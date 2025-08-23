We need the armed forces

The armed forces of any nation embody more than its sovereignty. They stand as vigilant guardians of independence and territorial integrity, sworn to sacrifice their lives if called upon. Nowhere else is such an oath demanded of youth when they join service. This singular commitment makes their role indivisible from the destiny of the nation itself.

Having served as a diplomat in a dozen countries, I have seen how societies revere their armed forces. In many places, even children spontaneously offer flowers to soldiers as tokens of respect. In Bangladesh, such gestures of affection have been visible at moments of crisis, though they sometimes fade under the influence of vested quarters intent on discrediting institutions for personal gain. This tendency to humiliate our armed forces, often at the slightest provocation, is both undignified and corrosive to national unity.

Averting national catastrophe

Recent history offers sobering reminders. When the nation faced grave peril under authoritarian rule, it was the armed forces who exercised restraint, refusing to fire on unarmed demonstrators despite direct orders. That decision prevented a potential bloodbath and spared Bangladesh irreparable tragedy. It was also under firm military pressure that Hasina ultimately relinquished power, paving the way for an interim government under Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

In the aftermath, when institutions collapsed, law enforcement abandoned their posts, and the streets descended into chaos, it was the armed forces who stepped in to prevent further breakdown. They acted with professionalism and humility, even under provocation, demonstrating once again that they are not outsiders but sons and daughters of this soil with a profound stake in its future.

Forged in liberation

The Bangladesh Armed Forces were born in the crucible of our Liberation War. From Major Ziaur Rahman’s declaration of independence on March 26, 1971, until the final victory on December 16, their contribution was indispensable. While Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman inspired the call for freedom on March 7, 1971, it was the armed struggle -- organized, led, and fought by military officers and freedom fighters -- that turned aspiration into reality.

In the years immediately after independence, the army was called upon not only to defend the country but also to rebuild it from ruins. They restored law and order in Mirpur, confronted armed insurgencies in the north, and recovered vast caches of illicit weapons. Often, these duties came at the cost of young officers’ and soldiers’ lives.

Yet political decisions at times undermined their morale. The sudden withdrawal of the army from vital operations in 1972, followed by the creation of a partisan paramilitary force, sowed deep frustration. Courageous freedom fighter officers who voiced concern were unceremoniously removed from service. These missteps weakened national cohesion at a time when unity was most needed.

Standing firm through crises

Despite setbacks, the armed forces consistently rose to the nation’s defense. Whenever Bangladesh faced threats -- whether man-made or natural -- it was the military that shouldered responsibility, often at personal peril. From natural disasters to security breakdowns, they provided stability, discipline, and hope.

Their reputation soon extended beyond borders. The United Nations drafted Bangladeshi troops into peacekeeping missions, where they quickly distinguished themselves. In Bosnia, Rwanda, Somalia, and elsewhere, they not only maintained peace but also contributed to education, health, and community welfare. Their professionalism, discipline, and humane conduct earned global admiration. Today, Bangladesh ranks among the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping, a source of both national pride and vital foreign exchange earnings.

The sacrifice has not been small. Many Bangladeshi peacekeepers have embraced martyrdom abroad, bringing honour to the nation. It is therefore particularly disheartening when a few voices disparage our peacekeepers as “mercenaries.” Such remarks insult the memory of fallen heroes and the dignity of a force that has raised Bangladesh’s global standing.

A non-partisan role in democracy

The record of the Bangladesh Armed Forces -- from liberation to reconstruction, from crisis management to international peacekeeping -- demonstrates their role as an anchor of stability. This role is not about partisanship or political ambition. It is about ensuring that democratic processes unfold within a framework of order, security, and national unity.

Our democracy today is fractured. Political rivalries, social divisions, and economic disparities have left the nation vulnerable. It is in this context that we must recognize the stabilizing role of the armed forces. Many countries have formally defined such a role, allowing their militaries to act as guardians of constitutional order without undermining civilian supremacy. Bangladesh, too, may need to consider such frameworks -- guided by constitutional experts, political leaders, and civil society.

The armed forces are not an alternative to democracy but a safeguard against its collapse. Their involvement, strictly non-partisan, can help bring contending actors to a common platform for the national good. As sons and daughters of this soil, they share the people’s aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity.

Toward national healing

The wounds of our political journey run deep. The July-August uprising was not the work of students alone; it was a national movement joined by people from every sector, including retired members of the armed forces. To belittle their role is to misunderstand the breadth of that historic moment.

As Bangladesh charts its course forward, we must resist the temptation to demean or divide. Instead, we should seek unity across institutions. The armed forces, with their history of sacrifice and service, must be seen not as servants to be admonished but as partners in nation building.

Our task is urgent. Bangladesh cannot afford perpetual fragmentation. We owe it to future generations to heal divisions, strengthen institutions, and nurture a democracy rooted in stability and national cohesion. Recognizing the indivisible role of the armed forces in this process is not optional -- it is essential.

Ashraf ud Doula is a former secretary and ambassador, a retired major, and a freedom fighter. He lost his right leg in April 1972, fighting against a leftist insurgency group in Atrai, Naogaon district.