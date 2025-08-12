Is the electoral system youth-ready?

The fall of the Hasina government during the July 2024 mass uprising marked a historic shift in Bangladesh’s political landscape. What began as a youth-driven wave of discontent quickly transformed into a nationwide demand for democratic restoration, accountability, and institutional reform. For the first time in a generation, the momentum for change no longer came from top-down politics but from the grassroots- particularly the youth, who have long been left out of meaningful democratic participation.

Yet as the country prepares for the next general election, a critical question arises: Is Bangladesh’s electoral system truly ready to accommodate the voices and votes of its young people?

Youth make up the majority of Bangladesh’s population, yet they remain among the most politically-excluded groups. Over 54% of young people have never voted in a general election. This is not due to a lack of interest -- but rather a consequence of deep-seated mistrust in a system repeatedly accused of manipulation, repression, and institutional failure.

Election after election, stories of midnight ballot-stuffing, coerced administration, and the silencing of dissent have undermined public confidence. Voter turnout has suffered. The Election Commission, once envisioned as an impartial body ensuring democratic fairness, has become a symbol of dysfunction and partisan influence. For millions of young people coming of age politically, the message has been clear: Your vote doesn’t matter.

And yet, paradoxically, over 77% of youth say they intend to vote in the upcoming national election. This statistic reveals a hunger for change, a readiness to participate -- if the system can prove worthy of their trust.

The 2024 uprising was not just a revolt against a particular regime; it was a public indictment of the entire democratic apparatus. Young people poured into the streets demanding transparency, dignity, and justice -- not just regime change. But the energy of the streets must now be translated into structured political engagement.

Bangladesh has seen that protest alone is not enough to sustain democracy. We need electoral institutions that can hold power to account, political parties that embrace youth leadership, and systems that ensure every vote counts. Otherwise, we risk pushing this generation further into disillusionment -- or toward dangerous forms of political disengagement.

To create an electoral environment that welcomes youth participation, several urgent reforms are needed.

First, embracing technological innovation. Bangladesh’s young population is among the most digitally-connected in South Asia. Introducing secure digital voting options -- especially for university students, the diaspora, and urban youth -- could improve access and participation. While such systems must address cybersecurity and accessibility concerns, they can also ensure quicker, verifiable results and reduce scope for manipulation. A pilot initiative in select constituencies could help test and build public confidence.

However, digital voting must be accompanied by public awareness campaigns, voter education, and institutional safeguards. Without these, technology could replicate or even exacerbate existing inequities.

Second, restoring the integrity of institutions. Trust will not return unless young people believe that their vote counts. That requires a reformed and truly independent Election Commission, protected from political interference. The body must engage in transparent operations, regular public updates, and pro-active outreach to first-time voters. Credible, independent monitoring and civic education campaigns must also be part of the preparation for the next election.

Third, enabling youth candidacy and leadership. The structural barriers that keep young people out of electoral contests- high nomination fees, political gatekeeping, and lack of campaign resources- must be addressed. Mechanisms like public campaign financing, mentorship support, and youth quotas in candidate lists can empower a new generation of leaders. A system that only invites young people to vote, but not to lead, remains incomplete.

Finally, digital freedom must be protected. Young people today engage politically through digital platforms- raising issues, organizing campaigns, and holding authorities to account. Yet, in past election cycles, there were troubling patterns of online censorship, surveillance, and internet throttling. For young people who rely on digital platforms to organize, express dissent, and mobilize peers, this is not just inconvenient -- it is disempowering. A commitment to keeping digital spaces open, safe, and vibrant during elections is critical to inclusive democratic participation.

This upcoming election is not just a test of voter turnout but a referendum on whether Bangladesh can usher in a new democratic era grounded in youth inclusion, innovation, and institutional integrity.

The challenge is not to make young people vote; they are already willing. The challenge is to ensure they feel their vote means something.

After the political trauma of recent years, the youth do not want to inherit a broken democracy. They want to build a better one. That requires political leadership to abandon the culture of tokenism and embrace youth not just as voters, but as candidates, advisors, watchdogs, and co-creators of the future.

This moment demands ambition. Bangladesh’s next chapter must be written by those who believe in the power of democracy to transform -- not to preserve the past, but to reimagine the future.

The question is no longer whether young people are ready for the electoral system.

The question is whether the electoral system is finally ready for them.



SM Shaikat is a 2015 Asia Young Leader for Democracy. He is Executive Director of SERAC-Bangladesh, and an international youth policy expert. Email: [email protected].