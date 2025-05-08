Storms on the horizon: Bangladesh’s stake in regional stability

On May 7, Indian patrols reportedly edged across the Line of Control into Pakistan -- another spark in a region that doesn’t need more dry kindling. While these moves play out hundreds of kilometres from Dhaka, the aftershocks aren’t so easily contained.

When two nuclear neighbours posture, no country in the neighbourhood gets to look away. Especially not one like Bangladesh, whose prosperity leans so heavily on steady trade, stable seas, and open roads.

Tangled economies, tight margins

Bangladesh’s economic gains haven’t come from isolation. They’ve ridden the strength of exports, and those exports rely on corridors that pass through or near India. The numbers tell the story. Bilateral trade with India hit around $14 billion in 2023–24. Most of that is Indian goods flowing in, but garments -- Bangladesh’s economic backbone -- keep moving out in bulk.

In 2024, ready-made garments brought in nearly $38.5bn, forming the overwhelming share of national exports. These figures aren’t abstract -- they’re rooted in shipping lanes, road links, port operations.

A delay in Karachi or even heightened scrutiny in the Bay of Bengal can ripple into costlier insurance, tighter bank loans, and slower progress on critical infrastructure. Not dramatic headlines, but real-world consequences.

Energy links, water worries

Garments may dominate the numbers, but energy and infrastructure are shaping the future. Cross-border electricity deals, gas pipelines, and hydropower talks -- especially those tied to Teesta -- place Bangladesh in a delicate spot.

Dhaka has steadily tried to balance its strategic relationships, walking a tightrope between New Delhi, Beijing, and Washington. China’s BRI has built momentum here -- ports, roads, power -- but none of it comes without strings.

If India-Pakistan tensions escalate, New Delhi’s stance could harden, complicating these already-sensitive calculations. Navigating this terrain requires quiet precision, not grandstanding.

When rumours travel faster than facts

Tensions abroad often resurface as anxieties at home. Political temperature in Bangladesh rarely stays steady for long. When external threats spike, the risk is that rumors -- about troop movements, secret deals, or refugee influxes -- fill the void left by facts. That is a dangerous dynamic.

In moments like these, journalists, civic groups, and religious leaders carry the weight of maintaining a truthful public square. Not to cheerlead or alarm, but to tether the national conversation to reality.

Defense spending’s tricky math

Defense budgets rise when neighbours flex their muscles. For 2024–25, Bangladesh earmarked nearly Tk424 billion -- up 11% from the year before. That remains modest as a share of GDP, but every added taka has to come from somewhere.

More guns mean fewer clinics. Bigger barracks can delay schools. The region needs confidence-building steps that don’t just talk peace but make it cheaper than the alternative.

Diplomacy, done quietly

There’s no billboard for backchannel diplomacy, but that’s what this moment demands. Bangladesh has leverage -- moral, economic, geographic -- and it should use it.

Nudging both India and Pakistan toward restraint won’t come from megaphone politics. It’ll come from steady engagement, where the real message is that conflict costs all three of us far more than it buys.

Whether it’s at the UN, the OIC, or informal Commonwealth sideline chats, Dhaka can raise its voice not to scold, but to remind.

Don’t leave BIMSTEC on the shelf

BIMSTEC has always held promise on paper. Now is the time to test whether that promise can stretch into something more. The Bangkok summit this year ended with agreements on disaster response, trade corridors, and shared infrastructure.

Bangladesh, as incoming chair, has the chance to push practical goals -- joint drills, better weather tracking, smoother transport links. Not grand strategy, but shared steps. That’s how regional trust is built: One working group, one pilot project at a time.

Resilience starts at home

Regional uncertainty puts pressure on governments to prove they can protect livelihoods. That starts with domestic buffers. Broader safety nets can cushion households when prices jump. Rural training programs diversify income streams, loosening the country’s overreliance on garment jobs.

Expanding access to digital finance keeps remittances flowing even if physical channels slow. And every major infrastructure project should now come with a Plan B -- a backup route, a fallback system -- because resilience isn’t a slogan, it’s logistics.

What should guide us

What should guide Bangladesh in this uneasy stretch is a clear-eyed, four-pronged approach -- steady enough to offer stability, but flexible enough to meet the moment.

First, it begins with calling for calm -- not from the sidelines, but as a country with lived experience of conflict, liberation, and recovery. That history gives Bangladesh both the standing and the responsibility to speak with conviction.

Second, every available diplomatic avenue -- from formal platforms like the UN Security Council to regional groupings such as SAARC -- should be used to reiterate one simple truth: South Asia’s future depends on restraint and cooperation, not rivalry.

Third, BIMSTEC needs to stop functioning as a placeholder and start delivering as a platform. That means fewer ceremonial statements and more visible, tangible outcomes -- joint infrastructure, shared protocols, actual coordination.

Lastly, the domestic front must not be left to chance. Strengthening core institutions, investing in economic resilience, and preparing policy contingencies give Bangladesh the breathing room to act abroad without wobbling at home.

A moment to grow into

This isn’t just about avoiding fallout. It’s a test of Bangladesh’s ability to act not only as a participant in regional affairs, but as a steadying force within them.

That requires a cool head, strategic clarity, and a willingness to push forward even when it’s easier to wait.

Bangladesh has been here before -- on the front lines of humanitarian crises, global trade shifts, and climate upheavals. Each time, progress came not by accident, but through determined, smart choices.

Where we stand now

The latest flashpoint between India and Pakistan isn’t just a headline. It’s a stress test for every country nearby. For Bangladesh, this is a reminder: Regional peace isn’t a gift; it’s a goal. And goals demand action.

Not dramatic gestures, but sustained, deliberate moves -- at home, with neighbours, and on every multilateral stage that will listen.

Md Ibrahim Khalilullah is a writer and analyst with expertise in the law and development sectors. Email: [email protected].