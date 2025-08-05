The unfinished revolution

The July-August mass uprising of last year remains one of the most extraordinary moments in the political history of Bangladesh. It was not just the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s authoritarian regime, but the collapse of an entire oligarchic system that had come to define power in the country.

For more than a decade, the people of Bangladesh lived under a state that systematically-silenced dissent, criminalized opposition, manipulated elections, and suppressed the most basic democratic freedoms.

What made the mass upheaval so powerful was not merely the regime’s downfall but the groundswell of popular energy that brought it about. It was a collective awakening.

People from all walks of life, workers, students, farmers, professionals, and even sections of the disillusioned elite, took to the streets with a singular message: Enough is enough. The repression, economic hardship, institutional decay, and political arrogance had pushed society to a breaking point.

The revolution, therefore, was not only political but emotional, existential, and profoundly human. It was a revolt against fear, humiliation, and the denial of basic freedom and dignity. Expectations soared, as people envisioned a new Bangladesh, one anchored in democracy, justice, and equity. The slogans were simple but powerful, fair elections, accountable governance, and the right to live freely and speak without fear.

In those euphoric weeks, the public imagined a break with the past. There was talk of rebuilding institutions, restoring the rule of law, and creating a democratic culture that could sustain itself beyond political personalities.

There was hope that the bureaucratic machinery, long co-opted by the ruling party, would be reformed. There was optimism that an independent judiciary, a truly representative Election Commission, and a vibrant civil society could finally take root.

Yet, one year later, that optimism has faded into widespread frustration and disillusionment.

The interim government that took charge in the aftermath of the uprising has struggled to deliver on the July uprising’s promises. It has failed to provide a clear roadmap toward democratic restoration.

Elections have been postponed or mired in procedural ambiguity. Civil society, though initially energized, now finds itself sidelined. The media, which briefly enjoyed new space, is once again encountering pressures, both overt and covert.

Socially and economically, the country remains deeply vulnerable. Inflation continues to erode the purchasing power of ordinary people. Joblessness, particularly among the youth, remains high. Rural areas have seen little change in livelihoods, while the urban middle class, who formed a crucial part of the uprising’s base, is growing increasingly anxious about the absence of tangible reforms.

The cultural front, which had been a major site of resistance during the Hasina years, is now marked by exhaustion and a lack of direction. Artists, writers, and public intellectuals, once vocal, now seem caught between hope and hesitancy. Many fear a return to the politics of vengeance, vendetta, or vacuum.

Institutionally, the picture is bleak. The bureaucracy remains largely untouched and continues to function with the same opacity and impunity that marked the previous regime. The judiciary, which was expected to reclaim its independence, still appears politicized. Electoral reforms, one of the mass uprising’s core demands, have not been meaningfully implemented. The much-criticized Election Commission continues to lack public confidence.

This is not unique to Bangladesh. History shows that mass uprisings, however powerful, often face a difficult aftermath. From the Arab Spring to Latin America, popular uprisings have frequently encountered resistance from old power structures, internal disunity, or sheer institutional inertia. The transition from protest to governance is never easy, especially when the legacy of authoritarianism runs deep.

But we must be careful not to confuse the failures of the transitional period with the failure of the uprising itself. The fall of a dictator is not the end, it is the beginning of a long and complex struggle to build a new order. What we are witnessing today in Bangladesh is not the death of the revolution, but the challenge of translating its ideals into reality.

The greatest risk we face now is the erosion of public trust. When people who risked everything begin to feel that nothing has changed, disillusionment sets in. That cynicism can become fertile ground for authoritarian nostalgia or political apathy, both of which threaten the future of democracy.

To prevent this, the interim leadership must act with urgency and honesty. It must acknowledge its shortcomings, re-engage with the public, and commit to bold, inclusive, and transparent reforms. Civil society must reclaim its role as a watchdog and a bridge between the people and the state. Political parties must abandon zero-sum tactics and work toward a shared democratic framework.

The July-August mass uprising was not about replacing one regime with another. It was about reimagining what Bangladesh could be, a nation grounded in democratic values, economic justice, and human dignity. That vision still burns in the hearts of millions. But it must be nurtured with action. Without that, the uprising risks becoming just another lost chapter in our history, remembered for its passion, but forgotten for its promise.



Ahmed Swapan Mahmud is a poet and human rights activist. He can be reached at [email protected].