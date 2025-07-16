Where should higher education go next?

Many education researchers and thinkers now recognize that the forces shaping higher education are pushing it toward a future that may look radically different from what we know today. Just as the world we live in now was barely imaginable a decade ago, the coming years are likely to redefine how we learn, teach, and prepare for an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

Education has always found ways to adapt to the times, and significant changes are currently underway. The fourth industrial revolution (4IR) is reshaping how we live, work, and interact with the world. Unlike past industrial revolutions driven by machines, factories, and manual labour, this one is powered by advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), robotics, cloud computing, and data analytics. At its core, the 4IR is about intelligent systems and the blending of our digital, physical, and even biological worlds.

What does all this mean for higher education?

Simply put, the pressure to change is growing rapidly. With AI tools becoming smarter every day and vast amounts of information just a click away, many are left wondering -- will traditional classroom learning still have a place?

Although it is impossible to answer this definitively at present, it is clear that the traditional educational model is under threat in this rapidly changing era.

In many developed countries, online universities have already emerged, though they haven’t yet gained widespread popularity among students. Many reputable universities now offer the same programs through both online and in-person formats, giving students the freedom to choose based on their preferences and circumstances.

At this stage, the higher education system is still in an experimental phase. Perhaps in a few decades, universities will settle on models that prove both sustainable and effective for the long term.

Is in-person higher education on the verge of disappearing, or will it find the strength to adapt to the demands of a rapidly evolving technological world?

If universities cling solely to their traditional role of generating and disseminating knowledge, they may struggle to survive. Their role must shift from merely imparting knowledge to equipping students with practical, future-ready skills.

Today’s graduates -- and those of the future -- are entering a world where skills play a far more crucial role than knowledge alone. To remain relevant and effective, universities must transform into institutions that focus not just on transmitting knowledge but also on fostering skills, competencies, and adaptive capabilities essential for thriving in the era of the 4IR.

Understanding the current and future impacts of the 4IR is crucial for revitalizing higher education and preserving the relevance of in-person learning. We need to comprehend how 4IR technologies are transforming industries, how graduates are increasingly becoming job creators, and what skills they will need to thrive in this new era.

As the 4IR advances, it is fundamentally transforming labour markets and redefining the skills essential for economic resilience and societal progress. Emerging roles span diverse fields such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science and analytics, robotics and automation, cybersecurity, blockchain development, virtual and augmented reality design, and advanced biotechnologies.

The smart and flexible manufacturing and green economy is likewise generating demand for specialists in renewable energy, sustainability planning, environmental data analysis, and circular economy innovation.

For graduates to succeed as innovators and entrepreneurs, education systems must emphasize human-centric capabilities: Critical thinking, creativity, complex problem-solving, emotional intelligence, communication, leadership, and the ability to work across disciplines. Digital literacy and the capacity to harness data and emerging technologies are becoming universal requirements.

These dynamics call for a significant rethinking of higher education’s role. Policy-makers and education leaders must design curricula and institutional frameworks that promote interdisciplinary learning, experiential education, entrepreneurial skills, and lifelong learning pathways.

Creating supportive ecosystems -- including incubators, funding mechanisms, industry partnerships, and regulatory environments -- will be essential to enable graduates not only to access future jobs but also to actively generate employment and drive innovation.

Moreover, the pace of change means that lifelong learning and adaptability are crucial. Workers will need to continuously update their skills and pivot into new roles as industries evolve. Higher education institutions must therefore move beyond traditional knowledge delivery and equip students with versatile skill sets, interdisciplinary understanding, and the resilience to navigate an uncertain but opportunity-rich future.

To develop many of these essential skills, students cannot rely solely on digital platforms without setting foot in a classroom or engaging in the social and intellectual environment of a university campus. Therefore, the future is not about choosing between online or in-person learning -- it is about combining the best of both. Blended or hybrid learning models are becoming the way forward.

Universities and educators must thoughtfully integrate digital and physical experiences to cultivate both knowledge and the human capabilities demanded by the 4IR. The goal should be to reshape higher education, ensuring that it remains relevant, effective, and capable of preparing graduates for a world that demands both technological fluency and deeply human skills.

Bangladesh’s young, dynamic population is a tremendous asset -- but only if equipped with the right skills and mindset demanded by the 4IR. Policy-makers, educators, and industry leaders must work together to transform higher education into a system that blends the best of in-person and digital learning, fosters entrepreneurship, and supports lifelong learning.

In doing so, Bangladesh can not only safeguard the relevance of its universities but also position itself as a competitive player in the global knowledge economy.

Dr MM Shahidul Hassan is Distinguished Professor, Eastern University, and Professor(ret), Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.