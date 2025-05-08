In the shadow of giants

South Asia is once again on the edge. Tensions are boiling between India and Pakistan following the latest cross-border strikes and retaliations, and nations in the region are watching anxiously.

Among them is Bangladesh, a country that, though not directly involved, finds itself geopolitically positioned between two nuclear-armed rivals with a long and bitter history.

For Bangladesh, maintaining neutrality, safeguarding sovereignty, and promoting regional stability are not just diplomatic ideals but strategic necessities.

Bangladesh’s history is inextricably linked to both India and Pakistan. Born out of the ashes of the 1971 Liberation War, when East Pakistan became an independent Bangladesh, the country’s early diplomatic stance naturally leaned toward New Delhi.

Relations with Pakistan, in contrast, were tense and frosty, shaped by the legacy of war, the memory of genocide, and unresolved issues such as the apology for 1971 atrocities.

However, the passage of time has gradually normalized diplomatic ties with Pakistan. Embassies function, and economic dialogue exists, but emotional and political mistrust lingers.

In contrast, India remains Bangladesh’s most influential neighbour, geographically surrounding it on three sides and shaping much of its trade, security, and regional diplomacy.

Bangladesh now faces the challenge of balancing its foreign policy between two rival powers without upsetting either.

While India remains Dhaka’s principal strategic partner, Pakistan’s presence in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its historical ties with segments of Bangladeshi society mean Islamabad cannot be ignored either.

Bangladesh frequently adopts a cautious, non-aligned stance, advocating for peace, moderation, and diplomatic communication whenever India and Pakistan engage in gunfire or escalate military rhetoric. This stance is more than just a statement of principle; it acknowledges that regional violence poses a direct threat to Bangladesh's development objectives, human security, and economic stability.

Economically, Bangladesh is far more integrated with India than with Pakistan. Trade between Dhaka and New Delhi has grown steadily, with India being one of Bangladesh’s export destinations. India also supplies essential raw materials and energy cooperation, including cross-border electricity imports.

With Pakistan, bilateral trade has remained minimal. While there have been occasional calls to expand commerce, political tensions and visa issues have prevented meaningful economic engagement.

Yet, Bangladesh seeks economic diplomacy, not isolation. As a rising South Asian economy with ambitious visions, Dhaka prefers regional stability that can unlock cooperation under SAARC or BIMSTEC, both of which remain underutilized due to India-Pakistan hostility.

Culturally and socially, Bangladesh shares more linguistic, historical, and familial bonds with India, especially with West Bengal and the northeastern states. Shared festivals, language, and historical legacies create a unique affinity.

However, there are still pockets of sympathy in Bangladesh toward Pakistan, driven partly by religious sentiments and a shared Islamic heritage. This duality sometimes creates political tensions within Bangladesh, especially during times of Indo-Pak hostility, when social media disinformation and partisan narratives can inflame public opinion.

The government’s role in containing extremist narratives while promoting tolerance and neutrality becomes crucial in such times. Maintaining peace on its own streets while advocating for calm beyond its borders is a delicate balancing act.

Bangladesh has consistently maintained a non-nuclear, non-aligned defense policy, reinforcing its commitment to peace and diplomacy. It is a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and supports all global efforts to curb the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

While Bangladesh maintains defense cooperation with India, particularly in areas like maritime security and counter-terrorism, it also engages with China and the United States, ensuring no single country dominates its defense partnerships. Military cooperation is almost non-existent with Pakistan, reflecting the continuing legacy of mistrust post-1971.

As India and Pakistan ramp up their military preparedness, Bangladesh’s role remains clear: Avoid entanglement, reinforce border security, and prepare for possible humanitarian spillover, such as refugee flows or trade disruptions.

In the wake of India’s recent missile strikes under “Operation Sindoor” and Pakistan’s retaliatory action, Dhaka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has so far maintained strategic silence, likely preparing a formal statement emphasizing regional peace and the importance of dialogue.

Bangladesh has consistently supported bilateral solutions to the Kashmir dispute and refrained from taking sides. It has also backed the United Nations’ calls for de-escalation. Given the shared neighbourhood, any war or prolonged conflict would jeopardize Bangladesh’s economic momentum, energy supply chains, and regional infrastructure projects, including transit and connectivity corridors.

Bangladesh has previously stated that peace in South Asia is a prerequisite for progress. As the India-Pakistan situation escalates, Bangladesh’s regional leadership will be tested. The country has an opportunity to serve as a moderating voice, urging diplomacy, offering humanitarian aid if needed, and supporting platforms for regional dialogue.

For a country that once emerged from the flames of war, Bangladesh knows too well the costs of armed conflict. Its future lies not in choosing sides between two hostile nations but in upholding peace, protecting its sovereignty, and promoting shared prosperity in South Asia.

Md Jahedul Islam is a Senior Columnist, Bangladesh Young Writers Forum and Senior Research Assistant & Teaching Fellow, Centre of Excellence for Science of Implementation and Scale-Up (CoE-SISU), BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University.