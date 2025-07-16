What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

When I picked up India: 5,000 Years of History on the Subcontinent, I didn’t expect a simplified retelling of dynasties and battles. What I encountered instead was a challenging, elegantly written narrative that forces the reader to reconsider many deeply held assumptions.

This book, written not with political intent but with rigorous historical analysis, helps uncover how categories such as religion and caste were often constructed by those in power, rather than being inherited from antiquity.

The author, Audrey Truschke, is a professor of South Asian history at Rutgers University. Her academic expertise spans Sanskrit and Persian literary traditions, Indo-Muslim political culture, and early modern South Asian history.

She is also recognized for her translations of classical texts and her commitment to countering communal distortions in how Indian history is publicly remembered. In this latest work, she provides a straightforward, evidence-driven retelling of 5,000 years of the subcontinent’s complex past -- free from nationalist myth-making or ideological bending.

One of the most compelling insights from Truschke’s book is that “Hinduism,” as we know it today, did not exist as a unified, ancient religion for most of history. The word “Hindu” itself, she shows, was first used by outsiders -- Persians, followed by the Mughals -- to describe people living east of the Indus River. What began as a geographical term gradually became a religious identifier, not through grassroots spiritual evolution, but via imperial classification.

Truschke explains how the Mughals, in their effort to manage the non-Muslim majority, grouped diverse spiritual communities under the umbrella term “Hindu.” This had far-reaching consequences.

By lumping Buddhists, Jains, tribal communities, and lower-caste practitioners together, they inadvertently empowered upper-caste Brahmins to define and dominate the newly imagined religious category. This wasn’t just a bureaucratic simplification -- it was the foundation for centuries of caste-based exclusion and spiritual hierarchy, which would later be reinforced under British colonial rule.

Equally eye-opening is her analysis of Mughal attitudes toward religious conversion. The court, she notes, did not encourage widespread Islamic conversion -- not necessarily because of pluralism or tolerance, but because of elitism.

Mughal elites often regarded local populations as unfit for the refined Indo-Persian court culture, especially given their views on hygiene, food practices, and social customs. In effect, conversion was not offered as a spiritual invitation but withheld due to social and cultural gatekeeping.

However, Bengal’s story deviates meaningfully from this framework.

By the time Mughal governance reached Bengal’s western delta regions, such as Khulna, Jessore, and Nadia, the influence of Indo-Muslim culture was already well established. Trade links, Sufi networks, and earlier interactions between Afghanistan and Turkey had familiarized the population with Islamic ideas and practices.

For many rural Bengalis, particularly in agrarian communities, the Mughal cultural presence was not abrupt or alien. The pir tradition of Sufi saints offered a localized, inclusive path to spiritual belonging that contrasted sharply with rigid Brahminical hierarchies.

Islam, in this context, did not arrive by force -- it was received as a more egalitarian alternative. Many communities that had long been marginalized under the caste system saw Islam as a spiritual and social liberation.

This may explain why Bengal became the only region in the subcontinent where Muslims formed a majority, not through top-down conversion campaigns, but via bottom-up spiritual adoption shaped by cultural proximity.

As a student of systems thinking, I saw in Truschke’s work a clear pattern: Once empires introduce categories to simplify governance -- be it caste, religion, or ethnicity -- those labels often outlast the regimes that created them.

They become structural, institutionalized, and eventually internalized. The colonial state, for instance, built upon the Mughal foundation by turning these categories into rigid census fields and legal codes.

The impact of these historical constructs is still with us. In Bangladesh today, while caste is officially rejected, it continues to persist in subtle ways: In professions, social exclusion, and rural customs.

Many deny it, others ignore it, but few would argue that inequality has been fully dismantled. What makes this even more complex is that these practices are not inherited from religious doctrine, but from administrative labels imposed by imperial rulers, often without an understanding of local realities.

Reading India: 5,000 Years of History helped me understand that history is not simply a record of what happened, but of how we came to be categorized, divided, and managed. Truschke does not seek to glorify or vilify. Her work focuses on recovering the lost complexity of subcontinental identities -- plural, layered, and deeply entangled.

For Bengal, the lesson is clear. We were never just Hindu or Muslim. We were Buddhist scholars, Baul mystics, Sufi wanderers, and Vaishnav reformers. Our history has always been plural, and our strength has always come from that pluralism, not from imposed labels or rewritten myths.

Mazher Mir is a human rights advocate.