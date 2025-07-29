Beyond the crash: Setting some facts straight

According to the latest reports, the catastrophic crash of the fighter jet claimed the lives of at least 32 innocent civilians, most of whom were schoolchildren. Dozens were injured, and several remain missing. The nation, shaken to its core, mourns in stunned silence, grappling with sorrow, disbelief, and a torrent of urgent questions.

Such an incident cannot be reduced to a mere technical failure. It points unmistakably toward deeper structural and institutional realities; where planning, safety, humanity, and state responsibility intersect and sometimes collide.

The questions raised across traditional and social media, as well as in public discourse, are not only valid but necessary. Yet what remains even more imperative is to seek the truth behind these questions and to pursue corrective action with clarity and courage.

Was the aircraft old?

First and foremost, the characterization of the downed F-7BGI aircraft as “old” or a “flying coffin” is factually inaccurate. The aircraft in question was procured brand new from China in 2013. Bangladesh Air Force procurement policies strictly prohibit the acquisition of used or refurbished fighter jets.

Furthermore, a 12-year-old military aircraft is not considered obsolete by global standards; on the contrary, it typically has at least another 15 years of operational service life, depending on its structural condition and maintenance record.

The notion that China has discontinued the production of the F-7 series is often cited misleadingly. In military aviation, “end of production” does not imply the obsolescence of an aircraft. Many countries modernize older designs, integrating advanced avionics and systems to extend their relevance.

The JF-17; a modernized evolution of the F-7 platform, jointly developed by China and Pakistan, continues to serve as a frontline combat asset in several air forces around the world. Its effectiveness was recently demonstrated in the context of India-Pakistan military tensions.

What about the pilot?

Misconceptions have also circulated regarding the pilot’s training status. Some suggested it was his final day of instruction. In reality, military aviation training is a layered and extended process. The pilot involved was in an early stage of his F-7 conversion training, where his ability to fly solo without any supervision had been assessed satisfactorily by the instructor.

It is essential to understand that this stage follows a series of prior successful completions of other combat aircraft training modules. Therefore, this was not the end, but rather the beginning of a new phase in his operational preparation.

Why are training flights conducted over densely populated urban areas?

Dhaka’s international airport, which also hosts military operations, was established during a time when its surroundings were largely undeveloped. Decades of unregulated urban expansion have now enveloped the area, turning what was once a peripheral facility into the centre of a sprawling metropolis.

This reflects a glaring failure of urban planning; one that has not only compromised strategic safety but has also blurred the boundaries between civilian and military zones.

Notably, the Milestone School complex was built within the extended approach path of the runway, a direct violation of civil aviation safety regulations and a stark indicator of how haphazard urban growth can endanger lives.

As for the delay in the pilot’s ejection, this remains a matter under official investigation. Pilots in high-speed military jets often have mere split seconds to make life-or-death decisions. Factors such as situational awareness, aircraft behaviour, altitude, terrain, and even a pilot’s instinct to protect civilians may affect the timing of ejection. Without a full and transparent technical inquiry, any assertion in this regard remains speculative.

What about law enforcement and military personnel at the crash site?

Balancing public empathy with crisis management is never easy. In large-scale emergencies, crowds often hamper rescue efforts, forcing responders to act firmly, sometimes in ways that may appear unkind. While such actions warrant scrutiny, they must also be understood within the broader context of chaotic field realities.

This tragic incident is far from isolated. It casts a harsh light on the broader questions of national planning, military infrastructure, economic readiness, and civic safety. The calls for justice, accountability, and reform must be addressed through impartial investigation. Should negligence or procedural failure be proven, consequences must follow; regardless of position or stature.

Yet, before blame or conspiracy theories are assigned, a call for restraint and responsibility is essential. Reckless speculation, inflammatory rhetoric, or misinformation on social media will not serve the cause of justice or healing. What we need now is a collective pursuit of truth grounded in facts, guided by compassion.

This disaster is a haunting reminder that when a warplane crashes, it is not only the metal that breaks, it also tears apart human lives, dreams, and families. Let this not be another tragedy lost in the archives of bureaucracy and forgetfulness. Let it instead become the catalyst for bold, transparent, and long-term decisions; so that such a calamity may never be repeated.

Squadron Leader Rashed Amin (Retd) is a Former Pilot and Flying Instructor of Bangladesh Air Force.