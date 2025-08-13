The youth ignited Bangladesh’s revolution. So why are they sidelined?

In July 2024, Bangladesh’s youth ignited a democratic uprising, their courage and conviction echoing the historic movements of 1952 and 1990 that shaped the nation’s identity. From the streets of Dhaka to the hills of Chittagong, young people mobilized with a shared vision of justice and reform.

Yet, one year removed from this transformative moment, a troubling paradox has emerged: The very generation that fueled this change is being systematically sidelined from its aftermath. This exclusion not only threatens to stifle the democratic energy of the uprising but also risks eroding the vibrant civic innovations that youth have long championed.

At the Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), our qualitative research of youth-led civil society seeks to understand why this is happening and how Bangladesh can reclaim its youth-led civic potential.

Youth-led civil society is not a new phenomenon in Bangladesh. From the mangrove forests of the Sundarbans to the urban slums of Chittagong, young people have built initiatives that often surpass the state’s efforts in delivering change.

One of the most striking examples comes from a remote village in Khulna, where, in the 1990s, three Dalit boys defied caste hierarchies and social ridicule to build a school from bamboo they gathered under the cover of night. This act of defiance was more than symbolic as it laid the foundation for education in their community. Today, they lead a Dalit rights organization that oversees 10 registered community-based youth clubs. These clubs have secured tangible victories: Paved roads in Dalit villages, access to government welfare schemes, and legal aid for marginalized women facing domestic violence or land disputes.

Similarly, the Youth Peace Clubs train young people in civic journalism, disaster response, peacebuilding, and anti-extremism awareness. In the Sundarbans, youth have led environmental campaigns to protect mangrove ecosystems, mobilizing communities to plant trees and monitor illegal logging. In urban areas, they act as citizen watchdogs, ensuring local projects like road repairs are completed transparently.

These examples illustrate a truth often overlooked: Youth are not just the future but the present, actively shaping Bangladesh’s social and civic landscape with resolve.

Despite these achievements, youth-led organizations face systemic barriers that threaten their sustainability. During the July 2024 uprising, youth volunteers participated in protests as individuals to demand change. Yet, many of these youth were not formally invited to post-revolution governance dialogues.

A Khulna-based organization captured this frustration: “We were told to send two “guests” from our clubs, not representatives. Our work, our voice, was ignored.” This selective inclusion dilutes the influence of youth movements and undermines the spirit of the uprising.

Organizing events, from community workshops to public rallies, requires permissions that are often delayed or denied unless groups demonstrate political affiliations. The Department of Youth Development, tasked with supporting youth groups, offers training and registration; however, over half of these registered organizations are inactive, primarily existing to access donor funds.

Grassroots groups, particularly those serving marginalized communities with unique ethnic and governance challenges, struggle to meet stringent bureaucratic requirements, such as attestations from first-class government officers. These requirements are often impossible to fulfill, effectively locking them out of formal recognition and support.

Funding remains another critical choke point. Many youth-led organizations start with boundless enthusiasm, fueled by a vision for change. However, this project-bound approach leaves youth groups scrambling to secure the next grant. After university, many young leaders face financial instability and abandon activism for more secure livelihoods.

This sidelining of youth-led civil society is not just a logistical failure; it is a crisis of civic inclusion. The loss is not just political but social: Civic spaces, meant to nurture innovation, are policed instead, and funding flows to visibility rather than impact.

Is there hope?

Yet, amidst these challenges, there are glimmers of hope. In Khulna, youth groups overcame bureaucratic resistance to secure legal aid for women, helping them navigate domestic violence cases. In the Chittagong Hill Tracts, a youth-led cooperative trained 200 youth in sustainable farming, boosting local economies. These successes, though small, prove that youth-led initiatives can thrive with the right support.

However, three critical shifts are needed.

First, simplifying registration for youth organizations, particularly for marginalized groups. This would empower groups in remote or underserved areas to gain formal recognition and access to resources.

Second, the Ministry of Youth and Sports should launch a multi-year mentorship and funding program, which can support thousands of community groups. Grants should be tied to measurable community impact, such as the number of people served or projects completed. This would provide youth organizations with the stability to plan long-term, reducing reliance on short-term donor cycles.

Third, integrate civic responsibility into secondary school curricula. Modules on peacebuilding, environmental stewardship, and civic journalism could be piloted in schools, equipping youth with the skills to lead change early.

Finally, experienced community leaders across Bangladesh should continue to mentor youth. Creating platforms to connect these leaders with young activists would ensure succession planning for civil society. The government, NGOs, and communities must act now to empower these changemakers.

The government, NGOs, and communities must act now to empower these changemakers. If we fail, the spark of 2024 and the quiet courage of youth building a better Bangladesh might fade into another forgotten chapter.

Aishwarya Sanjukta Roy Proma is a Research Associate at BRAC Institute of Governance and Development, BRAC University.