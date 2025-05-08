It runs skin-deep

Many skincare advertisements showcase unreal promises about white skin appearance within one night as well as time-reversal capabilities for aging. Such advertising materials found in magazines, social media platforms and billboards. Competition within the beauty and skincare industry provokes numerous businesses to deploy misleading advertising campaigns for acquiring customers. Deceptive marketing content with overstated promises enables advertisers to exploit product-unaware consumers who depend on perfect photo quality combined with bold declarations even though they remain uninformed about product realities.

The problem exists beyond the boundaries of skincare products. Fast-food chains frequently face sustained criticism about its hamburgers because its promotional materials present the food in a way that deceives customers about its actual appearance. The skincare market presents itself with a variety of products which promise to act as "miracle cures" to address various skin concerns like ageing as well as acne and skin tone issues. False advertising promises create serious ethical concerns regarding the lengths companies will adopt to secure sales.

Watsons Malaysia faced severe criticism in 2017 after releasing an advertisement which received widespread condemnation for promoting unethical content and racial insensitivity. When the advertising campaign was released on social media and news platforms people quickly condemned the brand for their support of colorism practices. Numerous observations demonstrated how the commercial strengthened the harmful perception that darker skin tones lack beauty attractiveness while making fair skin the primary standard for attractiveness. Watsons Malaysia took down the ad once it became public despite preserving the unethical marketing practice of exploiting customer doubts alongside damaging stereotype propagation.

Skincare companies use deception in advertising to exploit social ideals about beauty by telling consumers their natural traits are imperfect. Studies from the Journal of Consumer Affairs revealed that deceptive advertising exists in more than 42% of skincare advertisements. The deceptive advertising techniques not only deceive consumers but they also strengthen insecure cultural norms which create doubt about personal appearance.

Emily Carter from the field of consumer behaviour explains that deceptive advertising pushes false information upon consumers to force demands for altering their appearance according to unattainable beauty standards. The process involves two harmful effects because it damages personal self-worth while destroying brand confidence.

Brands must take consumer trust development over short-term profits to solve current unscrupulous marketing methods. To prioritize consumer welfare, companies should use marketing strategies based on the marketing mix format of product, price, place, and promotion. Companies which undertake complete product needs and wants assessments can effectively design value-adding products.

To achieve this, companies need market research as an essential foundation. Nielsen published research in 2020 indicating that product and ingredient transparency boosts brand trust among consumers to an extent of 73%. The combination of investigation expenditures alongside audience-oriented policies assists businesses to develop committed relationships through their communications channels.

Companies need to maintain ownership of their advertising practices yet governments and regulatory bodies should actively collaborate for the solution. Additional rules enforced by government authorities act as a tool against misleading advertising practices. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) serves as an effective body which monitors deceptive advertising and protects consumer rights. New organizations established across different countries would yield crucial benefits for society.

Our growing consumer market is seeing increasingly aware and selective buyers. Companies which practice open communication while maintaining genuine practices will achieve sustainable growth in the future market. On the other hand, deceptive advertisements damage both brand image and consumer trust since the audience comprises the primary elements for business success.

Continuous growth in the skincare industry requires marketers to operate ethically and policy-makers to strengthen their regulatory enforcement. A brand's genuine success depends on consumer trust more than financial gains since satisfied customers establish genuine brand success.

Faisal Al Islam is a freelance contributor.