, a broader, long-range defense system can be the key to protecting a nation.

Bangladesh's military is also currently in the market for medium to long-range SAMs (surface-to-air missiles). This will not only defend urban centres and crucial infrastructure but will also be able to intercept any incoming air missiles or jets at a range of 30-100+ km, drastically changing the calculus.

The current SAMs in contention are the Spyder, NASAMS, and the HQ-9.

The real value isn’t just the missiles -- it’s the radar network, command system, and response integration.

This is where engineering gets critical: Can the jets, missiles, and radar talk to each other in real time? Can they operate under a unified command structure? The right answer ensures deterrence. The wrong one creates expensive confusion.

The diamond grid

With four core airbases -- Dhaka, Chittagong, Jessore, and Cox’s Bazar -- Bangladesh is well-positioned to form a diamond-pattern defense grid.

By deploying radar with 150 km coverage, SAMs with 300 km range, and data-linked fighter patrols, it can protect economic centres, ports, and strategic assets.

The end goal isn’t total air dominance, it’s credible deterrence. If adversaries know their gains will come at a high cost, they’ll think twice.

Why spend on the military?

The world is always on the brink of the next war. Would it be wise to depend on others at those dire moments?

Air power is no longer a luxury; it is essential for national sovereignty. Without modern fighter jets and radar systems, Bangladesh risks having a blind spot in its airspace, leaving itself vulnerable even to non-military threats like smuggling, espionage, or illegal surveillance. Bangladesh cannot afford to be militarily irrelevant or overly dependent on others for its defense. A minimum credible deterrent helps maintain strategic autonomy.

Can Bangladesh afford this?

Modeled over five years, a combined jet and missile package (12 fighters, 1-2 SAMs) would cost around $1.2 billion less or 0.25% of GDP annually. That fits within its current $5b defense budget, which is only 1.1% of GDP.

Development without defense is vulnerable. Infrastructure, ports, digital networks -- they all rely on stability. Modern airpower is about preventing conflict, protecting investments, and projecting sovereignty.

Bangladesh doesn’t need 100 jets or nuclear missiles. What it needs is a smart, connected, future-ready defense grid that supports its rising status in the region.

Investing in air defense and modern jets isn’t about war -- it’s about peace, security, and safeguarding the future. A strong defense posture gives Bangladesh the power to protect what it has built and to secure what it is still building.

In the end, this isn’t just about defense; it’s about giving our nation the freedom to dream, to grow, and to rise into the future with pride.

Sadwaan Rabb Majumder is a freelance contributor and a student of Aerospace Engineering at Brunel University, London.