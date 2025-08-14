Is migration mobility or marginalization?

In many Bangladeshi households, marriage isn’t just a personal milestone -- it’s a turning point that often changes a woman’s address, passport, and pathway in life. As more women migrate abroad after marrying men already settled overseas, a quiet transformation is taking place.

These stories aren’t about flashy job offers or scholarships -- they’re about women navigating an entirely new life. But as this form of migration becomes more common, we must ask: Is this creating a future of empowerment, or is it quietly erasing potential?

The global migration landscape is more gendered than it appears. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), nearly half of all international migrants today are women. But unlike men, women often migrate not solely for education or employment, but for family reunification and marriage.

In South Asia -- and particularly in Bangladesh -- this trend is pronounced. Between 2004 and 2015, female overseas labour migration rose sharply, from just over 4% to nearly 19%. But by 2017, the number had declined to 12.21%. Notably, many women weren’t heading abroad for work; they were following husbands.

The implications of this quiet transition are profound.

At its best, post-marital migration offers opportunity. Women gain access to higher education, healthcare, safety, and expanded civil liberties. Many find pathways into formal employment or entrepreneurship -- especially in countries like the US, Canada or Australia. Some build home-based businesses or participate in remote work, adding value to host economies and sending remittances home.

Others serve as cultural ambassadors, bridging traditions, fostering communities, and raising bicultural children. This is where brain gain quietly thrives: When migration empowers women to grow, adapt, and uplift their home communities through knowledge, networks, and capital.

But the picture is far from uniform.

For many women from lower-income or rural Bangladeshi families, marriage-driven migration marks an abrupt halt to personal development. Early marriages often cut short education. In new countries, language barriers, legal dependency on spouses, and cultural isolation can trap women into invisibility. Their vocational skills -- sewing, tutoring, caregiving -- remain untapped, while their aspirations are stifled by the overwhelming pressures of domesticity and displacement. For them, migration is not mobility; it is marginalization. This is the brain drain we often overlook -- not of degrees lost, but of dreams denied.

It’s also important to acknowledge that women don’t always migrate for economic opportunity. Many migrate for non-economic reasons -- to escape societal surveillance, flee abusive marriages, or seek safety from domestic violence.

For these women, migration is not just a choice but a lifeline -- a passage to a safer, more enabling environment. Yet even these journeys require access to information, networks, and support systems that are often lacking.

We must broaden our understanding of migration’s impact beyond GDP contributions. Migrant women who don’t hold office jobs or academic credentials still perform critical forms of labour -- emotional labor, caregiving, cultural preservation, and community building. Their resilience sustains families and nurtures future generations of global citizens. These contributions, though often invisible, are no less transformative.

So what determines whether post-marriage migration becomes brain gain or brain drain?

It starts at home. Did she have access to quality education before marriage? Was she given a chance to build skills or financial independence? After migration, does her new environment support her autonomy? Will her husband, in-laws, or the state give her the freedom to grow?

This is where policymakers need to step in. Pre-migration skill-building programs, embassy-led support networks, language training, and legal aid can create safer, more enabling spaces for migrant women. Marriage and migration should not limit a woman’s growth -- they should mark the beginning of new possibilities.

We often hear of the brain drain in terms of doctors or engineers leaving the country. But what about the countless women who could have become local leaders, educators, or entrepreneurs -- if only they had the chance?

Bangladesh must ask itself a harder question: Are we helping our women reach their full potential -- or simply preparing them to survive, wherever they end up?

Marriage or migration should never mark the end of a woman’s developmental journey. With the right scaffolding of support -- pre-departure training, accessible legal rights, and post-migration opportunities -- these women can become not just participants in foreign economies, but leaders, innovators, and changemakers across borders.

Dr Nusrat Hafiz is an Assistant Professor, researcher, columnist, and Director of the Women Empowerment Cell at BRAC Business School, BRAC University; Washi Anan is an undergraduate student at BRAC Business School.