Wrong-way drivers and the art of governance

How we build a culture of chaos, one wrong turn at a time

Update : 06 May 2025, 07:29 AM

Picture this: Youre stuck in a traffic snarl on the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway, sweat pooling on your forehead, horns blaring like a deranged orchestra. 

Suddenly, a hero emerges -- a bus driver who decides the laws of physics (and traffic) dont apply to him. He swerves into the wrong lane, determined to beat the system.” 

Minutes later, chaos erupts. Vehicles pile up in both directions, gridlocking the highway into a standstill worthy of a dystopian film. 

This, dear readers, isnt just bad driving -- its a masterclass in Bangladeshi governance.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about a rogue motorbiker who turned a sidewalk into his personal racetrack, teaching me (almost) everything I needed to know about the state of our governance. Today, lets zoom out from the sidewalk to the highway, where the same principles apply: Rules are optional, consequences are collective, and the system thrives on improvization.

 

The motorbikers legacy: From sidewalks to highways 

Recall that motorbiker -- the one who treated pedestrians like bowling pins. His logic was simple: Why suffer in traffic when you can create traffic?” 

Fast-forward to the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway, and we see his spiritual successors: Drivers whod rather invent new lanes than wait their turn. The result? A self-inflicted paradox where trying to avoid congestion causes congestion. 

This isnt just bad luck -- its a metaphor. In Bangladesh, governance often operates on the same wrong-way shortcut” principle. Whether its political decisions, urban planning, or crisis management, the reflex is the same: Dodge the problem, even if it amplifies it.

 

The anatomy of a gridlock: A microcosm of systemic failure

Lets dissect the highway fiasco.

What is the trigger? A traffic jam -- caused by poor infrastructure, unchecked growth, or monsoon floods.

And so it invokes a reaction, where a driver thinks, Why follow rules?”

This causes a domino effect, where others mimic the rebellion, clogging both lanes. 

What’s left in the aftermath? Hours lost, tempers flared, productivity evaporated.

Replace driver” with policymaker” and highway” with economy,” and youve got a snapshot of governance. Consider: 

- Power shortages met with quick-rental power plants (expensive, temporary, and environmentally disastrous). 

- Illegal buildings regularized” post-construction (rewarding chaos, punishing compliance). 

- Political compromises that kick crises down the road (see: Traffic management, river encroachment, education reform).

The pattern? Avoid the hard fix, embrace the easy bypass. 

 

The cultural alibi: But everyone else is doing it!” 

In traffic and governance, accountability dissolves in a crowd. When one driver veers into the wrong lane, ten others follow, thinking, If theyre breaking rules, why shouldnt I?” Similarly, when one political leader or business tycoon flouts regulations, it sets a precedent: Rules are for suckers.

This cultural alibi thrives on three pillars: 

- Fatalism: Traffic will always be bad, so why not cheat?” → “Corruption is inevitable, so why resist?” 

- Individualism: My time matters more than everyone elses.” → “My gains outweigh collective losses.” 

- Learned Helplessness: The system wont change, so adapt.” → “Why vote? Nothing changes anyway.” 

The rogue motorbiker and the wrong-way driver are both products of this ecosystem. Theyre not outliers -- theyre logical actors in a broken system. 

In traffic and governance, accountability dissolves in a crowd

The governance parallel: Policy in the wrong lane 

Lets map the highway debacle to governance failures: 

- Traffic police absenteeism Regulatory gaps: Where were the traffic cops as drivers U-turned into chaos? Likely shrugging, What can we do?” -- a refrain echoed by regulators watching banks launder money or factories pollute rivers. 

- The VIP lane mentality Elite capture: When politiciansand big business tycoons convoys muscle through traffic, they signal that some are above the law. Similarly, tax breaks for the powerful and impunity for influentials entrench a two-tiered system. 

- Blame the victim Gaslighting the public: After the highway mess, officials blamed drivers for impatience.” Never mind the potholed roads or absent signage. Sound familiar? Citizens dont pay taxes!” (Never mind that services are dismal.) 

 

Satirical solutions: How to govern like a wrong-way driver 

If were committed to this ethos, lets lean in. Heres a policy playbook inspired by our highway heroes: 

- The creative infrastructure” plan: Why build bridges? Just let drivers invent new routes through rice fields. Similarly, why fix the economy? Print money and call it innovation.” 

- The selective law enforcement” initiative: Traffic cops can ticket 10 drivers a day for show, while ignoring the other 10,000. Apply this to anti-corruption drives: Arrest a few small fry, let the sharks roam. 

- The blame the weather” doctrine: Monsoons flooded the highway? Perfect scapegoat. Likewise, blame global inflation for local mismanagement. 

- The citizen Darwinism” experiment: Let the public fight it out. Survival of the fittest on roads No social safety nets. 

 

Breaking the cycle: Can we U-turn out of this? 

All satire aside, the highway gridlock -- like governance failures -- is a choice, not destiny. Fixing it requires:

- Rule of law, not rule of chaos: Traffic cameras, fines, and consistent enforcement. Similarly, independent institutions to check power abuses. 

- Planning beyond the next election: Invest in public transport, not quick-rental bandaids. Think metro rails, not flyovers to nowhere. 

- Civic muscle memory: Celebrate those who wait in line, pay taxes, and report corruption. Make compliance aspirational. 

- Leadership by example: If politiciansconvoys obey traffic rules, maybe citizens will too. 

 

The road less travelled (correctly) 

As I write this, another driver is probably veering into oncoming traffic somewhere, convinced hes outsmarting the jam. But his shortcut” will cost everyone hours -- a tragedy of the commons, Dhaka-style. 

The rogue motorbiker on the sidewalk and the wrong-way driver on the highway are kindred spirits. They remind us that governance isnt just about laws; its about culture, incentives, and the courage to endure short-term pain for long-term gain. 

So the next time youre stuck in traffic, take a breath. Dont join the wrong-way rebels. Instead, think: This jam is our shared creation. Maybe getting out of it starts with staying in our lane.


Zakir Kibria is a writer and nicotine fugitive (once successfully smuggled a lighter through 3 continents). Entrepreneur | Chronicler of Entropy | Cognitive Dissident. Email: [email protected]

