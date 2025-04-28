The passing of the people’s Pope

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Argentina, was the first non-European pope after 13 centuries, and the first Jesuit pope. Following tradition, once elected as Pope on March 13, 2013, he served as the head of the Catholic Church and the Vatican City State for 12 years until his passing on April 21, 2025. He was globally known by his adopted name, Francis, after the famous 12th-century Christian mystic, poet, and saint, Francis of Assisi.

Pope Francis was an extraordinarily impactful leader who served as a change agent and pioneered numerous firsts in the Catholic Church. His courageous stance on issues common to the global community allowed his influence to transcend faith traditions, making him a beloved faith leader for hundreds of millions across the world, outside of the Catholic Church.

The world united in mourning

The passing of Pope Francis, although expected given his poor health in recent days, is a tragic loss for the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics, the Christian world, and for all peace-loving people worldwide.

He was among the rare global leaders whose voice was always on the side of the poor, the downtrodden, and the vulnerable. Time and again, he spoke eloquently and courageously against poverty, injustice, and oppression, transcending national boundaries.

With the loss of Pope Francis, today, the global community is poorer and diminished. He was one of the 21st century’s most consistent, eloquent, and impactful defenders of peace and justice, and his voice of kindness, care, and reason will be sorely missed on the world stage. He commanded no armies, yet the mighty “soft power” he wielded derived from his saintly life moved people, nations, and leaders across the globe.

The Pope was special as a faith leader in many ways. Not only among the world’s 2.43 billion Christians but also among members of all faith traditions, including Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, and others, he carved out a special place as a courageous champion of the poor and downtrodden.

Humanity first

Part of Pope Francis’s influence and power came from his simple lifestyle and authenticity. A significant part came from his courage, empathy, and willingness to speak for humanity. He was not afraid to speak up against injustice, and when he did so, he spoke in plain language on what he perceived as injustice to be rectified not just with prayers but also with righteous actions.

A good example was his last formal statement issued on Good Friday 2025, in which he spoke with great empathy in support of the innocent victims of the genocidal war in Gaza, the millions of displaced Rohingya, and others oppressed and suffering across the world.

He was a humanist to the core, and unlike most religious leaders, he never failed to remind people and their leaders, in words and deeds, of humanity’s collective responsibility to the poor and dispossessed, especially the oppressed in Palestine, and the minorities, immigrants, and refugees across the world.

Staying firm in supporting those in need

Many religious leaders underestimate their influence on their followers. Others shy away from speaking plainly because of the fear of those in authority and the majority. Not so with Pope Francis. He was consistent in lending his voice to those who were suffering and in distress. He took up the cause of refugees with great earnestness and impacted many leaders and policies.

In Bangladesh, there are a few important lessons we can learn from the Pope’s life and words. The religious leaders including those in politics in Bangladesh seldom use their voice and influence to speak on universal human rights and in support of the poor and weak. They must be forceful in condemning attacks on religious minorities and other instances of injustice and oppression.

Islam is considered by many as a revolutionary faith encouraging its followers to share their wealth and fortune, to be socially conscious, to take care of the weak and the vulnerable in the society and to work for justice across the globe. The leaders in every faith tradition can and should be more courageous and forceful in convincing their followers to reject corruption and excessive worldliness, and to make real efforts to build a fair an equitable society, one that avoids extreme income and wealth concentration.

Impact on Bangladesh

Pope Francis's legacy could have a profound impact on the people of Bangladesh, particularly through his emphasis on compassion, interfaith harmony, and advocacy for the marginalized. During his visit to Bangladesh in 2017, Pope Francis met with Rohingya refugees and highlighted their plight, urging the global community to help alleviate their suffering. This was a morale booster for many Bangladeshis, who have been directly involved in providing shelter and support to the refugees.

His calls for peace and unity were well-received, especially in a country that values inter-religious harmony. Pope Francis's efforts to promote interfaith dialogue have been appreciated by religious leaders in Bangladesh. His visit underscored the importance of mutual respect and cooperation among different faith communities.

His advocacy for the rights of the poor and distressed has inspired many religious leaders to focus more on social justice and humanitarian efforts. Father Joyanto S Gomes, head priest of Holy Rosary Church in Tejgaon, recalls Pope Francis's visit with deep affection, noting his admiration for Bangladesh's inter-religious harmony and his vocal support for the rights of immigrants and refugees.

The following quote clearly reveals his position in treating the migrants with respect due to all humans: “I have followed closely the major crisis that is taking place in the United States with the initiation of a program of mass deportations,” the pope wrote. “The rightly formed conscience cannot fail to make a critical judgment and express its disagreement with any measure that tacitly or explicitly identifies the illegal status of some migrants with criminality.” He condemned a focus on “personal, community or national identity” when it failed to affirm the “infinite dignity of all.”

In his death, as in his life, Pope Francis's legacy continues to inspire us as individuals and nations to strive for peace, compassion, and unity in Bangladesh and across the world.

Professor Munir Quddus served as the dean of the college of business at Prairie View A&M University for 23 years, and is currently an endowed professor of economics. He will be happy to hear from you and can be reached at [email protected]