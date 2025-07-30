The New Taka and the private equity pivot

Bangladesh has never lacked ambition. It is one of the most remarkable development stories of the Global South -- doubling life expectancy within a generation, lifting millions out of poverty, and building a world-class apparel industry from scratch. Yet, the same nation that once amazed the world now faces a quiet internal threat: A combination of financial instability, bad debt, and policy inertia that could reverse its hard-won progress if not addressed strategically.



The warning signs are widespread. Non-performing loans (NPLs) have climbed to nearly 17% of total credit, with economists warning this could rise above 30% within the year. Foreign debt exceeds 22% of GDP, and local banks are becoming cautious in lending as their balance sheets weaken. These risks are real. When a banking system deteriorates internally, social trust starts to break down. During such times, it’s tempting to revert to old habits: Printing more money, inflating the currency, and hoping that inflationary growth masks deeper problems. However, Bangladesh must resist this impulse.



Instead, the country needs two bold, complementary steps. First, to develop a sovereign, digital, asset-linked currency -- called the New Taka -- that is not a cryptocurrency but a stable digital currency capable of absorbing toxic loans, paying essential workers, and rebuilding trust without fueling inflation. Second, to strategically shift from over-reliance on government debt toward leveraging private equity (PE) for human and climate development. These twin reforms can help stabilize Bangladesh’s financial system while safeguarding its most valuable asset: The dignity of its people.



The New Taka could be a parallel digital currency issued by a National Asset Management Corporation, backed by Bangladesh’s strategic holdings -- state infrastructure, sovereign land, and diaspora bonds. Distributed via digital wallets like bKash, it could serve as a liquidity tool to buy bad loans from banks and fund infrastructure projects without straining traditional Taka or depleting foreign reserves. More importantly, it would buy time -- time for honest restructuring, not desperation. This institutional innovation aligns with Ray Dalio’s principles for managing large debt crises -- supporting liquidity based on long-term value, not just money printing.



But monetization alone isn’t a development plan. Bangladesh must also shift its capital formation away from government borrowing toward private equity. This isn’t just an economic strategy -- it’s vital for survival. The IMF and Visual Capitalist report that the US, Italy, and Japan, some of the world’s largest economies, now have debt-to-GDP ratios exceeding 120%. India has reached 89%. Despite its demographic and economic strengths, India’s fiscal position calls for caution, as it cannot afford the fallout from escalating conflicts. Bangladesh must avoid the trap of unproductive debt, especially as the region faces financial constraints with limited safety nets.



Enter private equity -- a discipline and a capital source. Unlike government budgets, often plagued by delays, leakages, and political cycles, PE demands clarity, results, and accountability. Countries like Rwanda, Vietnam, and Indonesia have used PE-backed initiatives to revolutionize healthcare, digitize education, and improve clean energy -- all potential models for Bangladesh.



The potential is huge. Nearly half the population is under 25. With proper education and employment, this young demographic could drive Bangladesh’s next economic leap. But neglecting it risks unrest and decline. Traditional government spending has not kept pace with challenges. Meanwhile, global impact investors -- such as TPG’s Rise Fund and KKR’s Global Impact -- are seeking credible partners in emerging markets, and Bangladesh can be that partner.



Climate resilience is another prime investment opportunity. From solar microgrids to flood-resistant infrastructure, urgent needs are clear, and returns are measurable. Sub-Saharan Africa has shown how PE can profitably support adaptation efforts. As one of the most climate-vulnerable nations, Bangladesh has no time to waste -- climate change is an existential threat.



However, adopting private equity does not mean surrendering sovereignty. Technology is not neutral. A foreign-built learning platform can both educate and harvest data; a smart grid can power cities but also be remotely disabled. Bangladesh must learn from the US, which now mandates local control over its AI, 5G, and green infrastructure. Any new system must be developed locally, governed by Bangladeshi laws, and protected by local cybersecurity measures. Strategic autonomy should be embedded in every coding and legal framework.



So, how can Bangladesh make this transition? The plan already exists. The government could establish a Bangladesh Impact Investment Authority (BIIA) to co-invest with private equity in socially vital projects, thereby reducing early risks. Legislation could also require that PE projects employ a minimum percentage of local engineers, technologists, and managers. Digitized investment platforms could attract diaspora and ESG-focused investors from the US, where Bangladesh has strong allies.



This is not a call for privatization, but for partnership. The state should act as a steward, not the sole financier. By leveraging private equity and deploying a sovereign New Taka to stabilize debt and uphold human dignity, Bangladesh can avoid the twin dangers of austerity and inflation.



In an increasingly fragmented and uncertain world, resilience means more than just surviving shocks. It’s about adapting without losing your core values. Bangladesh faces a clear choice: Wait for a crisis to worsen and react with desperation, or act now -- with clarity, creativity, and courage -- to protect sovereignty, its people, and a future of dignity.





Mazher Mir is a human rights advocate.