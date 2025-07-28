Are America’s tariff cuts enough to fix what is broken?

The conversation started at a tea stall near Mirpur's garment factories, where workers gathered after their shift. "Did you hear? America might reduce our tariffs," one supervisor mentioned, stirring his cha.

The others perked up -- finally, some good news. But an older factory manager shook his head. "Even if they eliminate all tariffs tomorrow, do you think our problems will disappear?"

The discussion that followed revealed an uncomfortable truth that extends far beyond this tea stall conversation: Bangladesh's garment industry needs more than tariff relief to survive. It needs a complete transformation.

Let me paint you a picture of where we stand today.

Bangladesh's garment industry is massive -- we're talking about a sector that employs your cousins in Savar, your neighbours in Gazipur, and probably someone in your own family.

Four million people wake up every morning to work in roughly 5,000 factories, producing $45 billion worth of clothes annually.

We're the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China. Impressive, right?

Here is what those numbers hide: We are stuck making the same basic t-shirts and jeans we have been making for thirty years, while the world has moved on to smart fabrics and sustainable fashion.

The tariff issue seems straightforward at first. When Vietnamese factories pay lower tariffs to enter the American market, they can offer better prices. It is like competing in a race where your opponent starts ten meters ahead.

But dig deeper, and you will realize that's not why we're losing. A production manager from Narayanganj explained it perfectly: "Vietnam does not win because of tariffs. They win because when buyers place an order, it actually arrives on time."

While we are stuck in traffic between Tongi and Dhaka, their goods are smoothly flowing from factory to port to customer.

The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 changed everything, though not in the ways people expected. Yes, safety improved in many factories -- international pressure made sure of that.

But we also lost something crucial: Trust. America withdrew our GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) privileges, and they have not returned.

Meanwhile, other countries seized the moment. Cambodia became the "ethical" choice. Ethiopia marketed itself as the new frontier with clean energy. India pushed its organic cotton story.

What did we do?

We spent years in damage control mode, trying to convince the world we were safe enough.

A sourcing agent recently admitted, "Every time I propose Bangladesh to American retailers, someone asks, 'Is it safe now?' That question doesn't come up for other countries."

Let us talk about what really happens on the ground. You know those power cuts that hit your home every summer? They hit factories too, except each minute of lost production can mean thousands of dollars gone.

The backup generators help, but they add cost - cost that Vietnamese or Indian factories don't have. Then there's transportation.

A truck carrying finished garments from a Gazipur factory to Chittagong port should take six hours. In reality? It often takes 12 to 15 hours, crawling through congested highways and waiting at checkpoints.

By the time those containers reach the port, they might wait another week just to get loaded onto a ship.

The numbers tell a brutal story about our lack of diversification. We mainly produce five types of products, t-shirts, shirts, trousers, sweaters, and jackets. That's it. 70% of our exports fall into these basic categories.

Compare that to Vietnam, where garment exports make up just 12% of their total exports because they have branched into electronics, furniture, and machinery.

Or look at India, which has moved into technical textiles for medical equipment and automobiles. We're like a restaurant that only serves rice and dal while others offer full-course meals.

What makes this worse is our workforce paradox. We have millions of workers, but where are the designers? The textile engineers? The supply chain experts? Young people who get education don't want to stay in garments. They see it as their parents' industry -- low pay, long hours, no future. A factory owner in Ashulia told me about trying to hire a production planning manager. "The good candidates all want to work in telecoms or banks," he said. "They think garments are beneath them." This brain drain means we're stuck in low-value production while other countries climb the ladder.

The political instability adds another layer of complexity. Every hartal, every period of unrest, sends buyers looking for alternatives. They might not abandon Bangladesh completely -- we're still too big and too cheap for that. But they hedge their bets, placing smaller orders here while building relationships elsewhere.

Tariff cuts cannot fix cracks

An American buyer explained their strategy: "We keep 40% in Bangladesh for cost, but we're growing our presence in Vietnam and India for reliability." That is not a vote of confidence; it is risk management.

So where does this leave us? The path forward requires accepting some harsh realities.

First, no amount of tariff reduction will fix broken infrastructure. We need roads where trucks can actually move, ports that function efficiently, and power grids that don't collapse under pressure.

Second, we must diversify beyond basic garments. This means investing in education and training, creating design institutes, and building research centers.

Countries that succeed don't just manufacture -- they innovate.

Most importantly, we need to change how we think about this industry. It cannot just be about employing millions at minimum wage anymore.

We need to create careers, not just jobs. We need entrepreneurs who will build brands, not just factories.

We need a financial system that supports long-term investment, not quick profits.

The conversation at that Mirpur tea stall ended with resigned shrugs and everyone heading home. That is exactly the attitude we cannot afford anymore.

The question isn't whether America will save us with better tariffs. The question is whether we are ready to save ourselves.

Looking at the traffic-clogged roads, the dark factories during load-shedding, and the young graduates fleeing to other industries, I worry we are running out of time to answer it.

Mamun Rashid is an economic analyst.