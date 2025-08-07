A psychological reading of the July 2024 uprising

The events of July 2024 will remain etched in Bangladesh’s history as a profound, painful, yet deeply meaningful chapter. The mass uprising led by students and young people during this time was not just a political protest -- it was the eruption of a generation’s repressed emotions, collective grievances, and unresolved identity crises. To truly understand this movement, we must look beyond political narratives and explore its roots in the human psyche. This article attempts to analyze the uprising through the lens of psychoanalytical historiography, a method inspired by Sigmund Freud and his intellectual descendants.

Psychoanalytical historiography

Psychoanalytical historiography is a method for interpreting historical events, leadership patterns, and social movements by probing the unconscious drives, fears, desires, and suppressed conflicts underlying them. It examines how individual psychological structures can manifest collectively and influence societal dynamics and political systems.

Just as Freud’s theories have been used to understand the authoritarian impulses behind figures like Hitler and Mussolini, similar frameworks can shed light on pivotal moments in Bangladesh -- especially in times of national crisis like the one we witnessed in 2024.

Repression and its return

Freud argued that when experiences are denied a place in our conscious mind, they do not vanish -- they retreat into the unconscious and eventually resurface, often violently. For years, Bangladesh’s youth have been living under a heavy cloud of neglect, insecurity, and despair. Their frustrations -- ignored by state institutions, education systems, and job markets -- had long been internalized, quietly building pressure in the subconscious.

The 2024 uprising was a psychological backlash against this prolonged repression. The slogan “Hear our voice” was not just a political demand -- it was a cry for recognition, a plea for liberation, and a declaration of identity. What unfolded was not merely a protest over policy but a collective act of psychological release.

The ‘godfather’ archetype in politics

In Bangladesh’s political culture, many leaders resemble the figure of an authoritarian godfather -- powerful, controlling, often unelected, and unyielding. Within this symbolic framework, the youth uprising can be interpreted as a form of symbolic patricide -- a rejection of the paternalistic control that stifled their voices.

According to Freudian psychoanalysis, rebellion against patriarchal dominance is a crucial step in the search for self-identity. In rising up, the youth were proclaiming: “We are no longer children -- we have voices of our own.” This uprising was, at its core, an expression of emerging self-confidence and a generation’s quest for meaning.

The psychology of projection and the roots of rage

In Freudian terms, projection refers to the act of attributing one’s own fears, failures, or flaws onto others. During the 2024 movement, many young people projected their frustration and dissatisfaction onto political leaders, bureaucrats, and educators -- often those perceived as the architects of their disillusionment.

This led to an outpouring of hostility -- at times even violence -- towards these authority figures. Beneath the surface, however, lay years of humiliation, a collapse of self-worth, and a haunting sense of existential futility. What looked like chaos was, in truth, a cry from a generation that had been cornered for too long.

A revolution or a psychological breakdown?

This question must be asked: Was the movement a political revolution or the manifestation of a deeper psychological disturbance? Perhaps it was both. Freud noted that when moral structures within a society collapse, the primitive instincts of the human psyche -- the id -- tend to erupt uncontrollably.

Bangladesh has long lived under an invisible yet pervasive control structure -- one that masquerades as order but suppresses authentic expression. Yet within this stifling framework, a generation began to nurture an irrepressible yearning for identity. The 2024 movement was thus both a search for meaning and the first stirrings of a revolutionary consciousness.

A call for national psychological dialogue

Much of the current discussion around the 2024 uprising focuses on politics and legality. But what Bangladesh urgently needs is a national psychological dialogue -- a collective catharsis that allows the country to process and purge its shared emotional wounds. We must begin asking ourselves some uncomfortable, but necessary, questions such as:

● Have we systematically silenced the hopes and frustrations of an entire generation?

● Why did the previous authoritarian regime show such cruelty toward its own people?

● Why did so many in society become obsessed with material gain, unable to imagine a life beyond wealth?

● Why are the former autocrats still unwilling to take responsibility?

● Why has it been so difficult for leadership and creative thinking to coexist?

To seek answers, we must look beyond policy and power. We must confront the architecture of our collective psyche.

The streets of Bangladesh in July 2024 were like vast canvases -- where a wounded, isolated, and rejected generation painted its emotions, fears, and aspirations for all to see. If we dismiss their anger as mere lawlessness, we risk pushing this psychological unrest underground -- only for it to return in a darker, more violent form.

What we witnessed was a psycho-social awakening -- not just a political or social movement, but a profound moment of mental unshackling. To honor this moment and move forward as a nation, we must study it, discuss it, and open up spaces for reflection, research, and self-critique.

If we are to build a truly democratic and progressive future for Bangladesh, we must learn to listen to the language of the subconscious. Because politics is not just about laws and policies -- it is a mirror of our inner world. And understanding that inner world may be the most important task of all.

Md Hasan Saimum Wahab, PhD is Assistant Director, GSRIR, Independent University, Bangladesh. He can be reached at: [email protected].